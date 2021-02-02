Alice Johnson

Alice Marie Johnson passed away on Saturday, January 23, 2021 peacefully at her home in Brunswick, Missouri, with family at her side at the age of 88 years and one month.

Graveside funeral services were held at Elliott Grove Cemetery in Brunswick, MO on Friday, January 29, 2021 at 12:00 P.M. Mark Schuchmann officiated the service. Visitation preceded the service at Breshears Memorial Chapel in Brunswick, MO on Friday from 11:00 A.M. – 12:00 P.M.

Pallbearers were Mike McHugh, Steve Hardwick, Eugene Reigelsberger, Rick Kahler, Rich Mohs, and Martin Norris. Honorary pallbearers were Armin Martin, Billy Dan Hayes, Steve Harmon & Rodney Lewellen.

Alice was born December 23, 1932, to Edward and Mary Elizabeth “Betsy” (Smith) Stahl in Kingsley, Iowa. She graduated from Kingsley High School in 1951. On March 10, 1951 she was united in marriage to Darrelle Johnson of Lawton, Iowa, and they farmed in Moville, Iowa, until 1973.

They retired from farming and purchased the Florence Hotel in Brunswick, Missouri, so that Alice (and her mother, Betsy) could be closer to her brother, Joe Stahl and family of Marceline, Missouri.

Alice and Darrelle owned and operated the Florence Hotel together for 23 years. When Darrelle died in 1996, Alice continued to operate the business until her retirement upon the sale of the hotel in 2000. Alice was a loving and hard-working farm wife, mother of seven children, and second mom to many nieces and nephews. She kept the family, friends, and many farm workers well-fed with her gardening, canning, cooking, and baking skills, and the coffee pot was always on.

In her “spare time” she enjoyed sewing, needlecrafts, shopping, traveling, and a good laugh. Alice was a member of Brunswick United Methodist Church, Brunswick Homemakers Extension Club, the Davis Foggin Club, the Tuesday morning coffee group, and a 45-year member of P.E.O. Chapter DN. After farm life she found a new career managing the Florence Hotel, spending time with friends and grandchildren, becoming a P.E.O. sister and finding a passion for the art of china painting. Her children all benefited from the many talents Alice taught them.

She will be greatly missed by her seven children: Mary (Tom) Sorensen of Vermillion, SD; Martin (Kristie) Johnson, Moville, IA; Norman (Wendy) Johnson of Chandler, AZ; Diane Johnson of Brunswick, MO; Vernon (Shelly) Johnson, Columbia, MO; Janeen (Rick) Fox of Brunswick, MO; and Keith (Anne Marie) Johnson of Pleasant Hill, IA; 18 grandchildren; over 20 great-grandchildren; a great-great-grandchild; nieces Virginia (Bill) Thomas of Bethany, MO, and Barbara Stahl of Marceline, MO; and a plethora of Johnson nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death are her parents, Ed and Betsy Stahl; her husband, Darrelle; a brother, Joseph, and sister-in-law, Doris Stahl; a nephew, David Stahl; and all six of the Johnson brothers-and-sisters-in-law and their spouses.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to Chariton County Cupboard or Lucille Sorensen Scholarship Fund. Donations may be left at or mailed to Breshears Memorial Chapel, 207 W. Broadway, Brunswick, MO, 65236.