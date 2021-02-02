Anthon City Council Minutes — January 25, 2021

Anthon City Council

JANUARY 25, 2021

CALL TO ORDER & ROLL CALL: Mayor Reimer called the special meeting of the Anthon City Council to order on January 25, 2021 at 5:30 p.m. Council members present were Barbara Benson, Jerry Boggs, Corey Hamman, Lisa Petersen and Allan Pithan. Also present – Amy Buck and Craig Handke.

AGENDA: Motion by Pithan, seconded by Petersen, to approve the printed agenda as presented. Carried 5-0.

RESOLUTION: Motion by Boggs, seconded by Petersen, to adopt

Resolution #2021-01-499 entitled “A Resolution Setting Compensation for Employees and Appointed Officers”.

On roll call the vote was: ayes – Benson, Boggs, Hamman, Petersen and Pithan; nays — none.

BUDGET WORKSHOP: The Council then turned to working on the 2021/2022 budget.

ADJOURNMENT: Motion by Petersen, seconded by Boggs, to adjourn. Carried 5-0. Mayor Reimer proclaimed the meeting adjourned at 6:49 p.m.

Tammy Reimer, Mayor

ATTEST:

Jenifer D. Umbach, City Clerk

Published in The Record

Thursday, February 4, 2021