Anthon City Council Minutes — January 25, 2021

Anthon City Council
JANUARY 25, 2021

CALL TO ORDER & ROLL CALL:  Mayor Reimer called the special meeting of the Anthon City Council to order on January 25, 2021 at 5:30 p.m.  Council members present were Barbara Benson, Jerry Boggs, Corey Hamman, Lisa Petersen and Allan Pithan.  Also present – Amy Buck and Craig Handke.

AGENDA:  Motion by Pithan, seconded by Petersen, to approve the printed agenda as presented.  Carried 5-0.

RESOLUTION:  Motion by Boggs, seconded by Petersen, to adopt
Resolution #2021-01-499 entitled “A Resolution Setting Compensation for Employees and Appointed Officers”.  
On roll call the vote was: ayes – Benson, Boggs, Hamman, Petersen and Pithan; nays — none.

BUDGET WORKSHOP:  The Council then turned to working on the 2021/2022 budget.

ADJOURNMENT:  Motion by Petersen, seconded by Boggs, to adjourn.  Carried 5-0.  Mayor Reimer proclaimed the meeting adjourned at 6:49 p.m.

Tammy Reimer, Mayor

ATTEST:
Jenifer D. Umbach, City Clerk

Published in The Record
Thursday, February 4, 2021

