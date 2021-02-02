Correctionville Legal Notice (Public Hearing)

City of Correctionville

LEGAL NOTICE

The City of Correctionville shall hold a public hearing concerning the sale of the following described property located at 409 Elm Street, Correctionville, Iowa:

The South Forty-five Feet (S 45’) of Lot Two (2), Adams Addition to Town of Correctionville, Woodbury County, Iowa; AND The South Forty-five Feet (S 45’) of Lot One (1), Auditor’s Subdivision of Government Lot Two (2), in Section Six (6), Township Eighty-eight (88) North, Range Forty-two (42), West of the 5th P.M., Woodbury County, Iowa

The Hearing will be held February 8, 2021 at the City Hall, City of Correctionville at 7:00 P.M. Seller will be accepting sealed bids on the above-described property until February 8, 2021, before 4:30 P.M. The minimum bid must not be any lower than $1.00. Any person interested in purchasing the property should submit a bid in writing in total dollars accurately describing the real estate to Carla Mathers, City Clerk, at 312 Driftwood Street, PO Box 46, Correctionville, Iowa 51016 on or before 4:30 P. M., February 8, 2021. The bids on the property will be opened and an auction for the final sale of the property will occur on February 8, 2021, at 7:00 P.M. at City Hall, City of Correctionville. The highest bidder on the day of sale will be expected to pay ten percent (10%) of the purchase price on that day and sign a contract for the balance of the purchase price.

A condition of the contract will be that Buyer, within 90 days from February 8, 2021, must demolish and remove the existing structures from the property. The sale will be on contract and warranty deed delivered to the buyer upon fulfillment of the contract. Closing shall be within 45 days from the date the contract is fulfilled and that is when the unpaid balance shall be paid in full. Seller shall pay all the real estate taxes that become delinquent as of October 1, 2020. Buyer shall pay all real estate taxes thereafter.

Possession shall be given at closing.

Any announcements day of sale shall supersede any statements made herein. Seller reserves the right to reject any and all bids.

Any citizen may file oral or written comments for or against the sale of said property.

City of Correctionville

By: /s/ Nathan Heilman

Nathan Heilman, Mayor

ATTEST:

/s/ Carla Mathers

Carla Mathers, City Clerk

Published in The Record

Thursday, February 4, 2021