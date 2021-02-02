City of Correctionville

PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE

The City of Correctionville will be holding a Public Hearing to review an application for a State Revolving Fund (SRF) loan and to make available to the public the contents of an environmental information document and the City’s project plan. These documents include design and environmental information related to the proposed improvements to the City’s wastewater infrastructure.

The proposed project includes lining and repair of existing sewer main, connections, and manholes throughout the City. Repairs will include grouting the service pipe penetrations into the sanitary main. The sanitary sewer forcemain between the lift station and lagoons will be replaced. Construction methods will include open cut and directional drilling at a typical depth of 6 feet and trench width of 12-15 feet.

The purpose of this Public Hearing is to inform area residents of the community of Correctionville of this proposed action, discuss the actual cost and user fees associated with this project, and to address citizen’s concerns, if any, with the plan.

The Public Hearing location and time are as follows:

March 8, 2021 at 7:00 p.m.

Council Chambers

312 Driftwood Street

Correctionville, Iowa 51016

All interested persons are encouraged to attend this hearing. Written comments on this proposal may also be submitted prior to the hearing. Questions regarding this hearing or the availability of documentation may be directed to the City Clerk at 712-372-4791.

Published in The Record

Thursday, February 4, 2021