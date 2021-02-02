Dixie Wulf

Dixie Lee Wulf, 79, of Bronson, Iowa, died Tuesday, January 26, 2021, at Pleasant View Nursing Home in Whiting, IA.

A visitation was held from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., Monday, February 1, 2021, at Christy-Smith Funeral Homes, Morningside Chapel, followed by a Memorial Service at 7:00 pm. Online condolences can be left for the family at www.christysmith.com.

Dixie Lee Willhauck, the daughter of David and Jewell (Smallwood) Willhauck was born January 12, 1942 in St. Louis, Missouri. She graduated from Hancock High School in St. Louis. Dixie went on to attend Murry State College in Louisville, Kentucky. She then worked at Prudential Life Insurance in the office.

On July 25, 1964, Dixie was united in marriage with Richard J. Wulf in St. Louis.

After the couple moved to Bronson, she worked as a Teacher’s Aide for the Lawton-Bronson School System. Dixie later became the secretary for the elementary school, retiring in 2004. Richard died June 11, 2008.

Dixie enjoyed working at the school; she loved her time with the kids. She was also known for her decorated cakes and Christmas goodies. You could also find her reading mystery books or doing crossword puzzles. Then came grandchildren, and she loved spending time with them and spoiling them.

Dixie is survived by her daughter, Kristin “Kris” (Steve) Holst of Hornick, IA; her grandchildren, Madison and Rachel Holst; her son- in-law, Joe Muscolino of Weymouth MA; a half-brother, Chuck Tipton of St. Louis, MO; and many other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; a daughter, Julie Muscolino; and a brother, Bob Willhauck.

The family has requested that memorials be directed to a local Alzheimer’s and Dementia support group.