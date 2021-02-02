Dr. Thomas Clark

Dr. Thomas J. Clark, age 76, of Moville, passed away on Monday, January 25, 2021 at the Holy Spirit Retirement Home of Sioux City.

A funeral Mass was held on Friday, January 29, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at the Immaculate Conception Church of Moville with Msgr. R. Mark Duchaine officiating. Burial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Immaculate Conception Church of Moville.

Thomas J. Clark was born April 16, 1944 in Sioux City, Iowa to James and Virginia (Immer) Clark. He graduated from Leeds High School then received his dental degree at the University of Iowa.

He was united in marriage to Donna Corley in Iowa City in 1966. To this union four children were born. In 1968 they moved to Moville, Iowa where they raised their family. Tom was the dentist for Moville for 50 years, retiring in December of 2017. Tom was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church of Moville. He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus. In his free time he loved restoring old cars, especially Ford Mustangs.

Tom is survived by his wife, Donna Rae Clark; his children, Stephannie (Duane) Kotalik of Sioux City, IA; Brad Clark of Omaha, NE; Jennifer (Robert) Brown of Bolingbrook, IL; Sally Schultz of Moville, IA and six grandchildren. He is also survived by siblings Jerry Clark of Iowa City, IA; Carolyn Nelson of Sloan, IA; Betty Jones of California; Peg (Keith) Stabe of Granada Hills, CA; Shirley (Mike) Moyer of Olathe, KS; and Sharon (Jim) Horning of Freeman, SD.

He is preceded in death by his parents and an infant sister, Julie.