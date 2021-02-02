City of Kingsley, City Council Minutes — January 4, 2021

Kingsley City Council

January 4, 2021

The Kingsley City Council met in regular session on January 4, 2021. Those present were Mayor Bohle, Councilmen Rolling, Beelner, Bohle, Jasperson and Mathers.

The agenda was approved on motion by Bohle, seconded by Mathers, all voted aye, motion carried.

Minutes of the December 7, 2020 meeting were approved on motion by Beelner, seconded by Bohle, all voted aye, motion carried.

Public Forum: Justin Baker told the Council about the progress on the house on Brandon St. It is cleaned out, new furnace, new sheetrock. Should be completed in five to six weeks. Council member will check on house at that time and Attorney Thompson will write up the contract to remove the red tag and put the property in his name.

Loy Bakken requested the Council contact the owner of former furniture warehouse. Needs cleaning and painting. Dave Christiansen, building inspector, will check it out.

Maintenance report: Glen Sadler reported pool liner is not completed, but steps are. New roof is completed on pumphouse and other building there.

The following list of bills was approved on motion by Jasperson, seconded by Beelner, all voted aye, motion carried.

Adobe, subscription 15.89

Aetna Insurance, Nevin Moodie Amb refund 318.66

Amazon.com, supplies/books 775.09

APA.org, Lib books 189.74

Baker & Taylor, Lib books/movies 688.52

BCK, LMI rent assistance final pymt 7,347.00

Beelner Service, gr opens, outlet repair 453.15

Bobbi Hirschman, reimb lancets/disinfectant 94.57

Bottorff Construction, pumphouse roof 3,500.00

Deb Jantz, ins reimb 164.70

Demco, Lib supplies 202.84

Doug Koch, cleaning 87.50

First Net, police phone/tablet 182.28

Foundation Analytical Lab, testing 508.25

Frank Dunne, cold patch 799.00

Frontier, phone bills 274.40

GIS Benefits, life/disability ins December 15.12

Groves Installation, work on Interceptor 6,033.49

Iowa Parks & Rec, CPO workshop 155.00

Ipers, Ipers 3,913.93

IRS, Fed/Fica 7,270.77

Jack’s Uniforms, Hamann vest, uniform 1,734.75

Kingsley Chamber, Kingsley Bucks 1,750.00

Kingsley Fire Dept, reimbursement 2,200.00

Kingsley Post Office, water bill postage 192.66

Kingsley Vol Amb, Dec. runs 2,120.00

Kingsley Vol Amb, meal stipend 150.00

KMEG, advertising (Dec) 960.00

KPTH, advertising (Dec) 1,500.00

Lewis Drug, Amb supplies 23.96

Lumber Pros, post/sackrete 65.14

MidAmerican, utilities 4,200.17

Mid-Sioux, donation 200.00

Nevin Moodie Estate, Amb refund 300.00

PCC, Ambulance billing service (Nov) 919.04

Ply Co Abstract, search 25 W. 2nd St. 125.00

Ply Co Landfill, Dec. tonnage 5,390.24

Presto-X, pest control 50.00

Rick Bohle, Dec expenses 100.00

Sanitary Services, dumpster rental, 4th Qtr garbage 22,832.50

Simmering-Cory, final payment code books 1,980.00

Specialized Concrete, repair pool steps 4,550.00

State WH, 4th quarter withholding 3,068.00

Steve Jantz, reimburse cell phone 50.00

Stryker, Verizon data subscription (Amb) 299.00

The Iowan, Library subscription 24.00

The Record, publications 66.38

United Healthcare, health ins. premiums 5,098.47

Vicki Sitzmann, ins reimb 167.40

Wiatel, phone/internet 469.75

Woodbury Co. EMS, assist chgs 200.00

Baker & Taylor, Lib books 171.87

Storey Kenworthy, utility bills 1,107.35

Bohle Construction, snow removal 3,780.00

A-Ox, Amb oxygen 57.73

WEX, gas 1,392.90

Plymouth Co. Landfill, Dec. tonnage 5,777.42

Total 106,063.63

Lib Spec Exp: Center Point Large Print, large print books 163.44

Fire Dept Spec Exp: Graham’s Graphics, shirts 99.00

Expenses by Fund: General, 44,275.22; Road Use, 13,678.80; Employee Benefits, 8,455.10; TIF, 5,704.00; Lib Special, 273.35; Fire Dept. Special, 1,538.95; Debt Service, 14,024.00; Water, 11,048.82; Sewer, 8,715.74; Solid Waste, 7,756.46. Total: 115,470.44. Revenues by Function: Charges for Services, 44,323.03; Operating Grants, 23,221.17; General, 51,411.42; Transfer In, 6,391.50. Total: 125,347.12.

Treasurer’s Report was approved on motion by Bohle, seconded by Rolling, all voted aye, motion carried.

Police report distributed. Discussion on allowing parking for a daycare pickup and drop off zone on Burlington St.

Ordinance 253. Second reading of ordinance concerning raising monthly garbage rate. Motion to approve second readying by Bohle, seconded by Jasperson. Roll call vote: Rolling, aye; Beelner, aye; Bohle, aye; Jasperson, aye; Mathers, aye. Motion carried.

Buildings on 23 and 25 West Second Street were discussed. Owners will be contacted. Council will look into a grant for dilapidated buildings.

Motion by Bohle, seconded by Jasperson, to contract with Hansen Pest Control in the amount of $4,940.00 for the season. Seconded by Jasperson, all voted aye, motion carried.

Dollar General Beer and Wine Permit approved on motion by Rolling, seconded by Bohle. Rolling, Beelner, Bohle and Jasperson voted aye; Mathers voted nay. Motion carried.

Resolution 2021-1. To certify $969.44 to property taxes at 109 Brandon St. for delinquent city mowing bill.

Motion to approve by Beelner, seconded by Bohle. All voted aye, motion carried.

Resolution 2021-2. To certify $150.08 to property taxes at 309 Main St., for delinquent utility bill.

Motion to approve by Bohle, seconded by Beelner. All voted aye, motion carried.

Resolution 2021-3. To set a hearing date for the Code of Ordinances. Hearing was set for 7:15 p.m. on February 9, 2021 at Kingsley City Hall.

Motion by Bohle, seconded by Jasperson to approve date. All voted aye, motion carried.

Ordinance 253. Ordinance will be introduced at the April 5, 2021 meeting to raise the monthly landfill fees on the utility bills.

Motion by Bohle to re-appoint City Clerk Sitzmann and City Attorney Thompson, seconded by Jasperson, all voted aye, motion carried.

Next two Council meetings will be February 9th and March 9th.

Motion by Beelner, seconded by Rolling to set the Maximum Levy hearing for 7:20 p.m. on February 9, 2021. All voted aye, motion carried.

Motion to adjourn by Jasperson, seconded by Bohle, all voted aye, motion carried.

Rick Bohle, Mayor

ATTEST:

Vicki Sitzmann, Clerk

Published in The Record

Thursday, February 4, 2021