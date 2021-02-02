City of Kingsley

PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE

Notice is hereby given that there is now on file for public inspection in the office of the City Clerk of Kingsley, Iowa, the proposed “CODE OF ORDINANCES OF THE CITY OF KINGSLEY, IOWA.”

The City Council will meet at 7:20 o’clock p.m. on the 9th day of February, 2021, in the Council chambers at which time any citizen of Kingsley, Iowa, or any other person having an interest in the proposed “CODE OF ORDINANCES OF THE CITY OF KINGSLEY, IOWA,” may appear and be heard for or against the adoption of the proposed Code of Ordinances or any part thereof.

/s/ Vicki Sitzmann

CITY CLERK

CITY OF KINGSLEY, IOWA



Published in The Record

Thursday, February 4, 2021