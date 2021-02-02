| logout
Kingsley Public Hearing Notice
City of Kingsley
PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE
Notice is hereby given that there is now on file for public inspection in the office of the City Clerk of Kingsley, Iowa, the proposed “CODE OF ORDINANCES OF THE CITY OF KINGSLEY, IOWA.”
The City Council will meet at 7:20 o’clock p.m. on the 9th day of February, 2021, in the Council chambers at which time any citizen of Kingsley, Iowa, or any other person having an interest in the proposed “CODE OF ORDINANCES OF THE CITY OF KINGSLEY, IOWA,” may appear and be heard for or against the adoption of the proposed Code of Ordinances or any part thereof.
/s/ Vicki Sitzmann
CITY CLERK
CITY OF KINGSLEY, IOWA
Published in The Record
Thursday, February 4, 2021