Lawton City Council Minutes — January 20, 2021

Lawton City Council

Special City Council Meeting

January 20, 2021 — 6:30 p.m.

The Lawton City Council met in special session at 6:30pm on January 20, 2021, at Lawton city hall. Mayor Jesse Pedersen called the meeting to order. Roll call was answered by Baltushis, Heiss, Otto, and Saunders. Also in attendance: city clerk Tricia Jernberg, public works director Justin Dunnington, city attorney Glenn Metcalf, and Scott Gernhart. Councilman Hennings arrived around 7:15pm.

Agenda: Council adjusted the order of items to move Reduction in Force discussion and possible action to topic #2. Motion by Saunders, second by Otto to approve the agenda. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Street Project: Scott Gerhart was present to discuss a possible street project, including part of Tara Way and Main St. Estimated project cost of $540,000. Council approved preparing plans, specification and form of contract, and engineers cost estimate for consideration by the council. Motion by Heiss, second by Otto. Motion carried with all members present voting aye.

Resolution 2021-05

Procedure for Reduction in Force of City Employees

Reduction in Force: Attorney Glenn Metcalf presented a resolution for reduction in force procedures. Council approved to adopt the procedures for reduction in force with a motion by Heiss, second by Otto, and roll call voting with all members present voting aye. Full copy on file at City Hall.

Building Permit: Craig Meyer submitted a building permit to construct a garage on his property, revising Permit #2020-30.

City Hall and Friendship Center: Discussion on possible updates. The city will be contacting a general contractor to see what the project would take.

Payment Distribution: Motion by Saunders, second by Otto to approve the distribution to Toyne for $99,000. Motion carries with all members voting aye.

Budget Workshop: Discussion took place on budget figures for FY2022.

Public Hearing: After discussion it was moved by Heiss, second by Otto, to direct the clerk to publish Notice of Public Hearing for the Proposed Tax Levy in The Record. The hearing will be held on Wednesday, February 10, 2021, at 5:30pm at the Lawton Friendship Center, 300 Cedar St, Lawton. Motion carried with all members voting aye.

With no further business, motion by Heiss, second by Otto to adjourn around 9:00pm. Motion carried with all voting aye.

Jesse Pedersen, Mayor

Tricia Jernberg, City Clerk

Published in The Record

Thursday, February 4, 2021