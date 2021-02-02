Maple Valley/Anthon-Oto School Board Minutes — January 27, 2021

MAPLE VALLEY-ANTHON OTO COMMUNITY SCHOOL

SPECIAL BOARD MEETING



Date: Wednesday, January 27, 2021

Time: 6:30 PM

Place: MVAO Board Room, Central Office, Mapleton, Iowa

Present: Wimmer, Streck, Schram, Kennedy, and Mead

Others: School Attorney George Blazek and one guest.

AGENDA:

I. Opening of Meeting

A. Call to Order

B. Roll Call and Declaration of Quorum

President Wimmer called the meeting to order and declared a quorum at 6:31 PM

C. “Motion to enter closed session pursuant to Iowa Code 21.5(1)(i). Evaluate the professional competency of an individual whose appointment, hiring, performance, or discharge is being considered when necessary to prevent needless and irreparable injury to that individual’s reputation and that individual requests a closed session.”

Schram moved and Mead seconded to go into closed session under Iowa Code 21.5(1)(i).

Roll Call Vote: Ayes: Wimmer, Streck, Schram, Kennedy, and Mead. Nays: none. The board entered closed session at 6:31 PM

D. Closed Session

E. Dismiss Closed Session

Streck moved and Schram seconded to come out of closed session. Roll Call Vote: Ayes: Wimmer, Streck, Schram, Kennedy, and Mead. Nays: none. The board came out of closed session at 9:17 PM

F. Re-enter Open Session

G. Adjourn – President Wimmer adjourned the meeting at 9:19 PM

MVAO Board President – Wimmer

MVAO Board Secretary — Klingensmith

Published in The Record

Thursday, February 4, 2021