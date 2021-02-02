Moville City Council Minutes/Claims/Revenues — January 20, 2021

Moville City Council
Wednesday, January 20, 2021

Mayor Jim Fisher called the meeting to order at around 5:30 pm. Roll Call: Tom Conolly, Mike Ofert, John Parks, and Paul Malm are present. Joel Robinson is absent. Malm motioned to approve agenda, seconded by Ofert. Ayes, motion carries. Parks motioned to approve the minutes from the last meeting, seconded by Malm. Ayes, motion carries. Malm motioned to approve the bills/claims for the month, seconded by Conolly. Ayes, motion carries. Malm motioned to approve the December Treasurer’s report, seconded by Conolly. Ayes, motion carries. No permits to review.

Guests include Chad Thompson, Blake Stubbs, Mike Weaver, Dawn Thomas, and Edgar Rodriguez. Guts Goodknight arrived around 6pm. No speakers during Open Forum.

Chief Rodriguez gave a Police Department update. He has been working to enforce the Main Street no parking ordinance to ensure City streets are not being used for vehicle storage. He has been in communication with Guts Goodknight who resides at 101 Main Street on parking violation issues. Rodriguez requests the council’s assistance to find a solution and asks if the council would consider a parking permit process. He recommended giving Goodknight permits for 3 parking spaces on a 6 month approval basis. Guts Goodknight arrived at the meeting later and discussed the issue as well. Council requests the issue of parking permits be added to a future agenda for consideration and possible action.

Mike Weaver gave a Public Works update. He has made conditional offers to two applicants for the Public Works positions, and they have both declined due to the pay being too low. Council discussed possible alternatives. Malm motions to approve Weaver negotiating pay on conditional offers to the two chosen applicants up to $23 per hour with the qualification that the required certifications are gained by the end of one year of employment (barring any unavoidable unforeseen circumstances), seconded by Conolly. Ayes, motion carries. Council reviewed bids to remodel the pool bath house ceiling. Conolly motions to approve the combined bid from Bohlke / Beelner, seconded by Malm. Ayes, motion carries. Mayor & Council concerns and comments were discussed.

With no further business Malm motioned to adjourn around 6:45 pm and Conolly seconded. All ayes, motion carries-meeting closed.

Jodi Peterson, City Clerk
Jim Fisher, Mayor

REVENUES
GENERAL TOTAL    81,698.30
ROAD USE TAX TOTAL    19,842.98
EMPLOYEE BENEFITS TOTAL    752.34
LOCAL OPTION SALES TAX TOTAL    19,419.91
TAX INCREMENT FINANCING TOTAL    0.00
TIF LMI TOTAL    0.00
DEBT SERVICE TOTAL    331.12
WATER TOTAL    20,565.95
SEWER TOTAL    20,280.28
STORM WATER TOTAL    1,357.31
TOTAL REVENUE BY FUND    164,248.19

CLAIMS REPORT
Vendor Checks/Payroll Checks: 12/18/2020- 1/25/2021
AGRIVISION EQUIPMENT GROUP  PARK SUPPLIES    86.49
AHLERS & COONEY, PC  BONDING ATTY FRONTAGE RD URS    72.00
AMAZON CLOTHING ALLOW-ANCE  JOE/EDGAR    477.21
ANALYTICAL & CONSULT SVCS WW TESTING    607.50
ANGIE STUPAK  CABINETS    1,000.00
UMB BANK, N.A. GO DEBT COMM CTR BOND    250.00
BOMGAARS  SUPPLIES AND MATERIALS    322.79
BROWN SUPPLY CO.  STORM SEWER REPAIRS    370.00
CENTRAL IOWA DISTRIBUTING SUPPLIES AND MATERIALS    460.50
COLLECTION SERVICES CENTER  CHILD SUPPORT    577.38
CHN GARBAGE SERVICE INC.  MONTHLY GARBAGE HAULING    5,639.80
CITY OF MOVILLE – CAFETERIA CAFETERIA    1,126.88
CITY OF MOVILLE – WATER WATER BILL    390.00
CLARK EQUIPMENT CO.  SUPPLIES    27.45
CORNHUSKER INTERNATIONAL VEHICLE MAINTENANCE    2,639.71
SIOUXLAND DISTRICT HEALTH  WATER TESTING    56.00
ECHO GROUP INC.  SUPPLIES    153.24
AT&T MOBILITY  ACCOUNT 287291043045    316.17
GILL HAULING INC.  GARBAGE TONAGE NOV. AND DEC.    3,941.76
GWORKS  TAX FORMS    73.12
HAWKINS INC.  WATER CHEMICALS    3,347.29
HEALY WELDING  STROBE GUARD FOR DUMP TRUCK    100.00
HSA – MIKE WEAVER HSA    900.00
HUNZELMAN, PUTZIER & CO ACCOUNTING SERVICES    1,951.25
HYDRAULIC SALES & SERVICE CO. VEHICLE MAINT.    5.76
IOWA DEPT. PUBLIC SAFETY SOFTWARE SUBSCRIPTION    300.00
IOWA MUNICIPAL WORKERS COMP ASSC  WORKERS COMP PREMIUM    751.00
IOWA ONE CALL  CALL BEFORE YOU DIG    51.60
IOWA PARK AND REC ASSOC.  CONTINUING ED MIKE & PAT    310.00
IPERS  IPERS    9,552.12
IRS  FED/FICA TAXES    9,789.90
ISU EXTENSTION-WOODBURY EDUCATION/TRAINING    50.00
MOVILLE J & J MOTOR VEHICLE MAINTENANCE    1,194.37
JACK’S UNIFORMS  POLICE EQUIPMENT    687.05
JAMES FISHER MILEAGE 16.80
JODI PETERSON  PHONE/MILEAGE REIMBURSEMENT    150.00
JOE BARNES MICROSOFT SURFACE DOCK    174.99
LUMBER PROS  STREET SUPPLIES    82.77
MARY LOU PETERSEN COMMUNITY CENTER DEPOSIT REFUND    100.00
MEGAN CROSS PHONE/ MILEAGE REIMBURSEMENT    150.00
MENARDS SUPPLIES    1,210.19
MID-AMERICAN ENERGY ELECTRIC    6,697.33
NUTRIEN AG SOLUTIONS SUPPLIES    14.00
OVERHEAD DOOR SHOP  DOORS    362.35
PETTY CASH  REIMBURSE PETTY CASH    39.99
POSTMASTER  POSTAGE    187.24
POWERPLAN  PARTS    108.35
WOODBURY COUNTY REC  NEW STREETLIGHTS MEADOW/LOGAN    4,985.15
MOVILLE RECORD  PUBLICATION    308.72
STAPLES  OFFICE SUPPLIES    97.36
TREASURER, STATE OF IOWA  STATE TAXES    2,584.00
THOMPSON ELECTRIC COMPANY  WATER TOWER MONITORING SYS    867.19
THOMPSON LAW OFFICE  LEGAL SERVICES    2,540.00
TIME MANAGEMENT SYSTEMS  TIME CLOCK SOFTWARE    286.00
TOYNE  FD MAINTENANCE    116.20
WELLMARK BLUE CROSS BLUE SHIELD  WELLMARK BCBS    1,997.40
WEX BANK  FUEL    1,022.21
WIATEL  PHONE & INTERNET    1,638.49
==============
Accounts Payable Total    73,315.07
Invoices: Paid    30,343.74
Invoices: Scheduled    42,971.33
Payroll Checks    28,704.91
==============
Report Total    102,019.98
==============

CLAIMS FUND SUMMARY Payroll Checks: 12/18/2020- 1/25/2021
FUND/NAME    AMOUNT
001 GENERAL    67,929.10
110 ROAD USE TAX    7,286.82
200 DEBT SERVICE    250.00
600 WATER    13,437.66
610 SEWER    13,116.40
———————————————–
TOTAL FUNDS    102,019.98

Published in The Record
Thursday, February 4, 2021

