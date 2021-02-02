Moville City Council Minutes/Claims/Revenues — January 20, 2021

Moville City Council

Wednesday, January 20, 2021

Mayor Jim Fisher called the meeting to order at around 5:30 pm. Roll Call: Tom Conolly, Mike Ofert, John Parks, and Paul Malm are present. Joel Robinson is absent. Malm motioned to approve agenda, seconded by Ofert. Ayes, motion carries. Parks motioned to approve the minutes from the last meeting, seconded by Malm. Ayes, motion carries. Malm motioned to approve the bills/claims for the month, seconded by Conolly. Ayes, motion carries. Malm motioned to approve the December Treasurer’s report, seconded by Conolly. Ayes, motion carries. No permits to review.

Guests include Chad Thompson, Blake Stubbs, Mike Weaver, Dawn Thomas, and Edgar Rodriguez. Guts Goodknight arrived around 6pm. No speakers during Open Forum.

Chief Rodriguez gave a Police Department update. He has been working to enforce the Main Street no parking ordinance to ensure City streets are not being used for vehicle storage. He has been in communication with Guts Goodknight who resides at 101 Main Street on parking violation issues. Rodriguez requests the council’s assistance to find a solution and asks if the council would consider a parking permit process. He recommended giving Goodknight permits for 3 parking spaces on a 6 month approval basis. Guts Goodknight arrived at the meeting later and discussed the issue as well. Council requests the issue of parking permits be added to a future agenda for consideration and possible action.

Mike Weaver gave a Public Works update. He has made conditional offers to two applicants for the Public Works positions, and they have both declined due to the pay being too low. Council discussed possible alternatives. Malm motions to approve Weaver negotiating pay on conditional offers to the two chosen applicants up to $23 per hour with the qualification that the required certifications are gained by the end of one year of employment (barring any unavoidable unforeseen circumstances), seconded by Conolly. Ayes, motion carries. Council reviewed bids to remodel the pool bath house ceiling. Conolly motions to approve the combined bid from Bohlke / Beelner, seconded by Malm. Ayes, motion carries. Mayor & Council concerns and comments were discussed.

With no further business Malm motioned to adjourn around 6:45 pm and Conolly seconded. All ayes, motion carries-meeting closed.

Jodi Peterson, City Clerk

Jim Fisher, Mayor

REVENUES

GENERAL TOTAL 81,698.30

ROAD USE TAX TOTAL 19,842.98

EMPLOYEE BENEFITS TOTAL 752.34

LOCAL OPTION SALES TAX TOTAL 19,419.91

TAX INCREMENT FINANCING TOTAL 0.00

TIF LMI TOTAL 0.00

DEBT SERVICE TOTAL 331.12

WATER TOTAL 20,565.95

SEWER TOTAL 20,280.28

STORM WATER TOTAL 1,357.31

TOTAL REVENUE BY FUND 164,248.19

CLAIMS REPORT

Vendor Checks/Payroll Checks: 12/18/2020- 1/25/2021

AGRIVISION EQUIPMENT GROUP PARK SUPPLIES 86.49

AHLERS & COONEY, PC BONDING ATTY FRONTAGE RD URS 72.00

AMAZON CLOTHING ALLOW-ANCE JOE/EDGAR 477.21

ANALYTICAL & CONSULT SVCS WW TESTING 607.50

ANGIE STUPAK CABINETS 1,000.00

UMB BANK, N.A. GO DEBT COMM CTR BOND 250.00

BOMGAARS SUPPLIES AND MATERIALS 322.79

BROWN SUPPLY CO. STORM SEWER REPAIRS 370.00

CENTRAL IOWA DISTRIBUTING SUPPLIES AND MATERIALS 460.50

COLLECTION SERVICES CENTER CHILD SUPPORT 577.38

CHN GARBAGE SERVICE INC. MONTHLY GARBAGE HAULING 5,639.80

CITY OF MOVILLE – CAFETERIA CAFETERIA 1,126.88

CITY OF MOVILLE – WATER WATER BILL 390.00

CLARK EQUIPMENT CO. SUPPLIES 27.45

CORNHUSKER INTERNATIONAL VEHICLE MAINTENANCE 2,639.71

SIOUXLAND DISTRICT HEALTH WATER TESTING 56.00

ECHO GROUP INC. SUPPLIES 153.24

AT&T MOBILITY ACCOUNT 287291043045 316.17

GILL HAULING INC. GARBAGE TONAGE NOV. AND DEC. 3,941.76

GWORKS TAX FORMS 73.12

HAWKINS INC. WATER CHEMICALS 3,347.29

HEALY WELDING STROBE GUARD FOR DUMP TRUCK 100.00

HSA – MIKE WEAVER HSA 900.00

HUNZELMAN, PUTZIER & CO ACCOUNTING SERVICES 1,951.25

HYDRAULIC SALES & SERVICE CO. VEHICLE MAINT. 5.76

IOWA DEPT. PUBLIC SAFETY SOFTWARE SUBSCRIPTION 300.00

IOWA MUNICIPAL WORKERS COMP ASSC WORKERS COMP PREMIUM 751.00

IOWA ONE CALL CALL BEFORE YOU DIG 51.60

IOWA PARK AND REC ASSOC. CONTINUING ED MIKE & PAT 310.00

IPERS IPERS 9,552.12

IRS FED/FICA TAXES 9,789.90

ISU EXTENSTION-WOODBURY EDUCATION/TRAINING 50.00

MOVILLE J & J MOTOR VEHICLE MAINTENANCE 1,194.37

JACK’S UNIFORMS POLICE EQUIPMENT 687.05

JAMES FISHER MILEAGE 16.80

JODI PETERSON PHONE/MILEAGE REIMBURSEMENT 150.00

JOE BARNES MICROSOFT SURFACE DOCK 174.99

LUMBER PROS STREET SUPPLIES 82.77

MARY LOU PETERSEN COMMUNITY CENTER DEPOSIT REFUND 100.00

MEGAN CROSS PHONE/ MILEAGE REIMBURSEMENT 150.00

MENARDS SUPPLIES 1,210.19

MID-AMERICAN ENERGY ELECTRIC 6,697.33

NUTRIEN AG SOLUTIONS SUPPLIES 14.00

OVERHEAD DOOR SHOP DOORS 362.35

PETTY CASH REIMBURSE PETTY CASH 39.99

POSTMASTER POSTAGE 187.24

POWERPLAN PARTS 108.35

WOODBURY COUNTY REC NEW STREETLIGHTS MEADOW/LOGAN 4,985.15

MOVILLE RECORD PUBLICATION 308.72

STAPLES OFFICE SUPPLIES 97.36

TREASURER, STATE OF IOWA STATE TAXES 2,584.00

THOMPSON ELECTRIC COMPANY WATER TOWER MONITORING SYS 867.19

THOMPSON LAW OFFICE LEGAL SERVICES 2,540.00

TIME MANAGEMENT SYSTEMS TIME CLOCK SOFTWARE 286.00

TOYNE FD MAINTENANCE 116.20

WELLMARK BLUE CROSS BLUE SHIELD WELLMARK BCBS 1,997.40

WEX BANK FUEL 1,022.21

WIATEL PHONE & INTERNET 1,638.49

==============

Accounts Payable Total 73,315.07

Invoices: Paid 30,343.74

Invoices: Scheduled 42,971.33

Payroll Checks 28,704.91

==============

Report Total 102,019.98

==============

CLAIMS FUND SUMMARY Payroll Checks: 12/18/2020- 1/25/2021

FUND/NAME AMOUNT

001 GENERAL 67,929.10

110 ROAD USE TAX 7,286.82

200 DEBT SERVICE 250.00

600 WATER 13,437.66

610 SEWER 13,116.40

———————————————–

TOTAL FUNDS 102,019.98

Published in The Record

Thursday, February 4, 2021