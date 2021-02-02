Plymouth County Supervisors Minutes & Claims — January 19, 2021

Plymouth County Board of Supervisors

January 19, 2021

Le Mars, Iowa

The Plymouth County Board of Supervisors met in the Boardroom on January 19, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. All members were present. All votes following are aye unless otherwise indicated. 2021 Board Chairman Don Kass called the meeting to order and the Pledge of Allegiance was recited.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to approve the January 19, 2021 agenda. Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by VanOtterloo, to approve the minutes of the January 12, 2021 meeting. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to approve claims paid on 1/19/21 and payroll for 1/15/2021. Motion Carried.

The Board discussed the Plymouth County EMS Association’s additional $8,000 funding request for FY2020-21. Mike Van Otterloo will discuss with the EMS Association to seek partial funding from the cities to cost share some of these additional funds with the County.

The Board of Supervisors discussed sending information to the Iowa Utilities Board of a county request to keep local control at the County and will instruct the County Attorney to issue a response.

The Board of Supervisors discussed postponing the next district courtroom renovation committee meeting from January 21, 2021 to February 4, 2021 at 1 pm; due to allowing more time for the County attorney to review the plans with key attorneys and judges.

Shane Walter, Sioux Rivers MH Region CEO was present to discuss the status of the region MHDD FY 2021-22 budget.

Tara Geddes, Plymouth County Health Manager, was present to discuss the FY 2021-22 Plymouth Co. Public Health Board budget.

Ryan Bergman of Group Benefit Partners presented the FY 2021-22 County health insurance plan, premiums and benefits.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Horton, to approve the culvert price purchase for $119,798.62 to Metal Culverts. Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Horton, to approve final plans for FM-CO75(164)—55-75, FM-CO75(165)—55-75. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by VanOtterloo, to enter closed session at 12:00 pm per IA Code 20.17(3) for collective bargaining discussion. All roll call votes aye. Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by VanOtterloo, to end close session and to enter regular session at 12:20 p.m. All roll call votes aye. Motion Carried.

The Board of Supervisors presented the FY 2021-22 County wage proposal to the Secondary Road bargaining unit with a 2.5% increase each year for 3 years.

The Board of Supervisors discussed the FY 2021-22 county budget. Motion by VanOtterloo, no second, to drop the supplemental tax levy for FY 2021-22 budget. Died for lack of a second.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to drop the supplemental levy rate to .00001 for FY 2021-22 to generate the lowest amount of tax revenue possible but without going to zero or going out of the supplemental fund. Anderson-aye, Meis-aye, Kass-aye, Horton-aye, VanOtterloo-nay. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to accept the recommendation of the Compensation Board for the Auditor, Sheriff, Attorney, Recorder and Treasurer to receive a 4% salary increase in FY 2021-22 and to reduce the Compensation Board’s recommendation of a 4% increase down to a 2.5% increase for the County Board of Supervisors; and to allocate a 3% increase to all other department heads and staff that are not bargaining unit employees or are not elected official’s deputies. Anderson-aye, Meis-aye, Kass-aye, Horton-aye, VanOtterloo-nay. Motion Carried.

The Board of Supervisors adjourned the meeting at 1:25 p.m.

Stacey Feldman, Plymouth County Auditor

Don Kass, Chairman

Plymouth County – Claims paid on 1-19-2021

A & M Laundry SHOP SUPPLIES 61.00

Agan Drywall sheetrock 450.09

AgriVision Equipment fuel filter 1230.30

City of Akron UTILITIES 98.45

Anthony Rentals rent assistance 300.00

Beelner Service BUILDINGS 327.10

Cole Beitelspacher Atlas Business Solutions 186.85

Bentson Pest Control services 100.00

Lonnie Bohlke cell phone allowance 60.00

Bomgaars supplies 217.26

Branum Oil diesel 237.89

City of Brunsville UTILITIES 52.20

Bugman Pest & Rodent Control pest control 50.00

CCDA annual dues 40.00

Central Service & Supply CHAINS & CABLES 4022.58

Century Business Products MACHINES & FIXTURES 197.06

Chapman Overhead Door BUILDINGS 377.01

CLIA Laboratory Program users fee 180.00

Cornhusker International PARTS 2368.78

Culligan Water Conditioning semi-annual payment 423.54

CWD kitchen supplies 7124.41

The Dailey Stop fuel 158.28

Dakota Riggers & Tools CHAINS & CABLES 310.54

Victoria DeVos misc. reimbursements 310.88

Drivers License Guide 2021 ID check guide 31.95

Eakes Inc supplies 1174.94

Fankhauser, Farrens & Rachel attorney fees 1285.20

Fareway kitchen supplies 493.94

Farmers Coop-Craig fuel 562.94

Fastenal custodial supplies 164.54

Stacey Feldman cell phone allowance 60.00

Floyd Valley Healthcare inmate & nursing services 2738.56

FORCE America PARTS 795.29

Frericks Repair fuel, tires 4555.37

Frontier phone 2883.04

Get Branded 360 uniforms/face masks 154.33

Godbersen-Smith Construction construction project 91,938.93

Jolynn Goodchild mileage 58.24

Gordon Flesch Company copier maint agreement 72.55

Hardware Hank supplies 11.99

City of Hinton UTILITIES 159.12

Horizon Distribution car wash card 100.00

HyVee meeting expense 101.51

Interstate Battery System BATTERIES 489.80

Intoximeters Inc. dry gas 115.00

Iowa State Sales/Use Tax cabin taxes 20.00

Iowa Dept of Public Safety on line warrants 3894.00

Iowa Law Enforcement Academy VanderBerg 150.00

Iowa One Call locates 21.60

Iowa Prison Industries SIGNS 923.80

Iowa State University SCHOOLS & MEETING FEES 75.00

IP Pathways Veeam backup software 6257.80

ISAA Association dues 990.00

Jack’s Uniforms uniform 1237.14

J.B. Propane UTILITIES 291.42

Jerico Services fuel 6515.10

J-W Tank Line fuel 2317.59

KEMPS kitchen supplies 120.80

Kimball-Midwest PARTS 2191.24

Klass Law Firm attorney fees 2340.00

Donald R. Koch rent assistance 300.00

Trish Kunkel cleaning services 1720.00

L&J Investments rent assistance 300.00

City of LeMars annex water 576.93

LeMars Chamber of Commerce membership dues 90.00

LeMars Daily Sentinel publications 632.46

L.G. Everist Inc. GRANULAR 2483.04

Lindblom Service pump pits 500.00

Loffler Companies contract 913.65

Dean Loutsch well closing 500.00

Alan Lucken postage 55.00

Mai Welding Supply SHOP TOOLS 3675.00

Menards materials 497.68

Microfilm Imaging Systems service agreement 288.00

MidAmerican Energy utilities 7288.32

Midwest Honda acre meter & install 527.63

Mike’s Inc fuel 3856.82

Sharon Nieman cell phone allowances 120.00

O.C. Sanitation garbage pickup 91.00

Shawn Olson supplies 132.58

One Office Solutions office supplies 450.50

Orange City Dentistry inmate medical 294.00

City of Oyens UTILITIES 57.78

Kerri Petersen notary renewal 30.00

Pitchfork Ag skid plates snowblower 1171.64

Ply. Co. Board of Health pass thru grants 304.59

Ply. Co. Sheriff fees & transports 1287.40

Ply. Co. Solid Waste Agency assessment/hauling 42,697.89

Ply. Co. Treasurer flex benefits reimb 409.57

Preferred Auto Body & Graphics cage for 2018 Durango 300.00

Premier Communications box rental 2609.05

Primebank data processing fee 7.50

Indira Probst postage 14.95

Quality Lube Center service 57.35

Darin Raymond supplies 599.40

Red’s Printing envelopes 279.07

City of Remsen UTILITIES 528.07

Remsen Bell Enterprise publications 208.51

Rexwinkel Funeral Homes county burial 1926.75

Thomas Rohe EQUIPMENT 115.34

Rolling Oil oil 2971.94

Rudy’s Repair BUILDINGS 669.71

Safe Fleet maintenance 1796.14

Sapp Bros. Petroleum fuel 32,021.62

Shred-it shredding 65.11

Shelly Sitzmann cell phone allowance 60.00

Solutions office equip scanner 1291.89

State Medical Examiners autopsy fee 2226.00

Luke Steeg OFFICE CLEANING 74.00

Steffen Truck Equipment plow repairs 1806.38

Stone Group Architects courtroom renovation 13,193.29

Talkpoint Technologies dispatch headset 88.90

The Record minutes 409.44

Thomson West CLEAR 175.09

Titan Machinery PARTS 40.00

Tube Pro Inc. inner tubes 630.27

Union County Electric tower 83.00

U.S. Cellular phone 1.55

U.S. POSTAL SERVICE OFFICE EXPENSE 150.00

USIC Locating Services locate service 223.08

Vanguard Appraisals archive module-2020 3150.00

Verizon Wireless cell phones 294.17

Verus Corp Watchguard system checkup 660.00

VISA supplies 11.60

Wagner Auto Supply FILTERS 466.95

Duane Walhof cell phone allowance 60.00

WesTel Systems Remsen trunk line 458.42

Wex Bank fuel 3277.65

Willson & Pechacek, P.L.C. legal fees/Pinnacle bank 2019.00

Woodbury Co. Sheriff service 30.00

Ziegler Inc. PARTS 6206.68

Published in The Record

Thursday, February 4, 2021