Plymouth County Supervisors Minutes & Claims — January 19, 2021

| | 0

Plymouth County Board of Supervisors
January 19, 2021
Le Mars, Iowa

The Plymouth County Board of Supervisors met in the Boardroom on January 19, 2021 at 9:30 a.m.  All members were present.  All votes following are aye unless otherwise indicated.  2021 Board Chairman Don Kass called the meeting to order and the Pledge of Allegiance was recited.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to approve the January 19, 2021 agenda.  Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by VanOtterloo, to approve the minutes of the January 12, 2021 meeting.  Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to approve claims paid on 1/19/21 and payroll for 1/15/2021.  Motion Carried.

The Board discussed the Plymouth County EMS Association’s additional $8,000 funding request for FY2020-21.  Mike Van Otterloo will discuss with the EMS Association to seek partial funding from the cities to cost share some of these additional funds with the County.

The Board of Supervisors discussed sending information to the Iowa Utilities Board of a county request to keep local control at the County and will instruct the County Attorney to issue a response.

The Board of Supervisors discussed postponing the next district courtroom renovation committee meeting from January 21, 2021 to February 4, 2021 at 1 pm; due to allowing more time for the County attorney to review the plans with key attorneys and judges.

Shane Walter, Sioux Rivers MH Region CEO was present to discuss the status of the region MHDD FY 2021-22 budget.

Tara Geddes, Plymouth County Health Manager, was present to discuss the FY 2021-22 Plymouth Co. Public Health Board budget.

Ryan Bergman of Group Benefit Partners presented the FY 2021-22 County health insurance plan, premiums and benefits.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Horton, to approve the culvert price purchase for $119,798.62 to Metal Culverts.  Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Horton, to approve final plans for FM-CO75(164)—55-75, FM-CO75(165)—55-75. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by VanOtterloo, to enter closed session at 12:00 pm per IA Code 20.17(3) for collective bargaining discussion. All roll call votes aye.  Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by VanOtterloo, to end close session and to enter regular session at 12:20 p.m.  All roll call votes aye.  Motion Carried.

The Board of Supervisors presented the FY 2021-22 County wage proposal to the Secondary Road bargaining unit with a 2.5% increase each year for 3 years.

The Board of Supervisors discussed the FY 2021-22 county budget. Motion by VanOtterloo, no second, to drop the supplemental tax levy for FY 2021-22 budget.  Died for lack of a second.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to drop the supplemental levy rate to .00001 for FY 2021-22 to generate the lowest amount of tax revenue possible but without going to zero or going out of the supplemental fund. Anderson-aye, Meis-aye, Kass-aye, Horton-aye, VanOtterloo-nay. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to accept the recommendation of the Compensation Board for the Auditor, Sheriff, Attorney, Recorder and Treasurer to receive a 4% salary increase in FY 2021-22 and to reduce the Compensation Board’s recommendation of a 4% increase down to a 2.5% increase for the County Board of Supervisors; and to allocate a 3% increase to all other department heads and staff that are not bargaining unit employees or are not elected official’s deputies.  Anderson-aye, Meis-aye, Kass-aye, Horton-aye, VanOtterloo-nay.  Motion Carried.

The Board of Supervisors adjourned the meeting at 1:25 p.m.

Stacey Feldman, Plymouth County Auditor
Don Kass, Chairman

Plymouth County – Claims paid on 1-19-2021
A & M Laundry  SHOP SUPPLIES    61.00
Agan Drywall  sheetrock    450.09
AgriVision Equipment  fuel filter    1230.30
City of Akron  UTILITIES    98.45
Anthony Rentals  rent assistance    300.00
Beelner Service  BUILDINGS    327.10
Cole Beitelspacher  Atlas Business Solutions    186.85
Bentson Pest Control  services    100.00
Lonnie Bohlke  cell phone allowance    60.00
Bomgaars  supplies    217.26
Branum Oil  diesel    237.89
City of Brunsville  UTILITIES    52.20
Bugman Pest & Rodent Control  pest control    50.00
CCDA  annual dues    40.00
Central Service & Supply  CHAINS & CABLES    4022.58
Century Business Products  MACHINES & FIXTURES    197.06
Chapman Overhead Door  BUILDINGS    377.01
CLIA Laboratory Program  users fee    180.00
Cornhusker International  PARTS    2368.78
Culligan Water Conditioning  semi-annual payment    423.54
CWD  kitchen supplies    7124.41
The Dailey Stop  fuel    158.28
Dakota Riggers & Tools  CHAINS & CABLES    310.54
Victoria DeVos  misc. reimbursements    310.88
Drivers License Guide  2021 ID check guide    31.95
Eakes Inc  supplies    1174.94
Fankhauser, Farrens & Rachel  attorney fees    1285.20
Fareway  kitchen supplies    493.94
Farmers Coop-Craig  fuel    562.94
Fastenal  custodial supplies    164.54
Stacey Feldman  cell phone allowance    60.00
Floyd Valley Healthcare  inmate & nursing services    2738.56
FORCE America  PARTS    795.29
Frericks Repair fuel, tires    4555.37
Frontier  phone    2883.04
Get Branded 360  uniforms/face masks    154.33
Godbersen-Smith Construction  construction project    91,938.93
Jolynn Goodchild  mileage    58.24
Gordon Flesch Company  copier maint agreement    72.55
Hardware Hank  supplies    11.99
City of Hinton  UTILITIES    159.12
Horizon Distribution  car wash card    100.00
HyVee  meeting expense  101.51
Interstate Battery System  BATTERIES    489.80
Intoximeters Inc.  dry gas    115.00
Iowa State Sales/Use Tax  cabin taxes    20.00
Iowa Dept of Public Safety  on line warrants    3894.00
Iowa Law Enforcement Academy  VanderBerg    150.00
Iowa One Call  locates    21.60
Iowa Prison Industries  SIGNS    923.80
Iowa State University  SCHOOLS & MEETING FEES    75.00
IP Pathways  Veeam backup software    6257.80
ISAA  Association dues    990.00
Jack’s Uniforms  uniform    1237.14
J.B. Propane  UTILITIES    291.42
Jerico Services  fuel    6515.10
J-W Tank Line  fuel    2317.59
KEMPS  kitchen supplies    120.80
Kimball-Midwest PARTS    2191.24
Klass Law Firm  attorney fees    2340.00
Donald R. Koch  rent assistance    300.00
Trish Kunkel  cleaning services    1720.00
L&J Investments  rent assistance    300.00
City of LeMars  annex water    576.93
LeMars Chamber of Commerce  membership dues    90.00
LeMars Daily Sentinel  publications    632.46
L.G. Everist Inc.  GRANULAR    2483.04
Lindblom Service  pump pits    500.00
Loffler Companies  contract    913.65
Dean Loutsch well closing    500.00
Alan Lucken  postage    55.00
Mai Welding Supply  SHOP TOOLS    3675.00
Menards  materials    497.68
Microfilm Imaging Systems  service agreement    288.00
MidAmerican Energy  utilities    7288.32
Midwest Honda  acre meter & install    527.63
Mike’s Inc  fuel    3856.82
Sharon Nieman  cell phone allowances    120.00
O.C. Sanitation  garbage pickup    91.00
Shawn Olson  supplies    132.58
One Office Solutions  office supplies    450.50
Orange City Dentistry  inmate medical    294.00
City of Oyens  UTILITIES    57.78
Kerri Petersen  notary renewal    30.00
Pitchfork Ag  skid plates snowblower    1171.64
Ply. Co. Board of Health  pass thru grants    304.59
Ply. Co. Sheriff  fees & transports    1287.40
Ply. Co. Solid Waste Agency  assessment/hauling    42,697.89
Ply. Co. Treasurer  flex benefits reimb    409.57
Preferred Auto Body & Graphics  cage for 2018 Durango    300.00
Premier Communications  box rental    2609.05
Primebank  data processing fee    7.50
Indira Probst  postage    14.95
Quality Lube Center  service    57.35
Darin Raymond  supplies    599.40
Red’s Printing  envelopes    279.07
City of Remsen  UTILITIES    528.07
Remsen Bell Enterprise  publications    208.51
Rexwinkel Funeral Homes  county burial    1926.75
Thomas Rohe  EQUIPMENT    115.34
Rolling Oil  oil    2971.94
Rudy’s Repair  BUILDINGS    669.71
Safe Fleet  maintenance    1796.14
Sapp Bros. Petroleum  fuel    32,021.62
Shred-it  shredding    65.11
Shelly Sitzmann  cell phone allowance    60.00
Solutions  office equip scanner    1291.89
State Medical Examiners  autopsy fee    2226.00
Luke Steeg  OFFICE CLEANING    74.00
Steffen Truck Equipment  plow repairs    1806.38
Stone Group Architects  courtroom renovation    13,193.29
Talkpoint Technologies  dispatch headset    88.90
The Record  minutes    409.44
Thomson West  CLEAR    175.09
Titan Machinery  PARTS    40.00
Tube Pro Inc.  inner tubes    630.27
Union County Electric  tower    83.00
U.S. Cellular  phone    1.55
U.S. POSTAL SERVICE  OFFICE EXPENSE    150.00
USIC Locating Services  locate service    223.08
Vanguard Appraisals  archive module-2020    3150.00
Verizon Wireless  cell phones    294.17
Verus Corp  Watchguard system checkup    660.00
VISA  supplies    11.60
Wagner Auto Supply  FILTERS    466.95
Duane Walhof  cell phone allowance    60.00
WesTel Systems  Remsen trunk line    458.42
Wex Bank  fuel    3277.65
Willson & Pechacek, P.L.C.  legal fees/Pinnacle bank    2019.00
Woodbury Co. Sheriff  service    30.00
Ziegler Inc.  PARTS    6206.68

Published in The Record
Thursday, February 4, 2021

Posted in Public Notices

Leave a Comment