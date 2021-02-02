Probate — Carole Sponder

Public Notice

IN THE DISTRICT COURT

OF THE STATE OF IOWA

IN AND FOR WOODBURY COUNTY

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF CAROLE A. SPONDER, Deceased

CASE NO. ESPR056083

Notice Of Appointment Of Administrator And Notice To Creditors

To All Persons Interested in the Estate of Carole A. Sponder, Deceased, who died on or about January 19, 2021:

You are hereby notified that on January 26, 2021, the undersigned was appointed administrator of the estate.

Notice is hereby given that all persons indebted to the estate are requested to make immediate payment to the undersigned, and creditors having claims against the estate shall file them with the clerk of the above named district court, as provided by law, duly authenticated, for allowance, and unless so filed by the later to occur four months from the date of the second publication of this notice or one month from the date of the mailing of this notice (unless otherwise allowed or paid) a claim is thereafter forever barred.

Dated January 26, 2021.

Lori A. Teska

Administrator of the Estate

2528 Jay Ave.

Sioux City, Iowa 51106

Dale B. Smith

Attorney for the Administrator

423 Evans St.

PO Box AC

Sloan, Iowa 51055

Date of second publication

February 11, 2021

Probate Code Section 230

Published in The Record

Thursday, February 4, 2021

and Thursday, February 11, 2021