Probate — Carole Sponder
Public Notice
IN THE DISTRICT COURT
OF THE STATE OF IOWA
IN AND FOR WOODBURY COUNTY
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF CAROLE A. SPONDER, Deceased
CASE NO. ESPR056083
Notice Of Appointment Of Administrator And Notice To Creditors
To All Persons Interested in the Estate of Carole A. Sponder, Deceased, who died on or about January 19, 2021:
You are hereby notified that on January 26, 2021, the undersigned was appointed administrator of the estate.
Notice is hereby given that all persons indebted to the estate are requested to make immediate payment to the undersigned, and creditors having claims against the estate shall file them with the clerk of the above named district court, as provided by law, duly authenticated, for allowance, and unless so filed by the later to occur four months from the date of the second publication of this notice or one month from the date of the mailing of this notice (unless otherwise allowed or paid) a claim is thereafter forever barred.
Dated January 26, 2021.
Lori A. Teska
Administrator of the Estate
2528 Jay Ave.
Sioux City, Iowa 51106
Dale B. Smith
Attorney for the Administrator
423 Evans St.
PO Box AC
Sloan, Iowa 51055
Date of second publication
February 11, 2021
Probate Code Section 230
Published in The Record
Thursday, February 4, 2021
and Thursday, February 11, 2021