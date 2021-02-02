Probate — Lucille Zellmer

Public Notice

IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF THE STATE OF IOWA

IN AND FOR PLYMOUTH COUNTY

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF LUCILLE I. ZELLMER, Deceased.

PROBATE NO. ESPR019965

Notice Of Probate Of Will, Of Appointment Of Executor, And Notice To Creditors

To All Persons Interested in the Estate of Lucille I. Zellmer, Deceased, who died on or about December 24, 2020:

You are hereby notified that on January 25, 2021, the Last Will and Testament of Lucille I. Zellmer, deceased, bearing date of August 11, 2013*, was admitted to probate in the above named court and that Clay D. Zellmer was appointed executor of the estate.

Any action to set aside the will must be brought in the district court of said county within the later to occur of four months from the date of the second publication of this notice or one month from the date of mailing of this notice to all heirs of the decedent and devisees under the will whose identities are reasonably ascertainable, or thereafter be forever barred.

Notice is further given that all persons indebted to the estate are requested to make immediate payment to the undersigned, and creditors having claims against the estate shall file them with the clerk of the above named district court, as provided by law, duly authenticated, for allowance, and unless so filed by the later to occur of four months from the date of the second publication of this notice or one month from the date of mailing of this notice (unless otherwise allowed or paid) a claim is thereafter forever barred.

Dated: January 26, 2021

Executor of the Estate

Clay D. Zellmer

36118 C70

Kingsley, IA 51028

W.E. (Gene) Collins, ICIS#: AT0001667

Attorney for the Executor

Murphy, Collins & McGill, PLC

38 1st Ave. NW

P.O. Box 526

Le Mars, Iowa 51031

Date of second publication:

February 4, 2021

Probate Code Section 304

*Designate Codicil(s) if any, with date(s).

Published in The Record

Thursday, January 28, 2021

and Thursday, February 4, 2021