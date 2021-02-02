Probate — Michael Frahm

Public Notice

IN THE DISTRICT COURT

OF THE STATE OF IOWA

IN AND FOR WOODBURY COUNTY

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF MICHAEL D. FRAHM, Deceased

CASE NO. ESPR056084

Notice Of Appointment Of Administrator And Notice To Creditors

To All Persons Interested in the Estate of Michael D. Frahm, Deceased, who died on or about December 22, 2020:

You are hereby notified that on January 27, 2021, the undersigned was appointed administrator of the estate.

Notice is hereby given that all persons indebted to the estate are requested to make immediate payment to the undersigned, and creditors having claims against the estate shall file them with the clerk of the above named district court, as provided by law, duly authenticated, for allowance, and unless so filed by the later to occur four months from the date of the second publication of this notice or one month from the date of the mailing of this notice (unless otherwise allowed or paid) a claim is thereafter forever barred.

Dated January 29, 2021.

Loretta J. Frahm

Administrator of the Estate

1109 5th Street

Correctionville, IA 51016

W.E. (Gene) Collins, ICIS#: AT0001667

Attorney for the Administrator

Murphy, Collins & McGill, PLC

38 1st Ave. NW

P.O. Box 526

Le Mars, Iowa 51031

Date of second publication

February 11, 2021

Probate Code Section 230

Published in The Record

Thursday, February 4, 2021

and Thursday, February 11, 2021