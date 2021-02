River Valley School Board Minutes & Bills — January 18, 2021

River Valley Community School

Regular Board Meeting

01/18/2021 — 6:30 PM

Board Room, Jr/Sr High School

Correctionville, IA

Attendees — Voting Members

Mr. Scott Knaack, President

Mrs. Kristi Krager, Vice President

Mrs. Bobbi Dewitt, Board Member

Mr. Ted Mammen, Board Member

Mrs. Meagan Foresman, Board Member

1. Call to Order

The meeting was called to order at 6:30 pm

2. Pledge of Allegiance

3. Roll Call

4. Open Forum (Visitors) / Hearings

5. Consent Items

Motion made by: Mrs. Bobbi Dewitt

Motion seconded by: Mrs. Meagan Foresman

Voting Unanimously Approved

A. Agenda

B. Minutes of Past Meetings

C. Business Manager’s Financial Statements

1. Monthly Financial Statement

2. Activity Fund Financials

3. Lunch Fund Financials

D. Audit and Approval of Claims

1. Bills

6. Communication to the Board

A. Correspondence

B. Administrative Reports

1. Elementary Principal and Curriculum Director’s Report

2. JH/HS Principal and AD Report

7. Old Business

A. 100 Policy Series Review

Approve the first reading and waive the second reading and approve policy review and update as presented.

Motion made by: Mrs. Bobbi Dewitt

Motion seconded by: Mr. Ted Mammen

Voting Unanimously Approved

B. Support Staff Pay Rate Increase

Increase starting wages as follows:

Teacher Aid — $11.00

Food Service — $11.00

Custodial — $11.50

Summer Custodial — $12.00

Increase current staff members as presented.

This item was tabled until next meeting.

8. Information Only

A. Superintendent Search Process

9. New Business

A. Resignations

Approve the resignations of Frankie Deeds as Dance Coach and Linda Hayworth as teacher aid.

Motion made by: Mr. Ted Mammen

Motion seconded by: Mrs. Bobbi Dewitt

Voting Unanimously Approved

B. Contracts

Approve Emaleigh Nelson as teacher aid.

Motion made by: Mrs. Meagan Foresman

Motion seconded by: Mrs. Bobbi Dewitt

Voting Unanimously Approved

C. At-Risk and Dropout Prevention Application

Approve the At – Risk Dropout Prevention modified supplemental amount of $77,470.00

Motion made by: Mrs. Meagan Foresman

Motion seconded by: Mr. Ted Mammen

Voting Unanimously Approved

D. Purchase of Technology

Approve purchasing up to $30,000 worth of Apple products.

Motion made by: Mr. Ted Mammen

Motion seconded by: Mrs. Bobbi Dewitt

Voting Unanimously Approved

E. Covid-19 Review and Updates

10. Discussion Items

A. Board Member Report

B. Superintendent Report

11. Adjournment

Summary

The meeting was adjourned at 8:24 p.m.

Voting Unanimously Approved

Scott Knaack, Board President

Tish Evans, Board Secretary

