Woodbury Central School Board Minutes — February 1, 2021

Woodbury Central Community School

Special Board Meeting

February 1, 2021

The Woodbury Central School Board met in special session in the high library on Feb. 1, 2021 with call to order by President Frafjord at 7:30 pm.

Members present: Frafjord, Reblitz, Lloyd, Steffen, Thomsen, Koele. Absent: Nelson.

Visitors: Faith Lambert, Fred Pepin, Brian Crichton (via zoom).

Agenda: Moved by Lloyd, second by Koele to approve the agenda as amended to strike items b and c. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Buildings, Grounds, Transportation

• Wrestling Room Addition specs presented by Brian Crichton of CMB Architects.

* 2 alternatives presented for brick façade and interior wall material.

* Lloyd – concerned on cost of WR, 5 year plan, overall budget of projects and necessity of projects.

* Crichton addressed options to reduce costs and increase usage of the room.

* Moved by Lloyd, second by Reblitz to approve original specs as presented, set bid due date of noon on 3/2/21 and hearing date and bid approval for 3/8/21. Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Mr. Glackin mentioned the waterline work that will need to be done near weight room before parking lot is done. Will look for local company to do.

• Mr. Glackin discussed trees on the house lots recently purchased. They will all be removed.

• Mr. Glackin updated the board that the old heating pipes in the MS Gym were wrapped years ago by Ron Christophersen so can be removed.

• Bus Barn specs and site preparation presented by Fred Pepin, Astro Building Rep with Lakeport Concrete.

Site Prep should be max of $26,500. Includes

• Gutter addition – $2,000-2,500

• Savings of $4,000-6,000 by using materials from parking lot as aggregate for the buildings

* 2 Buildings 48’ x 90’ each, will be 200 linear feet of the lot

* June 14th start date

* Electrical work $14,000-16,000

* Moved by Koele, second by Reblitz to approve the specs for the buildings and approve down payment for each. Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Moved by Reblitz, second by Lloyd to approve $10,857.07 to Mid American Energy to move an Electrical Pole in the parking lot that is where we’d like to put a drive way out. Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Moved by Thomsen, second by Lloyd to approve the quote from Murphy Company to scrape and paint the ceiling in the MS Gym for $33,198. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Adjourn: Moved by Koele, second by Lloyd to adjourn at 9:19 pm. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Christen Howrey, Secretary

Gary Frafjord, Board President

Published in The Record

Thursday, February 4, 2021