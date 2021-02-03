John Groth

He was a member of St. John The Baptist Catholic Church, Honorary Life Member of the Knights of Columbus Council #1539 both of Spearville, as well as a member of the Alumni Association of the University of Northern Iowa.

He is survived by his three sons Douglas Lee Groth and wife Jennifer of Cincinnati, Ohio; Robert Lynn Groth of Dodge City; James Alan Groth and wife Susan of Dodge City. by six grandchildren Joseph Leonard Vasquez and wife Jordan of Midland, Texas, Amy Leigh Groth of Hamilton, Ohio, Lauren Nicole Groth of Independence, Missouri, Jamie Rae Groth of Lawrence, Brian Christian Groth and Brett Michael Groth of Hays. He is also survived by three brothers Leo Groth of Moville, Iowa; LaVere and wife Marcel Groth of Alamo, Texas and Mark and wife Ruth Groth of Anthon, Iowa; sister LaDonna and husband Alan Peters of Sioux City, Iowa, sister-in-law Patricia Robinson of Sioux City, Iowa.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother Lyle Edward Groth.