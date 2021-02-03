K-P Advances to Finals of Conference Basketball Tournament

Kingsley-Pierson defeated Westwood, 67-58, Tuesday night, to advance to the finals of the Western Valley Conference girls basketball. The top-seeded Panthers (19-0) will face OA/BC-IG (9-9) at 5 p.m. on Saturday at Woodbury Central. The Falcons are the first six seed to advance to the finals after upsetting both Woodbury Central and Ridge View.

The boys championship game will feature top-seeded OA/BC-IG against third seeded Ridge View.

