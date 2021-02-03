Maple Valley/Anthon-Oto Agenda — February 8, 2021
MAPLE VALLEY-ANTHON OTO
COMMUNITY SCHOOL
BOARD MEETING
• Date: Monday, February 8, 2021
• Time: 7:00 PM
• Place: Middle School Library, Anthon, IA
AGENDA:
I. Opening of Meeting
A. Call to Order
B. Roll Call and Declaration of Quorum
II. Communications
A. Public Forum
B. Correspondence
C. Presentation of Proposed School Calendar for 2021-2022 School Year
III. Consent Agenda
A. Approval of Agenda
B. Minutes
C. Financial Reports
D. General and Schoolhouse Bills
E. Activity Account
F. School Meal Program
IV. Action Items
A. Employee Resignations/Hirings/Contract Modifications
B. Set Summer Driver Education registration fee for summer 2021
C. Approval of Spring 2021 Coaches
D. FFA Summer Trip
E. 2021-2022 School Year Calendar Approval
V. Discussion Items
A. Enrollment projections and budget considerations/Supt’s Report
B. Setting Date for Joint Board Meeting with Charter Oak-Ute
VI. Reports
A. Principals’ Reports
VII. Future Agenda Item Requests
A. Set Budget Hearing Meeting Dates in April
B. Budget Guarantee Resolution
C. Faculty Handbook, Support Staff, Bus Driver handbook, Student Handbook Changes
D. Shared Contracts with CO-U
VIII. Announcements
A. Next School Board Meeting – Monday, March 8, 2021 – 7:00 PM – Mapleton
IX. Adjourn
The board may continue to meet in and exempt session regarding: employee salaries/benefits/working conditions.
Published in The Record
Thursday, February 4, 2021