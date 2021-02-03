Maple Valley/Anthon-Oto Agenda — February 8, 2021

MAPLE VALLEY-ANTHON OTO

COMMUNITY SCHOOL

BOARD MEETING

• Date: Monday, February 8, 2021

• Time: 7:00 PM

• Place: Middle School Library, Anthon, IA

AGENDA:

I. Opening of Meeting

A. Call to Order

B. Roll Call and Declaration of Quorum

II. Communications

A. Public Forum

B. Correspondence

C. Presentation of Proposed School Calendar for 2021-2022 School Year

III. Consent Agenda

A. Approval of Agenda

B. Minutes

C. Financial Reports

D. General and Schoolhouse Bills

E. Activity Account

F. School Meal Program

IV. Action Items

A. Employee Resignations/Hirings/Contract Modifications

B. Set Summer Driver Education registration fee for summer 2021

C. Approval of Spring 2021 Coaches

D. FFA Summer Trip

E. 2021-2022 School Year Calendar Approval

V. Discussion Items

A. Enrollment projections and budget considerations/Supt’s Report

B. Setting Date for Joint Board Meeting with Charter Oak-Ute

VI. Reports

A. Principals’ Reports

VII. Future Agenda Item Requests

A. Set Budget Hearing Meeting Dates in April

B. Budget Guarantee Resolution

C. Faculty Handbook, Support Staff, Bus Driver handbook, Student Handbook Changes

D. Shared Contracts with CO-U

VIII. Announcements

A. Next School Board Meeting – Monday, March 8, 2021 – 7:00 PM – Mapleton

IX. Adjourn

The board may continue to meet in and exempt session regarding: employee salaries/benefits/working conditions.

