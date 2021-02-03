Representative Tom Jeneary — February 4, 2021

This week I wanted to update you on HSB 44, the bill I discussed last week related to military property tax exemption. After successfully passing out of committee, it was debated on this week and passed 99-0 on the House Floor. It is now being sent to the Senate for consideration. I am hopeful that it passes out of the Senate and the Governor passes it soon.

The third week saw some of our first floor debate of the session, with some of the most notable issues this week being HJR 4, a bill to protect the second amendment in Iowa’s Constitution, and HJR 5, the Protect Life Amendment. On both of those bills, you will find my name in the aye column.

Personally, I do not feel that only one hundred and fifty people should be making a decision of this magnitude. It should be up to the Citizens of the State of Iowa and this process is how we get the citizens to make that decision. These amendments impact all of us and is why I voted in the aye column on both votes. This aye vote is so that you – the people – could vote on it in 2022. Both of these amendments still need to pass the Senate as of writing this newsletter, but I plan to keep you updated on them in the coming weeks.

As always if you have any questions, comments, or concerns – do not hesitate to reach out.

Rep. Jeneary

[email protected]