Woodbury Central School Board Agenda — February 8, 2021

Woodbury Central Community School

Regular Board Meeting

Woodbury Central High School Library, Moville, Iowa

February 8, 2021 — 7:30 pm

1. Opening

a. Call to order

b. Roll call

c. Approve or amend the agenda

d. Approve minutes

e. Approve bills

2. Hearing on School Calendar for 2021-2022

3. Adopt School Calendar for 2020-2021

4. Reports

a. Mrs. Lambert

b. Mr. Bormann

c. Mr. Glackin

5. Policies and Procedures:

a. Approve Open Enrollment In:

b. Notification of Open Enrollment Out

c. Early Retirement:

i. Set Maximum Liability

ii. Early Retirement Package Decision

6. Buildings and Grounds:

a. Reset bid due date for the sale of the house on 519 Fair Street

b. Approve Specifications for HVAC and set deadline for bids:

c. Approve Specifications for Parking Lot and set deadline for bids:

7. Personnel:

a. Accept Resignations:

b. Offer contract for Driver’s Education

c. Approve Assistant Speech Stipends

d. Approve TLC Contract

e. Approve Contract for Assistant Baseball

f. Approve Contract for Head Boys Golf

g. Approve volunteer coach:

8. Co-curricular: Approve sharing agreements

9. Board Items

a. Set Driver’s Education Fees: $320 with $215 per student going to the instructors/drivers.

b. Budget Discussion: Set parameters for budget

c. Set date and time for public hearing on HVAC, Parking Lot, and/or Wrestling addition (March 8, 2021 at 7:30 pm)

d. Adopt the Budget Guarantee:

e. Amend Cafeteria Plan to allow mid year changes to Flexible Spending Accounts.

10. Visitor/Community Comments

11. For the Good of the Cause

12. Adjourn

Published in The Record

Thursday, February 4, 2021