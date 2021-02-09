Lawton City Council Minutes — January 29, 2021

Lawton City Council

Special City Council Meeting

January 29, 2021 — 5:15 p.m.

The Lawton City Council met in special session at 5:15pm on January 29, 2021, at Lawton city hall. Mayor Jesse Pedersen called the meeting to order. Roll call was answered by Baltushis (by phone), Hennings (by phone), Otto (by phone), and Saunders. Also in attendance: city clerk Tricia Jernberg.

Agenda: Remove #2: Set date for Budget Adoption Public Hearing for FY2022. Motion by Otto, second by Saunders to approve the agenda. Motion carried with all voting aye.

Max Levy Public Hearing: Motion by Saunders, second by Baltushis to direct the clerk to publish Notice of Public Hearing for the Proposed Tax Levy in The Record. The hearing will be held on Wednesday, February 17, 2021, at 6:30pm at Lawton City Hall, 101 E Maple, Lawton. Motion carried with all voting aye.

With no further business, motion by Saunders, second by Otto to adjourn around 5:30pm. Motion carried with all voting aye.

Jesse Pedersen, Mayor

Tricia Jernberg, City Clerk

Published in The Record

Thursday, February 11, 2021