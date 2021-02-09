Moville City Council Minutes — February 1, 2021

Moville City Council

February 1, 2021 — Budget Meeting

Mayor Jim Fisher called the meeting to order at around 5:30 pm. Roll Call: Joel Robinson, John Parks, Tom Conolly, Mike Ofert, and Paul Malm are present. Parks motioned to approve the agenda, seconded by Malm. Ayes, motion carries. Mike Weaver is a guest. No speakers during Open Forum.

Council, Mayor and City staff reviewed all department budgets and wages. Council directed changes to be made to the tentative budget presented. Parks motioned to approve the final budget after the recommended changes are made, seconded by Malm. Ayes, motion carries. Council discussed Resolution 2021-08 setting a public hearing regarding the 2021-22 Budget proposals for March 3, 2021. Ofert motions to approve the budget proposal, seconded by Malm. Ayes, motion carries.

Council and Mayor discussed concerns and comments.

With no further business, Robinson motions to adjourn at 7:10 pm, Malm seconds. All ayes, motion carries-meeting closed.

Jodi Peterson, City Clerk

Jim Fisher, Mayor

Published in The Record

Thursday, February 11, 2021