Moville City Council Minutes — January 25, 2021

Moville City Council

January 25, 2021 — Budget Meeting

Mayor Jim Fisher called the meeting to order at around 5:30 pm. Roll Call: Tom Conolly, Mike Ofert, Joel Robinson and Paul Malm are present. John Parks arrived around 6:00 pm. Malm motioned to approve the agenda, seconded by Conolly. Ayes, motion carries. Guests include Mike Weaver, Edgar Rodriguez, Pat Smith, Jerry Sailer and Mike Murphy. During Open Forum Fire Department Treasurer Mike Murphy asked the council to consider the merits of adding a stipend for the Fire Chief to the annual budget.

Council, Mayor and City staff discussed budgets for Fire Department, City Hall, Police Department, general projections for revenues, expenses, debt, and wages. Council reviewed the Max Levy Resolution. No action at this time. Council and Mayor discussed concerns and comments.

With no further business, Malm motions to adjourn at 7:10 pm, Ofert seconds. All ayes, motion carries — meeting closed.

Jodi Peterson, City Clerk

Jim Fisher, Mayor

Published in The Record

Thursday, February 11, 2021