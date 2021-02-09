Page 4 — Columns from Tom Jeneary, Jim Mitchell, Geri Hunter & Warren Conner By Editor | February 9, 2021 | 0 The Iowa Statehouse is back in session with legislative columns from Rep. Tom Jeneary. His fourth column of this session is on page 4 of this week’s Record, along with columns from Jim Mitchell, Warren Conner, and Geri Hunter. Click here to see all of Rep. Tom Jeneary’s columns. Posted in Breaking News Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts MVAO Basketball and Cheer Photos from Danbury Review February 9, 2021 | No Comments » What’s Cooking on Page 2 — Cherry Cobbler & More February 9, 2020 | No Comments »