River Valley School Board Minutes — February 3, 2021

River Valley Community School

Special Board Meeting

02/03/2021 — 6:30 PM

Board Room

Jr./Sr. High School

Correctionville, IA

Attendees — Voting Members

Mr. Scott Knaack, President

Mrs. Kristi Krager, Vice President

Mrs. Bobbi Dewitt, Board Member

Mr. Ted Mammen, Board Member

Mrs. Meagan Foresman, Board Member

1. Call to Order

The meeting was called to order at 6:37 pm

Please visit https://simbli.eboardsolutions.com/Index.aspx?S=36030888 for additional school board information and presented items.

2. Pledge of Allegiance

3. Roll Call

4. Approve Agenda

Motion made by: Mrs. Bobbi Dewitt

Motion seconded by: Mr. Ted Mammen

Voting Unanimously Approved

5. Superintendent Search – Closed Exempt Session 20.17 (3)

Approve motion to enter into closed session to evaluate the professional competency of an individual whose appointment, hiring, or performance is being considered when a closed session is necessary to prevent needless and irreparable injury to the individuals reputation and that individual requests a closed session. Iowa Code 21.5 1.i.

Negotiation sessions, strategy meeting of employers Iowa Code 20.17

During closed session President Scott Knaack left the closed session at 7:11 pm, returning at 7:14 pm. He also left the closed session at 7:45pm, returning at 7:51pm. Board member Meagan Foresman left the closed session at 7:45 pm and returned at 7:48 pm.

Motion made by: Mrs. Bobbi Dewitt

Motion seconded by: Mrs. Meagan Foresman

Voting Unanimously Approved

A. Motion to Enter Closed Session

B. Motion to Exit Closed Session

6. Adjourn — The meeting was adjourned at 8:18 pm.

Scott Knaack, Board President

Tish Evans, Board Secretary

Published in The Record

Thursday, February 11, 2021