River Valley School Board Minutes — February 3, 2021
River Valley Community School
Special Board Meeting
02/03/2021 — 6:30 PM
Board Room
Jr./Sr. High School
Correctionville, IA
Attendees — Voting Members
Mr. Scott Knaack, President
Mrs. Kristi Krager, Vice President
Mrs. Bobbi Dewitt, Board Member
Mr. Ted Mammen, Board Member
Mrs. Meagan Foresman, Board Member
1. Call to Order
The meeting was called to order at 6:37 pm
Please visit https://simbli.eboardsolutions.com/Index.aspx?S=36030888 for additional school board information and presented items.
2. Pledge of Allegiance
3. Roll Call
4. Approve Agenda
Motion made by: Mrs. Bobbi Dewitt
Motion seconded by: Mr. Ted Mammen
Voting Unanimously Approved
5. Superintendent Search – Closed Exempt Session 20.17 (3)
Approve motion to enter into closed session to evaluate the professional competency of an individual whose appointment, hiring, or performance is being considered when a closed session is necessary to prevent needless and irreparable injury to the individuals reputation and that individual requests a closed session. Iowa Code 21.5 1.i.
Negotiation sessions, strategy meeting of employers Iowa Code 20.17
During closed session President Scott Knaack left the closed session at 7:11 pm, returning at 7:14 pm. He also left the closed session at 7:45pm, returning at 7:51pm. Board member Meagan Foresman left the closed session at 7:45 pm and returned at 7:48 pm.
Motion made by: Mrs. Bobbi Dewitt
Motion seconded by: Mrs. Meagan Foresman
Voting Unanimously Approved
A. Motion to Enter Closed Session
B. Motion to Exit Closed Session
6. Adjourn — The meeting was adjourned at 8:18 pm.
Scott Knaack, Board President
Tish Evans, Board Secretary
Published in The Record
Thursday, February 11, 2021