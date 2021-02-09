Woodbury County Supervisors Claims — January 12, 2021

Woodbury County Board of Supervisors

Vendor Publication Report — Woodbury County

Payment Date: 01/12/2021

Access Systems Leas 105258 LEASE 349.92

Advanced Correction 105264 Medical 96,513.69

Alford***, Amy J. Mileage 86.25

American Collision Deputy Vehicle Repair 3,406.19

Associates For Psych MHMH029573 1,600.00

AT&T Mobility Telephone 45.54

AUCA Chicago Lockbox Rugs 197.47

Aventure Staffing Temp Staff Covid Cares 9,577.09

Axles & Gears Inc. 98486 Parts #302 250.00

Bark, Rashel 500203 MH Consultation 110.00

Barry Motor Co 19400 Parts & Labor #94 239.30

Blades Group LLC 500219 Rock Asphalt 1,116.00

Bob Barker Co. 21770 water bottles 191.13

Bomgaars Shop Supplies 106.11

Brock***, Tyler S. Berlin Packaging Bottle 223.22

Bronson, City Of 32516 ME Transport 350.00

CW Suter & Son Inc 86382 Steam coil 1,215.00

Calhoun Burns And Assoc. Professional Services 768.30

Cardio Partners AED 1,030.00

Cardis Mfg. Co. 41396 Snow removal, salt 12 500.50

CDW Government Inc. 1366 Office Supplies Covid 295.78

Central IA Distributing 44891 Janitorial Supplies 134.50

Centurylink 103380 Shop Telephone 72.25

Charm Tex Inc. Gloves 4,037.90

Cherokee Public Health Service Area B Prepare 2,367.37

City Farmers Inc. 104935 Empty Lot Clean Up 212.50

Cole Papers Inc. 500417 Laundry supplies 1,449.57

Colorado Serum Co. 53975 Med/Lab Supplies 154.61

Community Action Agency 99895 MIECHV 12,720.71

Community Health Service Area 3 Prepare 2,407.10

Connections Area Agency Meals on Wheels 3rd QTR 3,190.00

Continue Care 98340 Med/Lab Supplies Covid 375.00

Cornhusker Int. Trucks Parts #402/405 58.70

Correctionville Bldg. Bridges 456.83

Correctionville City Water 10.91

Crittenton Center MIECHV 20,820.03

CrowdHealth Source Med/Lab Supplies 830.00

CTS Languagelink Professional Services 79.80

Cummins Central Power Homer Tower Generator 1,536.18

Danbury Review Treasury Clerk II Job 20.00

De Witt***, Rocky Mileage Reimbursement 52.90

Delta Dental Of Iowa 12/29/2020-1/4/2021 De 1,545.54

Des Moines Stamp MFG Office Address Stamp 42.40

Don’s Pro Shop Door Plates 209.00

Eake’s Office Solutions Janitorial Supplies 118.68

Echo Group 101509 Light fixtures for new 430.14

Evil Twin Software 500527 WhereUVote 1,976.00

Fedex PHEP Shipping 53.47

FiberComm Phone 4,487.87

Finish Line 102297 Gasoline – Moville 1,421.86

Fisher Healthcare LogTag Equipment 5,741.76

Floyd Valley Commun. Service Area 3 Prepare 941.50

Floyd Valley Health Service Area 3 Prepare 159.05

Full Effect Product Wear Your Mask Product 980.00

Garvin***, Sheila M. Mileage 106.43

GCC Alliance Concrete 102060 Cement 346.00

Gerking, Bryce 102516 Township/trustee 75.00

Gerking, Rita 500136 Township/trustee 120.28

Gigaroa, Ernest 104202 Township/trustee 75.00

GR Lindblade 100854 Office Supplies 150.00

Graves Construction Co. 96894 L-B(K46)–73-97 177,316.00

Hach Chemical Co. Med/Lab Supplies 608.08

Hallett Materials (115887) G-2021 Stock Pile Haul 189,435.56

Hancock Woodworks L. 105446 Plaque 100.29

Hanson***, Elizabet 105711 Mileage 9.32

Health Services 99695 Service Area 3 Prepare 562.50

Hisey, Randy S. MHMH029606 522.90

Horn Memorial Hospital Service Area 3 Prepare 909.08

Hunwardsen***, Amber CPR Online 46.04

HyVee Drugstore (W 103763) medication 506.92

Hydraulic Sales & Service 115400 Parts #202 96.42

Idexx Distribution 99460 Med/Lab Supplies 6,384.78

Imko & Diversified Temp 1,636.63

Inland Truck Parts 117762 Parts & Labor #207 4,590.98

Innovational Water 105182 Hydronic Mgmt 135.00

Innovative Benefit 105492 Flex Benefits 6,895.94

Iowa Dept. of Natural 98991 Well Permits 425.00

Iowa Division of Cr 275479 Replenish SING Funds 500.00

Iowa Law Enforcement 118798 Use of Force Certficat 125.00

Iowa Municipalities WC Premium Installment 25,013.00

Iowa State Assn of 120387 ASSOCIATION DUES 1,005.00

ISSDA 127302 Dues 25.00

Istate Truck Center 103383 Oil #504 190.18

Jacks Uniforms & Equipment 121600 Uniforms 3,062.35

Jackson***, Lori Mileage 76.48

Jimenez***, Candela 1104 Workers Comp 255.07

Johnson Controls JN21-MR21 Security 1,270.29

Kaeser & Blair Inc. 98711 Face Masks 495.61

Kars Detail Center 500180 Vehicle wash 225.00

Klass Law Firm LLP 1785 C/A Matters 4,938.48

L A Carlson Contract 267488 Hauling – Smithland Cu 521.50

Lafferty***, Jennifer 100825 CPR Online 15.00

Language Line Service 1369 Interpreter Service 2,611.61

Lewis***, Michelle 101857 CPR Online 15.00

Loffler Companies 500177 Copier Maintenance 902.60

Long Lones LTD (Sgt 182816) 911 Circuits 0610928-0 400.66

Lopez-Molina***, Ra 500108 Mileage 16.68

Lutheran Services 100557 Miechv 12,953.46

M & M Copy Quick Inc. 147040 Retirement Resolutions 18.00

Mail House Mail Service 2,679.71

Mailing Services Inc. 102551 ASSESSMENT ROLLS 4,500.00

Marquez***, Lidia M. 1878 CPR Online 15.00

McKesson Medical Supply Med/Lab Supplies Covid 237.12

MercyOne Siouxland staff 3 year physicals 859.00

Meyer Family Farm 105713 L-FM(D50)–73-97 6,050.00

Mid American Energy 159813 Electric/natural gas 14,835.00

Midwest Wheel Parts #201.. 157.51

Miller***, Megan Mileage 9.78

Moore, Corbett, Heffernan 105204 MHMH028270 288.00

Moville, City of Water 15.25

Moville J and J Motor 121250 Parts & Labor #24 680.55

Murphy Tractor 99032 Parts & Filters #317 3,895.96

Nahra***, Mark Mileage 109.48

National Public Saf Books 25.00

National Toxicology 103416 Lab Testing 45.00

National WIC Association 171515 2021 Membership 50.00

New Sioux City Iron 213800 Shop Tools 144.69

Nextlink 500349 Luton Shed Internet 133.98

O’brien County Public Service Area 3 Prepare 653.27

Oetken***, Lori A. Mileage 20.70

Office Elements 100254 Real Estate Printer 116.17

Office of Auditor 105053 State Auditor Filing 850.00

One Office Solution 104853 Office Supplies 815.02

On-Target Solutions 500525 School 450.00

Osceola Community 99601 Service Area 3 Prepare 492.03

Pathology Medical 1859 CLIA Lab Director 125.00

Paulsen***, Nichol 104335 CPR Online 15.00

Petersen Oil Co Diesel 8,743.86

Pickermans 99767 All Agency Meeting 410.00

Pitney Bowes(Pittsb 103038) Postage Machine Lease 453.24

Presto-X Inc Pest Control 119.00

Record Printing & Copy 194837 Business Cards 53.36

RML Architects LLC 198037 Architect Covid Cares9 8,480.00

Roto Rooter (SC-IA) 200770 Clear main line – pill 240.00

Sanders***, Alicia 100041 CPR Online 15.00

Sanofi Pasteur Inc 100782 Med/Lab Supplies 470.22

Schmillen Construction Crushed Concrete 2020 59,527.69

SDHS – District Health 68472 Tax Allocation 226,273.00

Security National Bank Yearly Rental Fee Micr 263.90

Security National Bank Credit card 1803 DC20 5,164.02

Silverstar Car Wash 500401 Truck wash – NV20 29.97

Singing Hills Auto 104619 Car Washes 306.90

Sioux Body Shop 1330 Fleet Vehicle Repair 1,532.91

Sioux City Journal 102790 PHN BSN Ad 170.85

Sioux City Treas (4 213400) Annual GIS FY2021 – WC 61,791.17

Siouxland Community 101572 Immunizations Services 3,719.21

Siouxland District 218021 Replenish Petty 50.00

Siouxland Taxi 102147 Taxi Service CAH TXIX 104.00

Skaare***, Olivia Mileage 42.55

Sparklight 952 Cable TV 199.23

Square Tire Gordon 102019 Oil Change #103 72.13

St Luke’s Methodist 500529 MHMH028870 210.00

Standard Insurance 500112 Life, AD&D, & LTD 2,657.34

Staples Advantage 105681 Office Supplies 49.72

State Hygienic Lab 115680 Arsenic Testing 213.50

Steffen Truck Equip 105183 Parts #401 64.27

Stephens-Peck Inc. 101938 Peck Book Renewal 100.00

Steve’s Beane Plumbing 500202 Repair Pump and Filter 287.00

Summit Food Service 500010 Food 23,424.90

Thermo King Christensen 279169 Parts #205, #207 131.84

Titan Machinery Inc 104494 Parts #927 144.40

Tyler Technologies 100663 Tyler implementation 562.50

Ultra No Touch Car 19 Fleet Car Washes 33.30

UST Testing Service 99704 Monthly Tank Stick Test 300.00

Vanguard Appraisals 239251 Professional Appraisal 62.50

Vericor LLC 104630 Workstations Covid Car 5,686.62

Webb***, Nancy Mileage 38.00

Wellmark Blue Cross December EOM Statement 260,668.41

Western Detention Keys 82.00

Western Iowa Tech 248200 CPR AED Skills 92.00

Williams & Company 1766 FY20 Audit 31,350.00

Williams, Cody 500135 Township/trustee 75.00

Woodbury County Audit 240460 GIS 21,960.11

Woodbury County Audit Annual GIS Expense FY2 21,960.11

Woodbury County Treas. 104770 copy paper 210.00

Woodbury County Debt 99643 Rent 6,667.00

Woodbury County Emergency Tax Allocation 14,760.01

WSLH Proficiency 248834 Lab Proficiency 758.00

Ziegler Inc 274129 Parts & Labor #214 2,266.79

Zvirgzdinas***, Kelly Mileage 25.59

———————————————

Grand Total: 1,454,290

Published in The Record

Thursday, February 11, 2021