Woodbury County Supervisors Claims — January 12, 2021

Woodbury County Board of Supervisors
Vendor Publication Report — Woodbury County  
Payment Date: 01/12/2021

Access Systems Leas 105258  LEASE    349.92
Advanced Correction 105264  Medical    96,513.69
Alford***, Amy J.  Mileage    86.25
American Collision  Deputy Vehicle Repair    3,406.19
Associates For Psych  MHMH029573    1,600.00
AT&T Mobility  Telephone    45.54
AUCA Chicago Lockbox  Rugs    197.47
Aventure Staffing  Temp Staff Covid Cares    9,577.09
Axles & Gears Inc.  98486  Parts #302    250.00
Bark, Rashel  500203  MH Consultation    110.00
Barry Motor Co  19400  Parts & Labor #94    239.30
Blades Group LLC  500219  Rock Asphalt    1,116.00
Bob Barker Co.  21770  water bottles    191.13
Bomgaars  Shop Supplies    106.11
Brock***, Tyler S.  Berlin Packaging Bottle    223.22
Bronson, City Of  32516  ME Transport    350.00
CW Suter & Son Inc 86382  Steam coil    1,215.00
Calhoun Burns And Assoc.  Professional Services    768.30
Cardio Partners  AED    1,030.00
Cardis Mfg. Co.  41396  Snow removal, salt 12    500.50
CDW Government Inc.  1366  Office Supplies Covid    295.78
Central IA Distributing 44891  Janitorial Supplies    134.50
Centurylink  103380  Shop Telephone    72.25
Charm Tex Inc.  Gloves    4,037.90
Cherokee Public Health  Service Area B Prepare    2,367.37
City Farmers Inc.  104935  Empty Lot Clean Up    212.50
Cole Papers Inc.  500417  Laundry supplies    1,449.57
Colorado Serum Co.  53975  Med/Lab Supplies    154.61
Community Action Agency 99895  MIECHV    12,720.71
Community Health  Service Area 3 Prepare    2,407.10
Connections Area Agency  Meals on Wheels 3rd QTR    3,190.00
Continue Care  98340  Med/Lab Supplies Covid    375.00
Cornhusker Int. Trucks  Parts #402/405    58.70
Correctionville Bldg.  Bridges    456.83
Correctionville City  Water    10.91
Crittenton Center  MIECHV    20,820.03
CrowdHealth Source  Med/Lab Supplies    830.00
CTS Languagelink  Professional Services    79.80
Cummins Central Power  Homer Tower Generator    1,536.18
Danbury Review  Treasury Clerk II Job    20.00
De Witt***, Rocky  Mileage Reimbursement    52.90
Delta Dental Of Iowa  12/29/2020-1/4/2021 De    1,545.54
Des Moines Stamp MFG  Office Address Stamp    42.40
Don’s Pro Shop  Door Plates    209.00
Eake’s Office Solutions  Janitorial Supplies    118.68
Echo Group  101509  Light fixtures for new    430.14
Evil Twin Software  500527  WhereUVote    1,976.00
Fedex  PHEP Shipping    53.47
FiberComm  Phone    4,487.87
Finish Line  102297  Gasoline – Moville    1,421.86
Fisher Healthcare  LogTag Equipment    5,741.76
Floyd Valley Commun.  Service Area 3 Prepare    941.50
Floyd Valley Health  Service Area 3 Prepare    159.05
Full Effect Product  Wear Your Mask Product    980.00
Garvin***, Sheila M.  Mileage    106.43
GCC Alliance Concrete 102060  Cement    346.00
Gerking, Bryce  102516  Township/trustee    75.00
Gerking, Rita  500136  Township/trustee    120.28
Gigaroa, Ernest  104202  Township/trustee    75.00
GR Lindblade  100854  Office Supplies    150.00
Graves Construction Co.  96894  L-B(K46)–73-97    177,316.00
Hach Chemical Co.  Med/Lab Supplies    608.08
Hallett Materials (115887)  G-2021 Stock Pile Haul    189,435.56
Hancock Woodworks L. 105446  Plaque    100.29
Hanson***, Elizabet 105711  Mileage    9.32
Health Services  99695  Service Area 3 Prepare    562.50
Hisey, Randy S.  MHMH029606    522.90
Horn Memorial Hospital  Service Area 3 Prepare    909.08
Hunwardsen***, Amber  CPR Online    46.04
HyVee Drugstore (W 103763)  medication    506.92
Hydraulic Sales & Service 115400  Parts #202    96.42
Idexx Distribution  99460  Med/Lab Supplies    6,384.78
Imko & Diversified Temp    1,636.63
Inland Truck Parts  117762  Parts & Labor #207    4,590.98
Innovational Water  105182  Hydronic Mgmt    135.00
Innovative Benefit  105492  Flex Benefits    6,895.94
Iowa Dept. of Natural 98991  Well Permits    425.00
Iowa Division of Cr 275479  Replenish SING Funds    500.00
Iowa Law Enforcement 118798  Use of Force Certficat    125.00
Iowa Municipalities  WC Premium Installment    25,013.00
Iowa State Assn of  120387  ASSOCIATION DUES    1,005.00
ISSDA  127302  Dues    25.00
Istate Truck Center 103383  Oil #504    190.18
Jacks Uniforms & Equipment 121600  Uniforms    3,062.35
Jackson***, Lori  Mileage    76.48
Jimenez***, Candela 1104  Workers Comp    255.07
Johnson Controls  JN21-MR21 Security    1,270.29
Kaeser & Blair Inc.  98711  Face Masks    495.61
Kars Detail Center  500180  Vehicle wash    225.00
Klass Law Firm LLP  1785  C/A Matters    4,938.48
L A Carlson Contract 267488  Hauling – Smithland Cu    521.50
Lafferty***, Jennifer 100825  CPR Online    15.00
Language Line Service 1369  Interpreter Service    2,611.61
Lewis***, Michelle  101857  CPR Online    15.00
Loffler Companies 500177  Copier Maintenance    902.60
Long Lones LTD (Sgt 182816)  911 Circuits 0610928-0    400.66
Lopez-Molina***, Ra 500108  Mileage    16.68
Lutheran Services 100557  Miechv    12,953.46
M & M Copy Quick Inc. 147040  Retirement Resolutions    18.00
Mail House Mail Service    2,679.71
Mailing Services Inc. 102551  ASSESSMENT ROLLS    4,500.00
Marquez***, Lidia M. 1878  CPR Online    15.00
McKesson Medical Supply  Med/Lab Supplies Covid    237.12
MercyOne Siouxland  staff 3 year physicals    859.00
Meyer Family Farm 105713  L-FM(D50)–73-97    6,050.00
Mid American Energy 159813  Electric/natural gas    14,835.00
Midwest Wheel Parts #201..    157.51
Miller***, Megan  Mileage    9.78
Moore, Corbett, Heffernan 105204  MHMH028270    288.00
Moville, City of  Water    15.25
Moville J and J Motor 121250  Parts & Labor #24    680.55
Murphy Tractor  99032  Parts & Filters #317    3,895.96
Nahra***, Mark  Mileage    109.48
National Public Saf  Books    25.00
National Toxicology 103416  Lab Testing    45.00
National WIC Association 171515  2021 Membership    50.00
New Sioux City Iron 213800  Shop Tools    144.69
Nextlink  500349  Luton Shed Internet    133.98
O’brien County Public  Service Area 3 Prepare    653.27
Oetken***, Lori A.  Mileage    20.70
Office Elements  100254  Real Estate Printer    116.17
Office of Auditor 105053  State Auditor Filing    850.00
One Office Solution 104853  Office Supplies    815.02
On-Target Solutions 500525  School    450.00
Osceola Community 99601  Service Area 3 Prepare    492.03
Pathology Medical 1859  CLIA Lab Director    125.00
Paulsen***, Nichol  104335  CPR Online    15.00
Petersen Oil Co  Diesel    8,743.86
Pickermans  99767  All Agency Meeting    410.00
Pitney Bowes(Pittsb 103038)  Postage Machine Lease    453.24
Presto-X Inc  Pest Control    119.00
Record Printing & Copy 194837  Business Cards    53.36
RML Architects LLC  198037  Architect Covid Cares9    8,480.00
Roto Rooter (SC-IA) 200770  Clear main line – pill    240.00
Sanders***, Alicia  100041  CPR Online    15.00
Sanofi Pasteur Inc  100782  Med/Lab Supplies    470.22
Schmillen Construction  Crushed Concrete 2020    59,527.69
SDHS – District Health 68472  Tax Allocation    226,273.00
Security National Bank  Yearly Rental Fee Micr    263.90
Security National Bank  Credit card 1803 DC20    5,164.02
Silverstar Car Wash 500401  Truck wash – NV20    29.97
Singing Hills Auto  104619  Car Washes    306.90
Sioux Body Shop  1330  Fleet Vehicle Repair    1,532.91
Sioux City Journal  102790  PHN BSN Ad    170.85
Sioux City Treas (4 213400)  Annual GIS FY2021 – WC    61,791.17
Siouxland Community 101572  Immunizations Services    3,719.21
Siouxland District  218021  Replenish Petty    50.00
Siouxland Taxi  102147  Taxi Service CAH TXIX    104.00
Skaare***, Olivia  Mileage    42.55
Sparklight  952  Cable TV    199.23
Square Tire Gordon  102019  Oil Change #103    72.13
St Luke’s Methodist 500529  MHMH028870    210.00
Standard Insurance  500112  Life, AD&D, & LTD    2,657.34
Staples Advantage  105681  Office Supplies    49.72
State Hygienic Lab 115680  Arsenic Testing    213.50
Steffen Truck Equip 105183  Parts #401    64.27
Stephens-Peck Inc.  101938  Peck Book Renewal    100.00
Steve’s Beane Plumbing 500202  Repair Pump and Filter    287.00
Summit Food Service 500010  Food    23,424.90
Thermo King Christensen 279169  Parts #205, #207    131.84
Titan Machinery Inc 104494  Parts #927    144.40
Tyler Technologies  100663  Tyler implementation    562.50
Ultra No Touch Car  19  Fleet Car Washes    33.30
UST Testing Service 99704  Monthly Tank Stick Test    300.00
Vanguard Appraisals 239251  Professional Appraisal    62.50
Vericor LLC  104630  Workstations Covid Car    5,686.62
Webb***, Nancy  Mileage    38.00
Wellmark Blue Cross  December EOM Statement    260,668.41
Western Detention  Keys    82.00
Western Iowa Tech  248200  CPR AED Skills    92.00
Williams & Company  1766  FY20 Audit    31,350.00
Williams, Cody  500135  Township/trustee    75.00
Woodbury County Audit 240460  GIS    21,960.11
Woodbury County Audit  Annual GIS Expense FY2    21,960.11
Woodbury County Treas. 104770  copy paper    210.00
Woodbury County Debt 99643  Rent    6,667.00
Woodbury County Emergency  Tax Allocation    14,760.01
WSLH Proficiency 248834  Lab Proficiency    758.00
Ziegler Inc  274129  Parts & Labor #214    2,266.79
Zvirgzdinas***, Kelly  Mileage    25.59
———————————————
Grand Total:    1,454,290

Thursday, February 11, 2021

