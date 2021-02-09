Woodbury County Supervisors Claims — January 19, 2021

Woodbury County Board of Supervisors
Vendor Publication Report — Woodbury County
Payment Date: 01/19/2021

ABM Parking Service  Attorney Parking    315.00
Access Systems Lease  Copiers    171.00
Accurate Reporting  Sworn Statement    671.50
Agrivision Equipment  Wire for JD Gator #331    54.73
All Flags LLC  103193  3’ x 5’ US Polyester    114.42
Allied 100 LLC  102173  Household Supplies    363.45
Anthon, City Of  125351  Anthon Utilities    115.32
Arthur Gallagher Risk 100804  PJ Bond Renewal    725.00
Associates For Psych 101002  MHMH029638    1,200.00
Axles & Gears Inc  98486  Parts #34    744.00
Axon Enterprise Inc.  Tech Assurance Plan    197.22
B & B Cleaning Spec.  Janitorial service    1,450.00
Bekins Fire & Safety  Fire extinguisher annual    1,210.40
Bob Barker Co  21770  Household Supplies    329.40
Bomgaars  Shop Supplies – Oto    339.68
Boyer Trucks Sioux  Parts & Labor #504    12,783.99
Bubke, Misty L. CSR  1840  Estrada to AG’s office    58.50
Bush Cleaners  101600  Sheriff dry cleaning    37.50
Campbell***, Mark A. Professional Regulation    185.00
Canon Financial Serv. 40698  Contract Charge    97.02
Cardis Mfg. Co.  41396  Snow removal/salt 1/6    1,208.25
Cellebrite USA Corp.  Contractual Services    3,700.00
Centurylink  Telephone    215.69
Certified Auto Inc  1018  Vehicle Repairs    33.95
Charm Tex  Jumpsuits    1,994.34
Chesterman CO.  Water    696.25
Clayton, Emily  103750  Commission Meeting    43.40
Cole Papers Inc  500417  Bath Tissue    430.58
Community Action Agency 99895  General Relief    4,867.50
Cornhusker Int. Trucks 437  Parts #501    496.02
Correctionville Bldg. 61849  Lumber/Little Sioux    107.84
Correctionville Corner  Shop Supplies – C’ville    20.79
Costar Realty Info  CoStar    109.20
Counsel (Columbus)  Ricoh Maint Contract    30.02
Culligan Water Cond 98620  Maintenance-Buildings    36.50
Cummins Central Pow 101862  West tower generator    476.06
Dakota Cnty Sheriff 62293  Petition and Removal    36.00
Delta Dental Of Iowa 962  Dental Insurance    2,335.86
Des Moines Stamp MFG 66319  Office Supplies    38.40
Dubuque Bank and Trust  Prairie Hills Loan Notice    28,480.71
Eakes Office Solutions 105329  Janitorial Supplies    180.89
Electronic Engineer 75647  Two-way radio repair    576.80
Esteves***, Jill R  188893  Professional Regulation    185.00
Fareway  (Indian Hills)  #1187 – Grocery Assist    314.99
Fedex  81003  Postage    8.84
FiberComm  99390  Acct #49985-2/Phone serv    55.97
Fimco Inc  81968  Pump upper housing    62.79
Finish Line  102297  EMA Truck Fuel Dec2020    77.97
Finish Line Fuels 103922  Vehicle Repairs and Ga    16,284.60
Foulk Brothers P & H  Repair water softener    670.16
Gill Hauling Inc.  100935  Garbage service-DC20/D    84.50
GM Acoustics LLC  500531  Precinct Set-Up    7,041.16
Gordon Flesch Company 500181  LEASE    43.78
Graham Tire Co. (SC) 95956  Tire Repair #221    433.00
Healy Welding  101752  Parts, Labor & Welding    145.58
Hoffman, Rheane  Hearing    36.50
Holland CSR RPR, Kara 104241  Transcript    21.50
Hornick, City of  Water    72.45
Hy Vee Food Stores  988  #1081 – Grocery Assist    284.98
Hydraulic Sales & Serv. 115400  Parts #202    64.68
Independent Technology  Propane Monitor Fee    40.00
Innovative Benefit  1/11/2021-1/18/2021 Fl    6,455.14
Iowa Prison Ind.  Signs    12,318.00
Jacks Uniforms & Equip 121600  Uniforms    475.50
Jensen Ford  103272  Ford F-350 VIN 1FT8W3D    44,764.00
Jessen Automotive  105818  Two tires – Carry-on tra    161.78
Jimenez***, Candela 1104  Workman’s Comp    255.07
John Deere Financial 103342  AgriVision/Repairs #33    693.34
Johnson, Cynthia  500536  Property Damage Settlement    2,835.30
Johnson, Jami L  173039  Deposition    299.65
Jorgensen CSR, Jami 22738  Plea and Sentencing    16.00
Joy Auto Supply Inc 127342  Parts & Filters    1,185.65
Kaminsky, Sullenber 104840  School    700.00
Knovas Carpets  131887  Carpet for new room    2,457.64
Koch***, Ronald E  98289  X-Large gloves for vau    21.39
Koster, Leon K  100574  Commission Meeting    31.90
Ladeas***, Athena  102664  Professional Regulation    185.00
Leeds Pharmacy  141229  Work Comp    532.25
Lessman Electric Supply 142301  Emergency light batter    60.00
LP Gill, Inc.  Landfill    54,195.00
Mail House  148553  Metering Contract/Post    2,570.26
Mansfield, John  105072  Commission Meeting    30.18
McQueen’s Soft Water 157056  Luton Shed    795.15
Menards  199721  Shop, cabin & shelter    306.30
Mercy Health Service 500120  S/T Work Comp    375.00
MercyOne Siouxland  1529  Wellness Screenings    7,382.00
Meyer Bros Colonial 159000  ME Transport    500.00
Mid Aamerican Energy 159811  MAE    356.50
Mid American Energy 159813  Electricity    620.24
Midwest Alarm Co. 102416  Alarm monitoring JN21    128.00
Midwest Alarm Company 103589  Maintenance Contracts    31.00
Midwest Wheel  Parts #200    9.15
Mills Pharmacy  334399  Medical Supplies    5,208.72
Moreno***, Katherine 98484  Commission Meeting    31.33
Moville Record  167400  FY22 Budget and FY21    125.38
Murphy Tractor  99032  Parts & Labor #212    1,930.56
New Coop (Hornick-IA) 104720  Propane    756.42
New Cooperative Inc 104730  Propane    1,264.11
Northwest Environmental 99508  LEC Cleanup    292.00
Office Elements  100254  Envelopes, folders, pen    357.98
O’Halloran International 101640  Parts & Labor #405    1,144.71
Omaha Paper Company 104716  Office paper    16,500.00
One Office Solution 104853  Office Supplies    1,262.87
O’Reilly Auto Parts 102797  Parts #101    20.89
Pestbusters Inc  500040  Pest control service    100.00
Petersen Oil Co.  100875  Gasohol 338 gals/South    662.18
Pierson City of  1571 Water    47.94
Plymouth County Sheriff 189600  CINA Hearing    120.00
Precision Dynamics  Household Supplies    395.81
Record Printing & Copy 194837  Board Letterhead    117.95
Ricoh USA, Inc.  printer    323.59
Ryan, Lincoln  104642  Commission Meeting    33.05
Safelite Fulfillment 104428  Vehicle Repairs    505.92
Sapp Bros. Petroleum 100280  Fuel-Diesel    606.00
Secretary of State  208687  Notary Renewal    30.00
Security National Bank 208797  UV light; Sedivy credit    4,492.24
Sedgwick Talley Abs 331400  Lien Search – Public    100.00
Sergeant Bluff Advocate 100648  Legal Publications    2,362.03
Service Master Rest 209426  Janitorial Service    670.00
Sioux City Journal  Notice    805.36
Sioux City Journal  213900  Winter visitors guide    279.00
Sioux City Journal  102790  FY22 Budget/FY21 Budge    209.46
Sioux City Treas (4 213400)  Comm Center    116,962.23
Sioux Laundry Inc.  214615  Laundry    721.60
Siouxland Animal Hospital 98985  K9 expense    32.96
Siouxland District  218021  Water testing/DPNC    25.00
Siouxland Lock & Key 301000  Passage levers for new    103.00
Sooland Bobcat  218771  Reseal drive motor-Bob    560.03
Sparklight  952  Cable    290.77
Spee Dee Delivery 104385  shipment    192.94
Standard & Assoc Inc. 221222  Civil Service Supplies    190.50
Steig***, Craig  Mileage    13.44
Stephens-Peck Inc.  101938  Peck Title Book Revision    100.00
Summit Food Service 500010  Food    9,105.61
Susie, Timothy Ray  Land    750.00
Teel Heating & Air  691  Service call-Clean fur    85.00
Thomson West  99678  Legal Research    2,068.67
Titan Machinery Inc 104494  Filters #526    97.00
Toth and Associates 500522  28th Street Project    29,725.00
Treasurer State of  234610  Permit #1-97-035774    493.00
Turk, Mari H.  117746  Termination Hearing    53.00
Tyler Technologies  100663  Tyler implementation    831.25
Uhl Seed Inc  104438  Batteries & Shop Tools    605.00
Verizon Connect NWF  GPS Equipment & Service    1,336.00
Verizon Wireless  98927  phone charges: Verizon    7,980.79
Wellmark Blue Cross  1/9/2021-1/15/2021 Well    131,564.36
Wells Fargo Financial  Ricoh Lease – 7th Mth    132.25
Western Iowa Equipment 105859  Parts #317    339.41
Western Iowa Tech  248200  TSI Rent Jan2021    3,666.62
Western Iowa Telephone 248000  Telephone    468.63
Wiatel Western Iowa 104550  Shop Telephone    547.42
Woodbury Cnty Rec  254200  Electric service-DC20    5,611.52
Woodbury Cnty Self 240464  Self Liability Allocation    800,000.00
Woodbury Cnty Treas. 104770  Copy paper    240.00
Woodhouse Sioux City 103940  Vehicle Repairs    90.90
Ziegler Inc  274129  Danbury generator #1    1,352.00
———————————————–
Grand Total:    1,391,040

Published in The Record
Thursday, February 11, 2021

