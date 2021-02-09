Woodbury County Supervisors Claims — January 19, 2021

Woodbury County Board of Supervisors

Vendor Publication Report — Woodbury County

Payment Date: 01/19/2021

ABM Parking Service Attorney Parking 315.00

Access Systems Lease Copiers 171.00

Accurate Reporting Sworn Statement 671.50

Agrivision Equipment Wire for JD Gator #331 54.73

All Flags LLC 103193 3’ x 5’ US Polyester 114.42

Allied 100 LLC 102173 Household Supplies 363.45

Anthon, City Of 125351 Anthon Utilities 115.32

Arthur Gallagher Risk 100804 PJ Bond Renewal 725.00

Associates For Psych 101002 MHMH029638 1,200.00

Axles & Gears Inc 98486 Parts #34 744.00

Axon Enterprise Inc. Tech Assurance Plan 197.22

B & B Cleaning Spec. Janitorial service 1,450.00

Bekins Fire & Safety Fire extinguisher annual 1,210.40

Bob Barker Co 21770 Household Supplies 329.40

Bomgaars Shop Supplies – Oto 339.68

Boyer Trucks Sioux Parts & Labor #504 12,783.99

Bubke, Misty L. CSR 1840 Estrada to AG’s office 58.50

Bush Cleaners 101600 Sheriff dry cleaning 37.50

Campbell***, Mark A. Professional Regulation 185.00

Canon Financial Serv. 40698 Contract Charge 97.02

Cardis Mfg. Co. 41396 Snow removal/salt 1/6 1,208.25

Cellebrite USA Corp. Contractual Services 3,700.00

Centurylink Telephone 215.69

Certified Auto Inc 1018 Vehicle Repairs 33.95

Charm Tex Jumpsuits 1,994.34

Chesterman CO. Water 696.25

Clayton, Emily 103750 Commission Meeting 43.40

Cole Papers Inc 500417 Bath Tissue 430.58

Community Action Agency 99895 General Relief 4,867.50

Cornhusker Int. Trucks 437 Parts #501 496.02

Correctionville Bldg. 61849 Lumber/Little Sioux 107.84

Correctionville Corner Shop Supplies – C’ville 20.79

Costar Realty Info CoStar 109.20

Counsel (Columbus) Ricoh Maint Contract 30.02

Culligan Water Cond 98620 Maintenance-Buildings 36.50

Cummins Central Pow 101862 West tower generator 476.06

Dakota Cnty Sheriff 62293 Petition and Removal 36.00

Delta Dental Of Iowa 962 Dental Insurance 2,335.86

Des Moines Stamp MFG 66319 Office Supplies 38.40

Dubuque Bank and Trust Prairie Hills Loan Notice 28,480.71

Eakes Office Solutions 105329 Janitorial Supplies 180.89

Electronic Engineer 75647 Two-way radio repair 576.80

Esteves***, Jill R 188893 Professional Regulation 185.00

Fareway (Indian Hills) #1187 – Grocery Assist 314.99

Fedex 81003 Postage 8.84

FiberComm 99390 Acct #49985-2/Phone serv 55.97

Fimco Inc 81968 Pump upper housing 62.79

Finish Line 102297 EMA Truck Fuel Dec2020 77.97

Finish Line Fuels 103922 Vehicle Repairs and Ga 16,284.60

Foulk Brothers P & H Repair water softener 670.16

Gill Hauling Inc. 100935 Garbage service-DC20/D 84.50

GM Acoustics LLC 500531 Precinct Set-Up 7,041.16

Gordon Flesch Company 500181 LEASE 43.78

Graham Tire Co. (SC) 95956 Tire Repair #221 433.00

Healy Welding 101752 Parts, Labor & Welding 145.58

Hoffman, Rheane Hearing 36.50

Holland CSR RPR, Kara 104241 Transcript 21.50

Hornick, City of Water 72.45

Hy Vee Food Stores 988 #1081 – Grocery Assist 284.98

Hydraulic Sales & Serv. 115400 Parts #202 64.68

Independent Technology Propane Monitor Fee 40.00

Innovative Benefit 1/11/2021-1/18/2021 Fl 6,455.14

Iowa Prison Ind. Signs 12,318.00

Jacks Uniforms & Equip 121600 Uniforms 475.50

Jensen Ford 103272 Ford F-350 VIN 1FT8W3D 44,764.00

Jessen Automotive 105818 Two tires – Carry-on tra 161.78

Jimenez***, Candela 1104 Workman’s Comp 255.07

John Deere Financial 103342 AgriVision/Repairs #33 693.34

Johnson, Cynthia 500536 Property Damage Settlement 2,835.30

Johnson, Jami L 173039 Deposition 299.65

Jorgensen CSR, Jami 22738 Plea and Sentencing 16.00

Joy Auto Supply Inc 127342 Parts & Filters 1,185.65

Kaminsky, Sullenber 104840 School 700.00

Knovas Carpets 131887 Carpet for new room 2,457.64

Koch***, Ronald E 98289 X-Large gloves for vau 21.39

Koster, Leon K 100574 Commission Meeting 31.90

Ladeas***, Athena 102664 Professional Regulation 185.00

Leeds Pharmacy 141229 Work Comp 532.25

Lessman Electric Supply 142301 Emergency light batter 60.00

LP Gill, Inc. Landfill 54,195.00

Mail House 148553 Metering Contract/Post 2,570.26

Mansfield, John 105072 Commission Meeting 30.18

McQueen’s Soft Water 157056 Luton Shed 795.15

Menards 199721 Shop, cabin & shelter 306.30

Mercy Health Service 500120 S/T Work Comp 375.00

MercyOne Siouxland 1529 Wellness Screenings 7,382.00

Meyer Bros Colonial 159000 ME Transport 500.00

Mid Aamerican Energy 159811 MAE 356.50

Mid American Energy 159813 Electricity 620.24

Midwest Alarm Co. 102416 Alarm monitoring JN21 128.00

Midwest Alarm Company 103589 Maintenance Contracts 31.00

Midwest Wheel Parts #200 9.15

Mills Pharmacy 334399 Medical Supplies 5,208.72

Moreno***, Katherine 98484 Commission Meeting 31.33

Moville Record 167400 FY22 Budget and FY21 125.38

Murphy Tractor 99032 Parts & Labor #212 1,930.56

New Coop (Hornick-IA) 104720 Propane 756.42

New Cooperative Inc 104730 Propane 1,264.11

Northwest Environmental 99508 LEC Cleanup 292.00

Office Elements 100254 Envelopes, folders, pen 357.98

O’Halloran International 101640 Parts & Labor #405 1,144.71

Omaha Paper Company 104716 Office paper 16,500.00

One Office Solution 104853 Office Supplies 1,262.87

O’Reilly Auto Parts 102797 Parts #101 20.89

Pestbusters Inc 500040 Pest control service 100.00

Petersen Oil Co. 100875 Gasohol 338 gals/South 662.18

Pierson City of 1571 Water 47.94

Plymouth County Sheriff 189600 CINA Hearing 120.00

Precision Dynamics Household Supplies 395.81

Record Printing & Copy 194837 Board Letterhead 117.95

Ricoh USA, Inc. printer 323.59

Ryan, Lincoln 104642 Commission Meeting 33.05

Safelite Fulfillment 104428 Vehicle Repairs 505.92

Sapp Bros. Petroleum 100280 Fuel-Diesel 606.00

Secretary of State 208687 Notary Renewal 30.00

Security National Bank 208797 UV light; Sedivy credit 4,492.24

Sedgwick Talley Abs 331400 Lien Search – Public 100.00

Sergeant Bluff Advocate 100648 Legal Publications 2,362.03

Service Master Rest 209426 Janitorial Service 670.00

Sioux City Journal Notice 805.36

Sioux City Journal 213900 Winter visitors guide 279.00

Sioux City Journal 102790 FY22 Budget/FY21 Budge 209.46

Sioux City Treas (4 213400) Comm Center 116,962.23

Sioux Laundry Inc. 214615 Laundry 721.60

Siouxland Animal Hospital 98985 K9 expense 32.96

Siouxland District 218021 Water testing/DPNC 25.00

Siouxland Lock & Key 301000 Passage levers for new 103.00

Sooland Bobcat 218771 Reseal drive motor-Bob 560.03

Sparklight 952 Cable 290.77

Spee Dee Delivery 104385 shipment 192.94

Standard & Assoc Inc. 221222 Civil Service Supplies 190.50

Steig***, Craig Mileage 13.44

Stephens-Peck Inc. 101938 Peck Title Book Revision 100.00

Summit Food Service 500010 Food 9,105.61

Susie, Timothy Ray Land 750.00

Teel Heating & Air 691 Service call-Clean fur 85.00

Thomson West 99678 Legal Research 2,068.67

Titan Machinery Inc 104494 Filters #526 97.00

Toth and Associates 500522 28th Street Project 29,725.00

Treasurer State of 234610 Permit #1-97-035774 493.00

Turk, Mari H. 117746 Termination Hearing 53.00

Tyler Technologies 100663 Tyler implementation 831.25

Uhl Seed Inc 104438 Batteries & Shop Tools 605.00

Verizon Connect NWF GPS Equipment & Service 1,336.00

Verizon Wireless 98927 phone charges: Verizon 7,980.79

Wellmark Blue Cross 1/9/2021-1/15/2021 Well 131,564.36

Wells Fargo Financial Ricoh Lease – 7th Mth 132.25

Western Iowa Equipment 105859 Parts #317 339.41

Western Iowa Tech 248200 TSI Rent Jan2021 3,666.62

Western Iowa Telephone 248000 Telephone 468.63

Wiatel Western Iowa 104550 Shop Telephone 547.42

Woodbury Cnty Rec 254200 Electric service-DC20 5,611.52

Woodbury Cnty Self 240464 Self Liability Allocation 800,000.00

Woodbury Cnty Treas. 104770 Copy paper 240.00

Woodhouse Sioux City 103940 Vehicle Repairs 90.90

Ziegler Inc 274129 Danbury generator #1 1,352.00

Grand Total: 1,391,040

Published in The Record

Thursday, February 11, 2021