Woodbury County Supervisors Minutes — January 12, 2021

Woodbury County Board of Supervisors

JANUARY 12, 2021

SECOND MEETING OF THE

WOODBURY COUNTY

BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

The Board of Supervisors met on Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at 3:45 p.m. Board members present were Radig, Ung, Wright, De Witt, and Taylor. Staff members present were Karen James, Board Administrative Assistant, Melissa Thomas, HR Director, Joshua Widman, Board Attorney, Dennis Butler, Budget/Tax Analyst and Patrick Gill, Auditor/Clerk to the Board.

The regular meeting was called to order with the Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag and a Moment of Silence.

There were no citizen concerns.

Motion by Taylor second by De Witt to approve the agenda for January 12, 2021. Carried 5-0. Copy Filed.

Motion by De Witt second by Taylor to approve the following items by consent:

To approve minutes of the January 5, 2021 meeting. Copy filed.

To approve the claims totaling $1,207,262.53. Copy filed.

To approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign a Resolution setting the public hearing and sale date for parcel #894720460003, 1419 Silver St., Sioux City, IA.

RESOLUTION #13,121

NOTICE OF PROPERTY SALE

WHEREAS Woodbury County, Iowa was the owner under a tax deed of a certain parcel of real estate described as:

Lot Two (2) Block Thirty-nine (39) North Sioux City Addition, City of Sioux City, Woodbury County, Iowa (1419 Silver Street)

NOW THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED by the Board of Supervisors of Woodbury County, Iowa as follows:

1. That a public hearing on the aforesaid proposal shall be held on the 26th Day of January, 2021 at 4:35 o’clock p.m. in the basement of the Woodbury County Courthouse.

2. That said Board proposes to sell the said parcel of real estate at a public auction to be held on the 26th Day of January, 2021, immediately following the closing of the public hearing.

3. That said Board proposes to sell the said real estate to the highest bidder at or above a total minimum bid of $616.00 plus recording fees.

4. That this resolution, preceded by the caption “Notice of Property Sale” and except for this subparagraph 4 be published as notice of the aforesaid proposal, hearing and sale.

Dated this 12th Day of January, 2021.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

To approve the promotion of Todd Peterson, % Deputy Captain — 82%, County Sheriff Dept., effective 1-04-21, $94,475.03/year, 32%=$23,023.67/yr. Promotion from Deputy to 82% Deputy-Captain.; the separation of John Hanson, Clerk II, County Treasurer Dept., effective 1-15-21. Resignation.; the reclassification of Kimberlee Koepke, Clerk III, County Treasurer Dept., effective 01-17-21, $25.83/hour, 9%=$2.14/hr. Per AFSCME Courthouse Contract agreement, from Grade 5/Step 4 to Grade 5/Step 5.; and the separation of Diane Smith, Asst. County Attorney, County Attorney Dept., effective 1-29-21. Resignation. Copy filed.

To approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign the Authorization to initiate the hiring process for Asst. County Attorney, County Attorney Dept. AFSCME: $61,508-$71,131/year.; for % Deputy Captain — 82%, County Sheriff Dept. $94,475.03/year.; and for Clerk II, County Treasurer Dept. AFSCME Courthouse: $17.30/hour. Copy filed.

To approve the de-authorization of % Deputy Major, County Sheriff Dept. Copy filed.

To receive the appointment of Bryce Gerking, 2205 Deer Run Trail, Bronson, to Grange Township Trustee. Copy filed.

To receive the appointment of Martin Davis, 2326 Story Ave., Battle Creek, to Morgan Township Trustee. Copy filed.

To receive the appointment of Camric Hamann, 2308 Safford Ave., Correctionville, to Morgan Township Trustee. Copy filed.

To receive the appointment of Mary Kay Schroeder, 216 Walnut St., Smithland, to Smithland City Council. Copy file.

To receive the appointment of Mark Wendt, 301 West Main St., Smithland, to Smithland City Council. Copy filed.

To approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign the Release of Mortgage made to Christen J. Countryman and Jodi L. Countryman. Copy filed.

To approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign the Release of Mortgage made to CEDCORP, Inc. and MacDawn Enterprise, LLC. Copy filed.

To approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign the Release of Assignment for Leases and Rents made to CEDCORP, Inc. and MacDawn Enterprise, LLC. Copy filed.

To approve the Chairpersonís 2021 Liaison and Committee Assignments. Copy filed. Carried 5-0

Motion by Radig second by Taylor to approve the contract with State of Nebraska for Woodbury County Detention bed usage. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by De Witt second by Taylor to receive for signatures a Resolution of proclamation for “Slavery and Human Trafficking Prevention and Awareness Monthî. Carried 5-0.

WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA

RESOLUTION #13,122

PROCLAMATION

WHEREAS, the United States was founded upon the principle that all people are created with the unalienable right to freedom, and added the 13th amendment to the Constitution making slavery illegal; and

WHEREAS, slavery within the United States today is most often found in the form of forced labor and sex trafficking, which weakens our social fabric, increases violence and organized crime, and debases our humanity; and

WHEREAS, this problem is found even within our community; and

WHEREAS, every business, community organization, faith community, family and individual can make a difference by choosing products that are not made by forced labor; by working to protect our young people from sexual exploitation; by addressing the problems of internet sex trafficking and pornography; and by becoming more aware of the problem and possible solutions.

NOW, THEREFORE, Woodbury County Board of Supervisors, do hereby proclaim the month of January 2021 as

“SLAVERY AND HUMAN TRAFFICKING PREVENTION AND AWARENESS MONTH”

in Woodbury County, Iowa and urge all citizens to become more familiar with the problem and to work towards solutions.

Dated this 12th Day of January, 2021.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

Motion by De Witt second by Wright to approve the plans for project #ER-C097(145)ó73-97. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by De Witt second by Taylor to approve a committee consisting of two supervisors, the Human Resources Director, the Budget Analyst, a representative from the Auditor’s Office, and an Assistant County Attorney to visit about what other counties and governmental entities offer for early retirement program and make a recommendation to the Board of Supervisors. Carried 5-0.

A public hearing was held at 4:45 p.m. for application for Zoning District Designation Mapping. The Chairperson called on anyone wishing to be heard.

Motion by De Witt second by Radig to close the public hearing. Carried 5-0.

Motion by Radig second by Wright to approve the application for the zoning district designation mapping amendment. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

The Board heard the first reading of the ordinance. Copy filed.

There was no action taken to approve budget items for cost saving to include consideration of lowering reserve levels in General Basic and reducing the voluntary EMS Fund while still providing loan assistance.

There was a discussion on the military deployment of a Board member and Board options.

The Board heard reports on committee meetings.

Kevin Grieme, Siouxland District Board of Health, reported on the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Board concerns were heard.

Motion by De Witt second by Radig to receive the County Library budget as submitted. Carried 5-0.

Motion by Radig second by De Witt to receive the County Attorney Jury and Witness Fees budget as submitted. Carried 5-0.

Motion by De Witt second by Taylor to receive the County Attorney Forfeiture budget as submitted. Carried 5-0.

Motion by Radig second by De Witt to receive the County Attorney Fine Collections budget as submitted. Carried 5-0.

Motion by De Witt second by Radig to receive the Conservation Nature Center budget as submitted. Carried 5-0.

Motion by De Witt second by Radig to receive the Conservation REAP budget as submitted. Carried 5-0.

Motion by Taylor second by Radig to receive the Conservation Reserve budget as submitted. Carried 5-0.

Motion by Radig second by De Witt to receive the Department of Human Resources budget as submitted. Carried 5-0.

Motion by De Witt second by Radig to receive the Primary Election budget as submitted. Carried 5-0.

Motion by Taylor second by De Witt to receive the Regular City/School Election budget as submitted. Carried 5-0.

Motion by Radig second by De Witt to receive the City Primary Election budget as submitted. Carried 5-0.

Motion by Radig second by Taylor to receive the Building Services Anthon Courthouse budget as submitted. Carried 5-0.

Motion by Taylor second by De Witt to receive the Building Services Prairie Hills Facility budget as submitted. Carried 5-0.

Motion by Radig second by De Witt to receive the Building Services District Health Building budget as submitted. Carried 5-0.

Motion by De Witt second by Radig to receive the Building Services Tri View Facility budget as submitted. Carried 5-0.

Motion by De Witt second by Radig to receive the Sheriff Commissary budget as submitted. Carried 5-0.

Motion by Radig second by De Witt to receive the Sheriff Prisoner Room & Board budget as submitted. Carried 5-0.

Motion by Radig second by Taylor to receive the Sheriff Forfeiture budget as submitted. Carried 5-0.

Motion by Radig second by Ung to receive the Board of Supervisors Youth Guidance Services budget as submitted. Carried 5-0.

There was no action taken to receive the Emergency Services EMS Loan Fund budget as submitted.

Motion by De Witt second by Radig to receive the Emergency Services EMS Training budget as submitted. Carried 5-0.

The Board adjourned the regular meeting until January 19, 2021.

Meeting sign-in sheet. Copy filed.

Published in The Record

Thursday, February 11, 2021