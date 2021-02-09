Woodbury County Supervisors Minutes — January 26, 2021

Woodbury County Board of Supervisors

JANUARY 26, 2021

FOURTH MEETING OF THE

WOODBURY COUNTY

BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

The Board of Supervisors met on Tuesday, January 26, 2021 at 3:30 p.m. Board members present were Radig, Ung, Wright, and De Witt; Taylor was absent. Staff members present were Karen James, Board Administrative Assistant, Melissa Thomas, HR Director, Joshua Widman, Board Attorney, Dennis Butler, Budget/Tax Analyst and Patrick Gill, Auditor/Clerk to the Board.

The regular meeting was called to order with the Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag and a Moment of Silence.

There were no citizen concerns.

Motion by De Witt second by Radig to approve the agenda for January 26, 2021. Carried 4-0. Copy Filed.

Motion by De Witt second by Radig to approve the following items by consent:

To approve minutes of the January 19, 2021 meeting. Copy filed.

To approve the claims totaling $599,396.19. Copy filed.

To approve the reclassification of Franzis Rios, P/T Youth Worker, Juvenile Detention Dept., effective 2-07-21, $20.62/hour, 4%=$.79/hour. Per AFSCME Juvenile Detention Contract agreement, from Grade 1/Step 1 to Grade 1/Step 2. Copy filed.

To approve an application for a 8-month Class C liquor License (LC)(Commercial) with Outdoor Service and Sunday Sales for Foot Wedge Lounge, effective 04/01/21. Copy filed. Carried 4-0.

Motion by Radig second by Wright to receive for signatures the Farmers Drainage District — Sub-District #2 election official canvass. Carried 4-0.

For the office of Farmers Drainage District Trustee for Sub-District #2 there were Sixty-four thousand, nine hundred, eighty-two (64,982) ballots cast as follows:

Todd Rand received Sixty-four thousand, nine hundred, eighty-two (64,982) votes

Scattered write-ins received Zero (0) votes

We therefore declare Todd Rand duly elected to the office of Farmers Drainage District Trustee for Sub — District #2 for a term of three years ( 2021, 2022, 2023 ).

Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by Wright to receive for signatures the Garretson Drainage District — Sub-District # 2 election official canvass. Carried 4-0.

For the office of Garretson Drainage District Trustee for Sub-District #2 there were Thirty-two thousand, five hundred, fourteen (32,514) ballots cast as follows:

Jon Winkel received Thirty-two thousand, five hundred, fourteen (32,514) votes

Scattered write-ins received Zero (0) votes

We therefore declare Jon Winkel duly elected to the office of Garretson Drainage District Trustee for Sub-District #2 for a term of three years ( 2021, 2022, 2023).

Copy filed.

Motion by De Witt second by Radig to approve the request for $2,000 from local option sales tax funds for financial sponsorship to support the Northwest Iowa Regional Marketing Group. Carried 4-0. Copy filed.

Bid letting was held for 2019 FEMA Bridge repairs. The bids are as follows:

LA Carlson Contracting, Inc., Hinton, IA — $72,891.15

Peterson Contractors, Rienbeck, IA — $95,541.15

Motion by Radig second by De Witt to receive the bids. Carried 4-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by Wright to award the bid for 2019 FEMA Bridge repairs to LA Carlson Contracting, Inc. for $72,891.15. Carried 4-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by De Witt to approve the final pay voucher for project #FM-CO97(137)ó60-97, HMA Resurfacing on County Route K49 north of Lawton. Carried 4-0. Copy filed.

William Burrows, 4409 47th St., Sioux City, addressed the Board about action to make a temporary appointment to the Board of Supervisors.

Motion by Ung second by De Witt to appoint Mark Monson to fill the Woodbury County Supervisor District 3 temporary vacancy. Carried 3-1 on a roll call vote; Radig was opposed. Copy filed.

Motion by De Witt second by Radig to approve the transfer of Gaming Revenues in the amount of $50,000 each FY 22 & 23 to reduce tax asking in the Debt Service Fund. Carried 4-0. Copy filed.

A public hearing was held at 4:35 p.m. for the sale of parcel #89472046003, 1419 Silver St. The Chairperson called on anyone wishing to be heard.

Motion by Ung second by Wright to close the public hearing. Carried 4-0.

Motion by De Witt second by Radig to approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign a Resolution for the sale of real estate parcel #89472046003, 1419 Silver St., to Ozziel Loera, 1518 Silver St., Sioux City, for $3,300.00 plus recording fees. Carried 4-0.

RESOLUTION OF THE BOARD OF SUPERVISORS OF WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA

RESOLUTION #13,124

BE IT RESOLVED by the Board of Supervisors of Woodbury County, Iowa, that the offer at public auction of:

By Ozziel Loera in the sum of Three Thousand Three Hundred Dollars & 00/100 ($3,300.00) ——- dollars.

For the following described real estate, To Wit:

Parcel #894720460003

Lot Two (2) Block Thirty-nine (39) North Sioux City Addition, City of Sioux City, Woodbury County, Iowa (1419 Silver Street)

Now and included in and forming a part of the City of Sioux City, Iowa, the same is hereby accepted: said Amount being a sum LESS than the amount of the general taxes, interests, costs and penalties against the said Real Estate.

BE IT RESOLVED that payment is due by close of business on the day of passage of this resolution or this sale is null and void and this resolution shall be rescinded.

BE IT RESOLVED that per Code of Iowa Section 569.8(3 & 4), a parcel the County holds by tax deed shall not be assessed or taxed until transferred and upon transfer of a parcel so acquired gives the purchaser free title as to previously levied or set taxes. Therefore, the County Treasurer is requested to abate any taxes previously levied or set on this parcel(s).

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that the Chairman of this Board be and he is hereby authorized to execute a Quit Claim Deed for the said premises to the said purchaser.

SO DATED this 26th Day of January, 2021.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

The Board heard reports on committee meetings.

Kevin Grieme, Siouxland District Health, updated the Board on COVID-19 efforts.

Board concerns were heard.

Motion by De Witt second by Ung to receive the Sheriff Uniform budget as submitted. Carried 4-0.

Motion by De Witt second by Ung to receive the Sheriff Highway Safety Grant budget as submitted. Carried 4-0.

Motion by Radig second by Ung to receive the Sheriff Investigations budget as submitted. Carried 4-0.

Motion by Radig second by Wright to receive the Sheriff Drug Task Force Federal Reimbursement budget as submitted. Carried 4-0.

Motion by Radig second by Ung to receive the Sheriff Correctional Facility — LEC budget as submitted. Carried 4-0.

Motion by Radig second by Wright to receive the Sheriff Administration budget as submitted. Carried 4-0.

Motion by Radig second by Ung to receive the Sheriff Crime Prevention budget as submitted. Carried 4-0.

Motion by Radig second by Ung to receive the Sheriff Civil Division budget as submitted. Carried 4-0.

Motion by Radig second by Ung to receive the Sheriff Courthouse Security budget as submitted. Carried 4-0.

Motion by De Witt second by Ung to receive the Sheriff Courtroom Security budget as submitted. Carried 4-0.

Motion by De Witt second by Ung to receive the Sheriff Uniform Patrol budget as submitted. Carried 4-0.

Motion by Radig second by Ung to receive the Board of Supervisors Hard Rock Gaming Fees Summary of Allocations budget reduced by $7,500.00. Carried 4-0.

Motion by Radig second by Wright to receive the Board of Supervisors Infrastructure/Economic Development Summary of Allocations budget as submitted. Carried 4-0.

Motion by Radig second by De Witt to receive the Debt Service Fund budget as submitted. Carried 4-0.

Motion by Radig second by De Witt to receive the Veteran Affairs Administration budget as submitted. Carried 4-0.

Motion by Radig second by Ung to receive the Veteran Affairs IDVA Grant budget as submitted. Carried 4-0.

Motion by Radig second by Wright to receive the Veteran Affairs Assistance budget as submitted. Carried 4-0.

Motion by Radig second by De Witt to receive the County Attorney Administration budget as submitted. Carried 4-0.

Motion by Radig second by De Witt to receive the County Attorney Edward Bryne Grant budget as submitted. Carried 4-0.

Motion by Radig second by Ung to receive the County Attorney Collections budget as submitted. Carried 4-0.

Motion by De Witt second by Radig to receive the County Attorney HIDTA Grant #2 budget as submitted. Carried 4-0.

Motion by Radig second by De Witt to receive the County Attorney Juvenile Division budget increased by $4,500.00. Carried 4-0.

Motion by Radig second by Ung to receive the Juvenile Detention Facility budget increased by $1,500.00. Carried 4-0.

Motion by Radig second by Ung to receive the Community/Economic Development budget as submitted. Carried 4-0.

Motion by Radig second by Ung to receive the Emergency Management budget as submitted. Carried 4-0.

Information was provided on the District Health budget.

The Board adjourned the regular meeting until February 2, 2021.

Meeting sign-in sheet. Copy filed.

Published in The Record

Thursday, February 11, 2021