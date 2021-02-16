Bronson City Council Minutes — February 10, 2021
Bronson City Council
SPECIAL MEETING
BRONSON CITY HALL
FEBRUARY 10, 2021 — 6:00 PM
Call to order: Mayor Jason Garnand called the meeting to order.
Roll call of Council: Dave West, Jamie Amick, Chad Merchant, and Brandi Jessen were present.
Business: Discuss upcoming budget of 2021/2022.
Treasurer Junge went over upcoming budget 2021/2022 with the Mayor and council. After much discussion, Treasurer Junge will plug in the numbers discussed and bring it to the March 9th regular meeting for approval. Public Hearing for upcoming 2021/2022 budget will be held on March 9th regular meeting.
Since there was no further business to discuss, there was a motion from Councilwoman Jessen and a second from Councilman West, with all council present voting yes, to adjourn the meeting.
Mayor Garnand adjourned the meeting at 8:00 PM.
SIGNED BY:
Jason Garnand, Mayor
SEAL:
ATTESTED BY:
Lindy Jessen, City Clerk
Published in The Record
Thursday, February 18, 2021