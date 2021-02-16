Bronson City Council Minutes — February 9, 2021

Bronson City Council

February 9, 2021

Due to COVID-19, council meeting was held in Community side of City Hall so we could do social distancing and we all wore masks

Meeting called to order at 6:00 PM by Mayor Garnand. Council members answering roll: Jamie Amick, Chad Merchant, Brandi Jessen, and Doug Williams. Attorney Metcalf was present.

Public Hearing for the proposed property tax levy for fiscal year 2021/2022 was opened to the public.

Woodbury County Sheriff’s report. During the month of January, in the town of Bronson, deputies conducted direct patrol totaling 36 hrs. and 59 minutes and responded to 0 calls for service. Additionally, deputies spent 2 hours performing school related activities.

Reports:

Ambulance: Dylan Hinds was present for the ambulance report. Dylan reported that they had 5 calls last month. He reported that Jacob Smith is our new EMT person on the ambulance. Dylan said he will be looking into some grants to purchase Life Packs.

Maintenance: CJ was present. Solar sign is put up. The City will need to hire someone to paint the crosswalk for it this spring. CJ reported that he replaced the wear bars on the snow plow. Council would like CJ to purchase an extra set to have on hand. There was a motion from Councilman Amick and a second from Councilman Merchant, with all council present voting yes, to have CJ purchase another set for around $500.00. CJ reported that the City will have to replace the clutch on the town tractor this spring.

Water/Sewer Operator report: Nick was present. Nick reported that most of the houses have new meters put in. There are still a couple residents that need to make an appointment with the plumber in order to get theirs done. Nick presented the council with his budget for the water/sewer for the upcoming fiscal year.

REVENUES DISBURSEMENTS

BY FUND BY FUND

Interest earned

61.02

General

3121.54 6253.99

Garbage

2206.03 3133.69

Road Use Tax

2907.66 2469.01

Ambulance

977.13 147.10

Water

5831.81 19,015.12

Sewer

1775.04 1700.41

Local Option Sales Tax

3854.40 1583.33

Insurance

61.47 0.00

JANUARY TOTAL REVENUE

$20,796.10

JANUARY DISBURSEMENTS

$34,302.65

There was a motion from Councilman Amick a second from Councilman Merchant, with all council present voting yes, to approve the Treasurer’s financial report.

Minutes: There was a motion from Councilman Amick and a second from Councilwoman Jessen, with all council present voting yes, to approve the minutes for the regular January 12th meeting.

There was a motion from Councilman Merchant and a second from Councilman Williams, with all council present voting yes, to close the Public Hearing since there were no written or oral objections.

There was a motion from Councilwoman Jessen and a second from Councilman Amick, with all council voting yes, to pass Resolution #6-2021 for approval of FY 21/22 Maximum Property Tax Dollars.

BILLS FOR APPROVAL FOR FEBRUARY 2021 MEETING:

CHN garbage $1520.42

City of Bronson water bill for city hall $76.00

WIATEL telephone bill $107.92

Moville Record publication of minutes $195.43

Siouxland Health Dept. bacteriological testings $25.00

Metcalf & Beardshear attorney fees $130.00

Iowa One Call underground locates $6.30

Petit Contracting pulled out volunteer trees @ lagoon $400.00

Sioux Muffler ambulance $68.00

Woodbury County EMS paramedic intercepts $200.00

RACO Manufacturing sewer $360.00

Knoepfler ambulance repairs $664.88

IMFOA dues for Clerk & Treasurer $70.00

Office of Auditor of State periodic exam fee $800.00

Badger Meter supplies for water project $54.00

HAKA LLC plow truck gas $111.00

Steffen Truck Equipment parts for plow truck $499.11

Mercy One defibrillator for ambulance $210.10

Kelsey West work on website $50.00

Brown Supply water project $178.80

MTS water project $12,105.82

There was a motion from Councilwoman Jessen and a second from Councilman Merchant, with all council present voting yes, to approve to pay the aforementioned bills.

Business:

1. MRHD spring grant: Clerk Jessen has submitted the application.

2. Liquor License renewal: There was a motion from Councilman Williams and a second from Councilwoman Jessen, with all council present voting yes, to approve the renewal of Doctors Den Bar (the Bronson Bar).

3. Aureon grant: Clerk Jessen announced that the City will be getting a $500.00 dollar grant from Aureon that will go towards the new walking bridge.

Anything from Councilman Merchant: no

Anything from Councilman Amick: would like CJ to pick up an asphalt patch to fix the hole by the stop sign by the school.

Anything from Councilman Williams: no

Anything from Councilwoman Jessen: discussion on what the city should apply for in the 2nd qtr of the Aureon grant. After much discussion, there was a motion from Councilwoman Jessen and a second from Councilman Williams, with all council present voting yes, to purchase a new drag for the infield of the baseball field and a new pitching plate for around $500.00.

Anything from Clerk Jessen: no

Anything from Treasurer Junge: no

Since there was no further business to discuss, there was a motion from Councilman Amick and a second from Councilman Williams, with all council present voting yes, to adjourn the meeting. Meeting was adjourned at 6:45 PM.

SIGNED BY:

Jason Garnand, Mayor

SEAL:

ATTESTED BY:

Lindy Jessen, City Clerk

Published in The Record

Thursday, February 18, 2021