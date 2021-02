Carole J. Libke, 64, of Correctionville, passed away Saturday, February 13, 2021 at her daughter’s residence in Sioux City, Iowa.

Funeral services will be held Friday, February 19, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at the Rohde Funeral Home in Kingsley, Iowa. Burial will be at Kingsley Cemetery. Visitation will be held Thursday, 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. with family present at the Rohde Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be sent to rohdefh.com.