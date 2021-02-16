City of Kingsley — Ordinance No. 253 (Garbage Fee)

Kingsley City Council

ORDINANCE NO. 253

An Ordinance amending Chapter 8.18, Section 8.18.010.

Be it ordained and enacted by the City Council of the City of Kingsley, Plymouth County, Iowa, as follows:

Section 1. Amending Chapter. Chapter 8.18, Section 8.18.010 shall read as follows:

Unit or Residence garbage fee.

Each unit or residence shall pay thirteen dollars and fifty cents per month for collection and disposing of garbage. If the owner does not pay the fee set forth herein, the account shall be assessed to the county assessor for payment and added to the real estate tax rolls.

Section 2. Repealer. All ordinances or parts of ordinances in conflict with the provisions of this ordinance are hereby repealed.

Section 3. Effective Date. This ordinance shall be in effect from and after its final passage, approval and publication as provided by law.

First Reading: December 7, 2020

Second Reading: January 4, 2021

Third Reading: February 9, 2021

Passed by the Council on the 9th day of February, 2021 and approved this 9th day of February, 2021.

City of Kingsley

By: /s/ Rick Bohle

Rick Bohle, City of Kingsley

Attest: /s/ Vicki Sitzmann

Vicki Sitzmann, City Clerk, City of Kingsley

Published in The Record

Thursday, February 18, 2021