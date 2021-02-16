Constance “Connie” Sorbe, 85, of Quimby and formerly of Alta died on Monday, Feb. 1, 2021 at the Manilla Manor in Manilla, Iowa.

Private burial will take place in the Memorial Park Cemetery in Sioux City. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. The Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Alta is in charge of the arrangements.

Constance Louise Sorbe, the daughter of James and Marie (Foley) Jones, was born on Nov. 7, 1935 in Charter Oak, Iowa.

Growing up, Connie attended grade school and high school in Sioux City. She graduated from Sioux City East High School. After high school, she went on to further her education at Morningside College in Sioux City. While there, she worked as a secretary for coaches. She eventually worked as a secretary for the Union Pacific Railroad.

Connie and her husband John Chicoine settled in Alta to operate The Liar’s Club for many years. Later in her working career, Connie owned and operated Connie’s Bar & Grill in Quimby with her husband, Eldon Sorbe.

Connie was very active in her community and was a member of numerous organizations & celebrations including Delta Zeta Sorority, Girl/Boy Scout Leader, on Quimby City Council, Watermelon Days, Quimby Library Board, and St. Patrick Celebrations providing her famous corned beef and cabbage. In her early years, Connie was active in musicals and plays, was an avid bowler, golfer, reader, and bridge player. She also was a talented seamstress which included working on family clothes, seat covers for her Volkswagen Bug, and costumes for dance recitals.

She is survived by her children Paige (Paul) Harrison of Rockford, Illinois; Carey (Jodi) Chicoine of Maple Grove, Minnesota; Annette Hilsabeck of Manning, Iowa, Therese (Les) Hallengren of Rock Valley, Iowa, and Alan Chicoine of Quimby; step-daughter, Heidi Kirschner and her family of Canada; sister, Pat Lewis; 11 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; aunt, Kathleen O’Connor of Sioux City; uncle, Francis Foley of Sioux City; as well as many other family and friends.

Connie was preceded in death by her parents, Art and Marie Jones; her husbands, Eldon Sorbe and Jack Chicoine; a brother, Jim Jones; a sister, Kay Peterson; and a son-in-law, Kent Hilsabeck.

The family requests that memorials be given to the June E. Nylen Cancer Center: 230 Nebraska Street, Sioux City, IA 51101; City of Quimby: 101 W 2nd Ave, Quimby, IA 51049; or Quimby Library Board: 120 N Main St, Quimby, IA 51049.