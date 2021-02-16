Correctionville City Council Minutes & Bills — February 8, 2021

Regular Correctionville

City Council Meeting –

February 8, 2021

CALL TO ORDER: The Correctionville City Council met in Regular session on February 8, 2021, at the Correctionville City Hall. The meeting was called to order at 7:00 PM by Mayor Nathan Heilman.

ROLL CALL: Council members answering roll: Bob Beazley, Sonya Kostan, Ron Sanderson, Dan Volkert and Adam Petty. Absent: None. City Attorney was represented by Chad Thompson.

PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE.

APPROVAL OF AGENDA: Motion by Volkert, 2nd by Beazley to approve the agenda. Passed 5/0.

CONSENT AGENDA: Motion by Sanderson, 2nd Petty by to approve the minutes of the January 11, 2021 regular meeting, January 11, 2021 and January 19, 2021 special meetings. Bills as listed. Reports as filed. Passed 5/0.

PUBLIC FORUM – CITIZEN INPUT: None

NEW BUSINESS:

Deputy Brooks reviewed the Sheriff’s monthly report with the Council.

Maintenance report: None

Fire and rescue report: Kara Pernick, reviewed ambulance report, another member of the squad is now certified EMT, and Jeff Wortman reviewed fire report with Council. Motion by Kostan, 2nd by Petty to adopt

Resolution 2021-08

approving Colton Gray and Jesse Bogenrief as new department members.

Roll Call. Passed 5/0.

Continuation of sidewalk project was discussed. Sanderson and Volkert will meet with the contractor and determine a completion date. Council instructed attorney to proceed with taking possession of nuisance or abandoned properties.

Jim Johnson, meeting with councilpersons Sanderson and Kostan, will be scheduled to discuss properties for new homes.

CEDCORP updated the council regarding the acquisition of railroad property for TAP Grant project.

Motion by Volkert, 2nd by Petty to close meeting at 7:20 p.m. and go into a public hearing to hear comments both for and against sale of city owned property located at 409 Elm Street, the South Forty-five Feet (S45’) of Lot Two (2), Adams Addition to Town of Correctionville, Woodbury County, Iowa; AND The South Forty-five Feet (S45’) of Lot One (1), Auditor’s Subdivision of Government Lot Two (2), in Section Six (6), Township Eighty-eight (88) North, Range Forty-two (42), West of the 5th P.M., Woodbury County, Iowa, parcel 884206101016. Bids were opened. There was some discussion about rehabbing the home and extending the time to 180 days. Motion by Petty, 2nd by Sanderson to close public hearing @ 7:35 p.m. Passed 5/0.

Motion by Petty, 2nd by Kostan to adopt

Resolution 2021-09

accepting bid from Karen Mammen in the amount of $1100 for parcel 884206101016 409 Elm Street, the South Forty-five Feet (S45’) of Lot Two (2), Adams Addition to Town of Correctionville, Woodbury County, Iowa; AND The South Forty-five Feet (S45’) of Lot One (1), Auditor’s Subdivision of Government Lot Two (2), in Section Six (6), Township Eighty-eight (88) North, Range Forty-two (42), West of the 5th P.M., Woodbury County, Iowa and direct Mayor and Clerk to execute deed when contract is fulfilled.

Roll Call. Passed 5/0.

Council opened one bid received for mowing of cemetery for 2021 season. Elegant Lawn & Landscape bid $20,000. Motion by Petty, 2nd by Sanderson to accept Elegant Lawn & Landscape bid for $20,000 for the 2021 mowing season. Passed 5/0.

Motion by Volkert, 2nd by Petty to close meeting at 7:55 p.m. and go into a public hearing to hear comments both for and against the Proposed Property Tax Levy FY 2021/22. With no written or oral comments, motion by Petty, 2nd by Kostan to close the public hearing at 7:56 p.m. Passed 5/0. Motion by Petty, 2nd by Kostan to approve

Resolution 2021-10

approving the proposed Property Tax Levy as published.

Roll Call. Passed 5/0.

Motion by Petty, 2nd by Sanderson to adopt

Resolution 2021-11

setting public hearing for the Proposed FY 2021/22 Budget to be held March 8, 2021, at 7:00 p.m., Council Chambers, 312 Driftwood Street, Correctionville, Iowa.

Roll Call. Passed 5/0.

Pool wages – will be addressed at the March 2021 meeting. Councilmen Beazley and Sanderson will help conduct pool employee interviews.

OTHER BUSINESS:

April Putzier, Deputy Clerk has received certification as Iowa Certified Municipal Clerk from the Iowa Municipal Finance Officers Association.

With no further business, the meeting was adjourned at 8:04 p.m.

NATHAN HEILMEN,

Mayor

CARLA MATHERS, CMC,

City Clerk

January January

Expenditures Revenues

General Fund

$32,893.12 $27,056.37

Road Use Tax

$5,247.20 $9,497.79

Employee Benefits

$739.88

Emergency

$65.60

LOST

$10,082.20

TIF

$31.23

Welsch

$24,409.27

Copeland Fund

$2.12

Fire Dept Fund

$500.00

Cemetery Maint.

$38.36

Debt Service

$911.21

Capital Fire Dept

$6,001.00

Sewer Force Main

$7,043.00 $7,043.00

Water Fund

$5,419.23 $9,098.69

Sewer Fund

$9,086.93 $13,950.45

Totals

$65,690.48 $103,426.17

Vendor/Description Amount

Ipers IPERS $2,029.95

Department of Treasury Federal $2,790.36

Washta Community Fire Service Chevy Kodiak $6,001.00

USPS Postage $137.90

United Healthcare Health Insurance $5,785.02

MidAmerican Electric $2,541.78

AT&T Mobility Phone $43.71

Carla Mathers Sam’s membership $45.00

Corner Hardware Supplies $60.98

Correctionville Building Center Supplies $210.94

Dearborn Life Insurance Life Insurance $99.75

Electronic Engineering Battery $35.88

Feld Fire Bunker Gear $2,082.00

Foundation Analytical Water testing $86.50

I & S Group, Inc. Engineering $6,941.04

IMFOA Membership dues $100.00

Iowa One Call Locates $17.30

Joy Auto Supply Inc. Maintenance $244.94

Longlines Phone $140.21

Mathers Construction Company Snow removal $1,890.00

New Cooperative, Inc. Fuel $896.59

Office of Auditor Of State Annual Exam fee $1,500.00

PCC Ambulance billing $880.16

Randy Wright Mileage $29.12

Ruralwaves Wireless Internet Internet Service $239.94

SCE, LLC Repairs $4,332.31

Moville Record Publishing $308.17

Thompson Law Office, LLP Legal fees $3,463.00

Triple C Pest Control Mosquito control 2021 $3,230.00

Visa Supplies $429.60

Woodbury County EMS Ambulance Assist $600.00

Woodbury County Extension OT Continuing Ed $35.00

Total $47,228.15

Published in The Record

Thursday, February 18, 2021