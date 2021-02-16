Cushing City Council — Notice to Enter Into Loan Agreement

Cushing City Council

NOTICE OF PROPOSED ACTION TO INSTITUTE PROCEEDINGS

TO ENTER INTO A LOAN AND DISBURSEMENT AGREEMENT

IN A PRINCIPAL AMOUNT NOT TO EXCEED $350,000 (SEWER REVENUE)

The City Council of the City of Cushing, Iowa, will meet on March 2, 2021, at the City Hall, in Cushing, at 6:30 p.m., for the purpose of instituting proceedings and taking action to enter into a loan and disbursement agreement (the “Agreement”) and to borrow money thereunder in a principal amount not to exceed $350,000, for the purpose of paying the cost, to that extent, of planning, designing and constructing improvements and extensions to the City’s Municipal Sanitary Sewer System.

The Agreement will not constitute a general obligation of the City, nor will it be payable in any manner by taxation but, together with any additional obligations of the City as may be hereafter issued and outstanding from time to time ranking on a parity therewith, will be payable solely and only from the Net Revenues of the Municipal Sanitary Sewer System of the City.

At the aforementioned time and place, oral or written objections may be filed or made to the proposal to enter into the Agreement. After receiving objections, the City may determine to enter into the Agreement, in which case, the decision will be final unless appealed to the District Court within fifteen (15) days thereafter.

By order of the City Council of the City of Cushing, Iowa.

Nicole Huisinga

City Clerk

Published in The Record

Thursday, February 18, 2021