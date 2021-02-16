Kingsley City Council Minutes/Bills — February 9, 2021

Kingsley City Council
February 9, 2021

The Kingsley City Council met in regular session on February 9, 2021. Those present were Mayor Bohle, Councilmen Rolling, Beelner, Bohle, Jasperson and Mathers.

The agenda was approved on motion by Bohle, seconded by Mathers, all voted aye, motion carried.

Minutes of the January 4, 2020 meeting were approved on motion by Beelner, seconded by Rolling, all voted aye, motion carried.

Hearing date was set for February 15, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. for the Maximum Levy. Approved on motion by Beelner, seconded by Rolling, all voted aye, motion carried.

Public Forum: Discussion was held concerning the imminent closing of Lewis Drug. Council agreed to set up a special committee, including Kingsley residents, to discuss ways to keep a pharmacy in town.

Maintenance report: Moving snow and sanding. Jantz visited with Maguire Iron about contract renewal and maintenance, plus tower painting. They will send ten year contract details soon. Inspections would be every year, cost of painting could be stretched out over the years of the contract, and they would assist with taking tower off-line. Steve is taking a class concerning taking the tower off-line when major repairs and painting are being done. Would need to have watering restrictions during the off-line time. Maguire will be invited to March 9th meeting to discuss the contract.

The following list of bills was approved on motion by Jasperson, seconded by Mathers, all voted aye, motion carried.
Adobe, subscription    15.89
Aetna Ins., EAP fees    8.40
Ahlers & Cooney, Urban Renewal services    62.00
Amazon.com, supplies/books    604.05
A-Ox, Amb oxygen    166.39
APA Org, Library expense    140.77
Auditor of State, two audit fees    350.00
Baker & Taylor    1,228.08
Barco, reverse of credit    150.00
Beelner Service, gr open, valve box labor, generator    15,168.00
Bekins Fire & Safety, service extinguishers    334.05
Birds & Blooms, Lib. subscription    15.00
Bohle Const., snow removal    7,195.00
Bound Tree Amb supplies    371.29
Brandon Sitzmann, 2020 Asst. Fire Chief    300.00
Cash, reimb petty cash    31.16
Chet’s Foods, supplies    9.27
Clark’s Hardware, Dec & Jan supplies    320.17
Cook’s Country, Lib. subscription    29.95
Country Sampler, Lib. subscription    10.00
Country Woman, Lib. subscription    24.98
Deb Jantz, ins. reimb.    164.70
Demco, Lib supplies    178.46
Doug Koch, cleaning    137.50
Farm & Ranch Living, Lib. subscription    12.49
Faronics, Library fees    38.00
Federal Licensing, Fire Station antenna    110.00
First Net, police phone/tablet    181.57
Foundation Analytical Lab, testing    866.75
Frontier, phone bill    1.92
Hagan, Jacob, reimb Amb. supplies    116.57
Hagan, Mary, reimb Amb. supplies    54.57
Hawkins, water chemicals    772.04
Hennies, Amy, reimb. Amb. supplies    51.00
GIS Benefits, life/disab. ins. January    15.12
IMFOA, dues    50.00
Iowa One Call, locates    23.50
Ipers, Ipers    3,513.30
IRS, Fed/Fica    5,420.67
Jack’s Uniforms, Hamann supplies, Fay, supplies    239.50
Kingsley Post Office, water bill postage    198.36
Kingsley Vol Amb, Jan. runs    760.00
Kingsley Vol Amb, meal stipend    150.00
KMEG, advertising (Jan)    760.00
KPTH, advertising (Jan)    1,700.00
Lammers, parts/supplies    196.76
Lewis Drug, Amb supplies    28.95
Magnolia Journal, Lib. subscription    20.00
MidAmerican, utilities Dec.    2,041.27
MidAmerican, utilities Jan.    5,928.90
Midwest Living, Lib. subscription    6.00
MidStates Bank, stop payment charge    36.00
Mid-States Organized Crime, membership fees    100.00
NSF check    58.02
Paul Huth 2020 Fire Chief    500.00
People, Lib subscription    54.00
Ply. Co. Abstract, Daniel White    125.00
Ply. Co. Landfill, Jan. tonnage    5,223.48
Presto-X, pest control    156.00
Quill, office supplies    702.10
Rick Bohle, Jan expenses & mileage    131.05
Rolling Oil, supplies/repairs (Dec & Jan)    480.61
Sanitary Services, dumpster rental    69.50
Simmering-Cory, online code setup    1,100.00
Simpco, LMI contract services    8,700.00
Steve Jantz, reimb cell phone    50.00
Stryker, Verizon gateway (Amb.)    783.00
The Record, publications (Dec. & Jan.)    193.99
Thompson Law Office, legal services (Oct.-Dec.)    4,792.00
Treasurer State of IA, sales tax    384.00
Treasurer State of IA, WET tax    2,012.00
Triple C Pest Control, spraying contract    4,940.00
United Healthcare, health ins premiums    5,098.47
Vicki Sitzmann, ins reimb & reimb Presto-X payments    323.40
WEX, gas    1,163.85
Wiatel, phone/internet    539.30
TOTAL    87,988.12

Library Special Expenses:
Center Point, Large print books 194.72

Expenses by Fund: General, 40,505.51; Road Use, 12,597.95; Employee Benefits7,492.56; TIF, 7,347.00; Lib Special, 163.44; Fire Dept. Special, 99.00; Amb. Special, 2,000.00; Debt Service, 14,024.00; Water, 7,834.30; Sewer, 5,537.59; Solid Waste, 31,561.62. Total: 115,138.87. Revenues by

Function: Charges for Services, 45,058.01; Operating Grants, 77,694.60; General, 26,607.30; Transfer In, 0.00. Total: 149,359.91.

Treasurer’s Report was approved on motion by Bohle, seconded by Rolling, all voted aye, motion carried.

Police report distributed. Discussion on problems with vehicles in the street during overnight snow removal. Vehicles in violation will be warned the first time; a fine of $25.00 the second time; and towed the third time.

Fire report: Several members of the fire department were on hand to discuss the purchase of a new tanker/pumper truck. Budget concerns were discussed and clarified.

Ordinance 253 — Third reading of ordinance concerning raising monthly garbage rate.
Motion to approve second reading by Bohle, seconded by Beelner. Roll call vote: Rolling, aye; Beelner, aye; Bohle, aye; Jasperson, aye; Mathers, aye. Motion carried. Motion to adopt Ordinance 253 on motion by Bohle, seconded by Beelner. Roll call vote: Rolling, aye; Beelner, aye; Bohle, aye; Jasperson, aye; Mathers, aye. Motion carried.

Ordinance 255 — First reading of ordinance concerning raising monthly landfill rate to $14.00.
Motion to approve first reading by Mathers, seconded by Beelner. Roll call vote: Rolling, aye; Beelner, aye; Bohle, aye; Jasperson, aye; Mathers, aye. Motion carried.

Hearing date was set for budget on March 9, 2021 at 7:15 p.m. on motion by Rolling, seconded by Jasperson.

Ordinance 254 — First reading of ordinance concerning the Code of Ordinances.
Motion to approve first reading by Rolling, seconded by Jasperson. Roll call vote: Rolling, aye; Beelner, aye; Bohle, aye; Jasperson, aye; Mathers, aye. Motion carried. Motion to waive the second and third readings by Rolling, seconded by Jasperson. Roll call vote: Rolling, aye; Beelner, aye; Bohle, aye; Jasperson, aye; Mathers, aye. Motion carried. Ordinance 254 was adopted on motion by Rolling, seconded by Jasperson. Roll call vote: Rolling, aye; Beelner, aye; Bohle, aye; Jasperson, aye; Mathers, aye. Motion carried.

New member for Board of Adjustment is needed. Motion by Beelner, seconded by Bohle, to ask Justin Baker, all voted aye, motion carried.

Rob Plendl and Kevin Schaeuble asked the Council about an Economic Development Grant for the Hometown Pantry. This will be discussed at the March 9th meeting.

Beer and Wine permit for Hometown Pantry was approved on motion by Jasperson, seconded by Beelner, all voted aye, motion carried.

Ordinance 256 — First reading of ordinance concerning Daycare no parking signs on Burlington St.
Approve first reading by Beelner, seconded by Mathers. Roll call vote: Rolling, aye; Beelner, aye; Bohle, aye; Jasperson, aye; Mathers, aye. Motion carried. Second reading will be held at the special meeting on February 15th.

City-wide Urban Revitalization Plan was brought up by Attorney Thompson. A Resolution to set up a public hearing will be presented at the March 9th meeting. Final approval will be at April 5th meeting.

Proposed 28E agreement will Moville for a building inspector was tabled until there is a meeting scheduled with interested cities.

No building permits.

Motion to adjourn by Jasperson, seconded by Mathers, all voted aye, motion carried.

Rick Bohle, Mayor

ATTEST:
Vicki Sitzmann, Clerk

