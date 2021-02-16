Kingsley City Council Minutes/Bills — February 9, 2021

Kingsley City Council

February 9, 2021

The Kingsley City Council met in regular session on February 9, 2021. Those present were Mayor Bohle, Councilmen Rolling, Beelner, Bohle, Jasperson and Mathers.

The agenda was approved on motion by Bohle, seconded by Mathers, all voted aye, motion carried.

Minutes of the January 4, 2020 meeting were approved on motion by Beelner, seconded by Rolling, all voted aye, motion carried.

Hearing date was set for February 15, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. for the Maximum Levy. Approved on motion by Beelner, seconded by Rolling, all voted aye, motion carried.

Public Forum: Discussion was held concerning the imminent closing of Lewis Drug. Council agreed to set up a special committee, including Kingsley residents, to discuss ways to keep a pharmacy in town.

Maintenance report: Moving snow and sanding. Jantz visited with Maguire Iron about contract renewal and maintenance, plus tower painting. They will send ten year contract details soon. Inspections would be every year, cost of painting could be stretched out over the years of the contract, and they would assist with taking tower off-line. Steve is taking a class concerning taking the tower off-line when major repairs and painting are being done. Would need to have watering restrictions during the off-line time. Maguire will be invited to March 9th meeting to discuss the contract.

The following list of bills was approved on motion by Jasperson, seconded by Mathers, all voted aye, motion carried.

Adobe, subscription 15.89

Aetna Ins., EAP fees 8.40

Ahlers & Cooney, Urban Renewal services 62.00

Amazon.com, supplies/books 604.05

A-Ox, Amb oxygen 166.39

APA Org, Library expense 140.77

Auditor of State, two audit fees 350.00

Baker & Taylor 1,228.08

Barco, reverse of credit 150.00

Beelner Service, gr open, valve box labor, generator 15,168.00

Bekins Fire & Safety, service extinguishers 334.05

Birds & Blooms, Lib. subscription 15.00

Bohle Const., snow removal 7,195.00

Bound Tree Amb supplies 371.29

Brandon Sitzmann, 2020 Asst. Fire Chief 300.00

Cash, reimb petty cash 31.16

Chet’s Foods, supplies 9.27

Clark’s Hardware, Dec & Jan supplies 320.17

Cook’s Country, Lib. subscription 29.95

Country Sampler, Lib. subscription 10.00

Country Woman, Lib. subscription 24.98

Deb Jantz, ins. reimb. 164.70

Demco, Lib supplies 178.46

Doug Koch, cleaning 137.50

Farm & Ranch Living, Lib. subscription 12.49

Faronics, Library fees 38.00

Federal Licensing, Fire Station antenna 110.00

First Net, police phone/tablet 181.57

Foundation Analytical Lab, testing 866.75

Frontier, phone bill 1.92

Hagan, Jacob, reimb Amb. supplies 116.57

Hagan, Mary, reimb Amb. supplies 54.57

Hawkins, water chemicals 772.04

Hennies, Amy, reimb. Amb. supplies 51.00

GIS Benefits, life/disab. ins. January 15.12

IMFOA, dues 50.00

Iowa One Call, locates 23.50

Ipers, Ipers 3,513.30

IRS, Fed/Fica 5,420.67

Jack’s Uniforms, Hamann supplies, Fay, supplies 239.50

Kingsley Post Office, water bill postage 198.36

Kingsley Vol Amb, Jan. runs 760.00

Kingsley Vol Amb, meal stipend 150.00

KMEG, advertising (Jan) 760.00

KPTH, advertising (Jan) 1,700.00

Lammers, parts/supplies 196.76

Lewis Drug, Amb supplies 28.95

Magnolia Journal, Lib. subscription 20.00

MidAmerican, utilities Dec. 2,041.27

MidAmerican, utilities Jan. 5,928.90

Midwest Living, Lib. subscription 6.00

MidStates Bank, stop payment charge 36.00

Mid-States Organized Crime, membership fees 100.00

NSF check 58.02

Paul Huth 2020 Fire Chief 500.00

People, Lib subscription 54.00

Ply. Co. Abstract, Daniel White 125.00

Ply. Co. Landfill, Jan. tonnage 5,223.48

Presto-X, pest control 156.00

Quill, office supplies 702.10

Rick Bohle, Jan expenses & mileage 131.05

Rolling Oil, supplies/repairs (Dec & Jan) 480.61

Sanitary Services, dumpster rental 69.50

Simmering-Cory, online code setup 1,100.00

Simpco, LMI contract services 8,700.00

Steve Jantz, reimb cell phone 50.00

Stryker, Verizon gateway (Amb.) 783.00

The Record, publications (Dec. & Jan.) 193.99

Thompson Law Office, legal services (Oct.-Dec.) 4,792.00

Treasurer State of IA, sales tax 384.00

Treasurer State of IA, WET tax 2,012.00

Triple C Pest Control, spraying contract 4,940.00

United Healthcare, health ins premiums 5,098.47

Vicki Sitzmann, ins reimb & reimb Presto-X payments 323.40

WEX, gas 1,163.85

Wiatel, phone/internet 539.30

TOTAL 87,988.12

Library Special Expenses:

Center Point, Large print books 194.72

Expenses by Fund: General, 40,505.51; Road Use, 12,597.95; Employee Benefits7,492.56; TIF, 7,347.00; Lib Special, 163.44; Fire Dept. Special, 99.00; Amb. Special, 2,000.00; Debt Service, 14,024.00; Water, 7,834.30; Sewer, 5,537.59; Solid Waste, 31,561.62. Total: 115,138.87. Revenues by

Function: Charges for Services, 45,058.01; Operating Grants, 77,694.60; General, 26,607.30; Transfer In, 0.00. Total: 149,359.91.

Treasurer’s Report was approved on motion by Bohle, seconded by Rolling, all voted aye, motion carried.

Police report distributed. Discussion on problems with vehicles in the street during overnight snow removal. Vehicles in violation will be warned the first time; a fine of $25.00 the second time; and towed the third time.

Fire report: Several members of the fire department were on hand to discuss the purchase of a new tanker/pumper truck. Budget concerns were discussed and clarified.

Ordinance 253 — Third reading of ordinance concerning raising monthly garbage rate.

Motion to approve second reading by Bohle, seconded by Beelner. Roll call vote: Rolling, aye; Beelner, aye; Bohle, aye; Jasperson, aye; Mathers, aye. Motion carried. Motion to adopt Ordinance 253 on motion by Bohle, seconded by Beelner. Roll call vote: Rolling, aye; Beelner, aye; Bohle, aye; Jasperson, aye; Mathers, aye. Motion carried.

Ordinance 255 — First reading of ordinance concerning raising monthly landfill rate to $14.00.

Motion to approve first reading by Mathers, seconded by Beelner. Roll call vote: Rolling, aye; Beelner, aye; Bohle, aye; Jasperson, aye; Mathers, aye. Motion carried.

Hearing date was set for budget on March 9, 2021 at 7:15 p.m. on motion by Rolling, seconded by Jasperson.

Ordinance 254 — First reading of ordinance concerning the Code of Ordinances.

Motion to approve first reading by Rolling, seconded by Jasperson. Roll call vote: Rolling, aye; Beelner, aye; Bohle, aye; Jasperson, aye; Mathers, aye. Motion carried. Motion to waive the second and third readings by Rolling, seconded by Jasperson. Roll call vote: Rolling, aye; Beelner, aye; Bohle, aye; Jasperson, aye; Mathers, aye. Motion carried. Ordinance 254 was adopted on motion by Rolling, seconded by Jasperson. Roll call vote: Rolling, aye; Beelner, aye; Bohle, aye; Jasperson, aye; Mathers, aye. Motion carried.

New member for Board of Adjustment is needed. Motion by Beelner, seconded by Bohle, to ask Justin Baker, all voted aye, motion carried.

Rob Plendl and Kevin Schaeuble asked the Council about an Economic Development Grant for the Hometown Pantry. This will be discussed at the March 9th meeting.

Beer and Wine permit for Hometown Pantry was approved on motion by Jasperson, seconded by Beelner, all voted aye, motion carried.

Ordinance 256 — First reading of ordinance concerning Daycare no parking signs on Burlington St.

Approve first reading by Beelner, seconded by Mathers. Roll call vote: Rolling, aye; Beelner, aye; Bohle, aye; Jasperson, aye; Mathers, aye. Motion carried. Second reading will be held at the special meeting on February 15th.

City-wide Urban Revitalization Plan was brought up by Attorney Thompson. A Resolution to set up a public hearing will be presented at the March 9th meeting. Final approval will be at April 5th meeting.

Proposed 28E agreement will Moville for a building inspector was tabled until there is a meeting scheduled with interested cities.

No building permits.

Motion to adjourn by Jasperson, seconded by Mathers, all voted aye, motion carried.

Rick Bohle, Mayor

ATTEST:

Vicki Sitzmann, Clerk

