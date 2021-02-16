City of Kingsley — Ordinance No. 254 (Code of Ordinances)

Kingsley City Council

ORDINANCE NO. 254

AN ORDINANCE ADOPTING THE “CODE OF ORDINANCES OF THE CITY OF KINGSLEY, IOWA”

BE IT ORDAINED by the City Council of the City of Kingsley, Iowa, that:

SECTION 1. Pursuant to published notice and following public hearing on the 4th day of February, 2021, so required by Sections 362.3 and 380.8, Code of Iowa, there is hereby adopted by the City of Kingsley, Iowa, the “CODE OF ORDINANCES OF THE CITY OF KINGSLEY, IOWA.”

SECTION 2. All of the provisions of the “CODE OF ORDINANCES OF THE CITY OF KINGSLEY, IOWA,” shall be in force and effect on and after the effective date of this ordinance.

SECTION 3. All ordinances or parts thereof in force on the effective date of this ordinance are hereby repealed from and after the effective date of this ordinance, except as hereinafter provided.

SECTION 4. The repeal provided for in the preceding section of this ordinance shall not affect any offense or act committed or done or any penalty or forfeiture incurred or any contract or right established or accruing before the effective date of this ordinance; nor shall such repeal affect any ordinance or resolution promising or guaranteeing the payment of money by the City or authorizing the issuance of any bonds of said City or any evidence of said City’s indebtedness or any contract or obligation assumed by said City; nor shall said repeal affect the administrative ordinances or resolutions of the Council not in conflict or inconsistent with the provisions of “THE CODE OF ORDINANCES OF THE CITY OF KINGSLEY, IOWA”; nor shall it affect the following ordinances specifically saved from repeal:

URBAN RENEWAL AREAS

ORDINANCE NO./WHEN ADOPTED

NAME OF AREA

133 — September 17, 1998 — Southridge 1st Addition and Gross 1st Addition

161 — October 6, 2003 — Hillview East Urban Renewal Project Area

162 — October 6, 2003 — Hillview West Urban Renewal Project Area

226 — January 4, 2016 — Kingsley Urban Renewal Project Area

231 — May 23, 2016 — Southeast View Urban Renewal Area

ZONING AMENDMENTS

ORDINANCE NO. ADOPTED

228 — January 4, 2016

230 — April 18, 2016

245 — September 10, 2019

nor shall it affect any other right or franchise conferred by any ordinance or resolution of the Council or any other person or corporation; nor shall it affect any ordinance naming, establishing, relocating or vacating any street or public way, whether temporary or permanent; nor shall it affect any ordinance amending the official zoning map, establishing building lines, establishing and changing grades, or dedicating property for public use; nor shall it affect any prosecution, suit or other proceeding pending or any judgment rendered on or prior to the effective date of this ordinance.

SECTION 5. The following ordinances, passed subsequent to the preparation of this code but prior to adoption of this code, are hereby adopted and made a part of this code. This is ordinance 253. Said ordinance shall be codified and incorporated in published copies of this code as supplements thereto following adoption of this ordinance.

SECTION 6. An official copy of the “CODE OF ORDINANCES OF THE CITY OF KINGSLEY, IOWA,” adopted by this ordinance, including a certificate of the City Clerk as to its adoption and the effective date, is on file in the office of the City Clerk, and shall be kept available for public inspection.

SECTION 7. The City Clerk shall furnish a copy of the “CODE OF ORDINANCES OF THE CITY OF KINGSLEY, IOWA,” to the Judicial Magistrates serving the City of Kingsley.

SECTION 8. This ordinance shall be in full force and effect from and after the publication of this ordinance, as required by law.

Passed by the City Council of the City of Kingsley, Iowa, the 9th day of February, 2021.

/s/ Rick Bohle

MAYOR

ATTEST: /s/ Vicki Sitzmann

CITY CLERK

First Reading: February 9, 2021

Second Reading: waived

Third Reading: waived

Published in The Record

Thursday, February 18, 2021