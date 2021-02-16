Kingsley-Pierson School Board Minutes & Bills — February 8, 2021

Kingsley-Pierson Community School

UNAPPROVED MINUTES OF A REGULAR MONTHLY MEETING

OF THE KINGSLEY-PIERSON COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT

February 8, 2021

CONFERENCE ROOM – KINGSLEY

1. CALL TO ORDER

• The meeting was called to order by President Bubke at 7:00 p.m.

2. ROLL CALL

• Present: Members Haggin, Pratt and Collins. Virtual: Herbold

3. AGENDA

• Motion was brought by Collins, seconded by Pratt, to approve the agenda. All voted aye, motion carried.

4. APPROVAL OF MINUTES

• Motion was made by Collins, seconded by Haggin to approve the January minutes. All voted aye, motion carried.

5. SUMMARY LIST OF BILLS

• Motion was brought by Pratt, seconded by Collins, to approve listed bills in the amounts of $164,626.15 from the general fund, $14,057.56 from the schoolhouse funds, $26,765.03 from lunch fund, $84.93 Pierson activity fund, $9,398.22 from the Kingsley activity fund and $914,926.20 from Sales Tax Bond fund. All voted aye, motion carried.

6. FINANCIAL REPORT

• Revenues on track with budget seven months into the year. Expenses were higher due to 120 chrome books purchased through Federal funds. Open enrollment and special education billings were sent to districts. Equipment Breakdown insurance update $22,000 paid in claims. Motion was brought by Collins, seconded by Pratt, to approve the financial report. All voted aye, motion carried.

7. COMMUNICATIONS:

Principal Wiese

• MS Wrestling season is in full swing with 20 wrestlers, 8 cheerleaders and managers. FAST testing for Reading and math continues for grades K-6. I.S.A.S.P testing for grades 3rd-11th will start in April. Kindergarten Round-Up hopefully set for April 9 or 16 at 9 a.m. or 1 p.m. 8th grade Heroes Day scheduled for May. Congratulations to students participating in the 32nd Annual Youth Art Exhibition. Nine students from K-4th grade received awards. MS Tag Lego League Virtual Competition will be on February 20th in Pierson. Candy sales for the MS Fundraiser will be this spring. Parent Teacher Conferences will be March 16th and 18th. No school on March 19th.

Supt. Bailey

• Congratulations to the two Speech groups who performed last week! These students will perform for the student body during advisor time. Congratulations to the HS Wrestlers who wrestled at sectionals. Three wrestlers will advance to districts. The basketball regular season will come to a close Tuesday night vs. EPJ. KP Boys basketball will host Siouxland Christian February 15th for regionals. KP Girls basketball will have a bye the first round of regionals. They will play the winner of the Boyer Valley vs. River Valley game. KP has informally talked with River Valley about sharing high school football. This past season, we shared middle school football. We talked about being locked into a 2 year cycle into the 2A class due to student numbers. A recommendation was made to revisit the student numbers and possibility of sharing again in 2 years. The River Valley superintendent has accepted the superintendent’s position in Hinton. There is an opportunity for our district to share a superintendent and gain an additional administrator. The board will have a meeting to discuss the details. Staff COVID vaccinations will be February 15th and the second dose will be March 18th.

8. OLD BUSINESS

Return To Learn Plan

• Our numbers have stayed consistently low over the last month. The kids have been great. Motion made by Collins, seconded by Haggin to continue with wearing masks as the previous months. All voted aye, motion carried. The Board will re-evaluate at the March’s board meeting.

9. NEW BUSINESS

19/20 Audit Approval

• Motion by Pratt, seconded by Collins to approve the 2019-2020 audit. The board requested a follow-up report from the auditor in regards to how to remove the segregation of duties comment from the audit report. All voted aye, motion carried.

Designate Banks and Official Depositories for 2020-2021 fiscal year.

• Motion by Collins, seconded by Pratt to approve MidStates Bank in the amount of $9,000,000 and United Bank of Iowa in the amount $500,000 for the designated banks and official depositories for 2020-2021 fiscal year. All voted aye, motion carried.

Resignation

• Motion by Pratt, seconded by Collins to approve the resignation of Seth Snakenburg as the HS assistant volleyball coach. Thanks to Seth for the work done in Volleyball.

Contract Recommendation

• Motion by Collins, seconded by Pratt to approve Mr. Wiese as the MS girls track position pending no other qualified candidate is found. All voted aye, motion carried.

Facility Project

• In the new construction area, we received bids for the wifi access. The majority of this (70%) will be paid for through ERATE funding from the Government. Motion by Collins, seconded by Pratt to approve Rick’s Computer for $38,556.75 for WiFi access. All voted aye, motion carried.

• Gym Sound system and weight room sound system. Motion by Collins, seconded by Pratt to approve In Control Systems $24,124.92 to install the gym and weight room sound systems. All voted aye, motion carried.

Renewal of Current Athletic Sharing Agreement

• Motion to Collins, seconded by Pratt to approve the Woodbury Central renewal athletic sharing agreement track 20-21 and cross country 21-22 season. All voted aye, motion carried.

Fundraiser Requests

• Jr. Class Fundraiser – Chesterman Truck Load Pop Sales. Motion by Collins, seconded by Pratt to approve the Chesterman Truck Load Pop Sales fundraiser. All voted aye, motion carried.

• Jr. Class Fundraiser – Krispy Kreme Donuts. Motion by Collins, seconded by Pratt to approve the Krispy Kreme fundraiser. All voted aye, motion carried.

The Board will meet in exempt session on Thursday, February 11th at 6:00 a.m.

March Board Meeting is set for March 8th at 7 p.m.

10. ADJOURNMENT

• At 8:40 p.m., motion was brought by Collins, seconded by Pratt to adjourn the meeting. All voted aye, motion carried.

Laurie Schweitzberger, Board Secretary

Matt Bubke, Board President

K-P NEWSPAPER REPORT

Aberson, Berwyn Official 160.00

Aberson, Joshua Official 240.00

ACT Supplies 672.00

Ahlers & Cooney, P.C. Legal Services 502.50

American Pop Corn Co. Fund Raising Supplies 165.25

Auditor State Of Iowa Audit Filing Fee 425.00

Beelner’s Service Inc. Plumbing/Heating Repairs 1,177.66

Bohle Construction LLC Services 2,040.00

Borchers, Bryan Official 110.00

Card Service Center Credit Card Payment 4,138.40

Certified Testing Services, Inc. Services 2,284.00

Cheeroutfitters.com Supplies 84.93

Chesterman Fund Raising Supplies 706.80

Chet’s Supplies 13.27

Christensen, Chris Reimbursement 100.00

Christians, Aaron Official 110.00

Chute, Erin Reimbursement 14.25

City Of Kingsley Water/Sewer 228.78

City Of Pierson Water/Sewer 99.78

Clark’s Hardware LLC Supplies 76.01

Clayton Ridge Community School Open Enrollment 3,606.62

College Board Supplies 119.00

Control System Specialists Heat-Vent Repairs/Service 1,178.40

Discount Magazine Subscription Service Magazine Subscriptions 358.79

Drew, David Official 110.00

Eakes Supply Supplies 1,196.65

FEH Associates Inc. Services 6,080.91

First Cooperative Association Fuel, Supplies 2,792.80

Frontier Communications Telephone Service 796.14

Gacke, Jeff James Official 195.00

Gordon Flesch Company Copier Service, Supplies 633.84

H & H Roofing Roofing Services 445.00

Hauff Mid-America Sports Inc. Supplies 15.75

Henrich, Colin Official 80.00

Hillyard/Sioux Falls Janitorial Supplies 1,971.90

Home Depot U.S.A. Inc. Supplies 787.71

Iowa Communications Network Services 54.04

K-P Music Boosters Reimbursement 6.00

Klemmensen Commercial Doors Services 285.00

Kraft Kleaners LLC Services 109.00

L & L Builders Co. Services 912,642.20

Lammers Automotive Vehicle Repairs 252.65

Lawton-Bronson Schools Open Enrollment 5,106.24

Logra Learning LLC Instructional Services 21,090.00

Lunchtime Solutions Inc. Food Service 26,827.02

Malloy, John Official 220.00

Matheson Tri-Gas Inc. Instr. Supplies 172.93

Mauch, Maggie Reimburse 18.72

McQueen’s Soft Water Corp. Services 28.35

Menards-Sioux City Supplies 94.77

Mid American Energy Company Gas/Elec Service 12,401.53

Midstates Bank/Randi Anstine Postage 59.90

MOC Floyd Valley High School Entry Fees 80.00

Moville Record Minutes/Bills 207.63

New Cooperative Inc. Fuel, Maintenance Supply 136.96

Newell-Fonda Community School Entry Fee 45.00

Nolte, Cornman & Johnson P.C. Auditing Services 6,420.00

Northwest AEA Instr. Supplies 236.25

OA/BCIG Community School Entry Fee 125.00

Peschau, Jonathon Snow Removal 2,873.75

Pfaffle, David Official 245.00

Pollow, Taylor Official 80.00

Presto X Company Pest Control 116.00

Ranniger, Royce Official 110.00

Ray’s Midbell Music Supplies 112.99

Remsen Union Community School Open Enrollment 14,426.47

Rick’s Computers Computer Supplies/Service 32,119.00

River Valley Community School Open Enroll/Spec Ed 26,606.70

Rockler Companies, Inc. Supplies 989.98

Rolling Oil Co. Gasoline-Oil/Service 2,573.50

Sam’s Club/Gecf Supplies 606.40

Sanitary Services Garbage Service 595.90

School Specialty Inc. Instr. Supplies 371.62

Schultz, Kevin Official 110.00

Secure Benefits Systems Flex Plan Fees 4,623.22

Slaughter, Jason Official 110.00

Sleezer, Angelia Reimbursement 105.69

Snakenberg, Seth Reimbursement 153.81

Staples Advantage Supplies 1,821.67

Sunnybrook Flowers, Supplies 85.00

Tangible Play, Inc. Supplies 525.50

Trackwrestling.com Track Scheduling Fees 75.00

Trophies Plus Award Pins 14.22

Vonhagel, Curt Official 195.00

Walsworth Yearbook 2,559.55

West Sioux High School Entry Fee 60.00

Western Valley Conference conference gate receipts 2,275.00

Wiatel Services 426.39

Wielenga, Jodi Official 110.00

Wiese, Rob Reimburse 273.25

Willer, Chad Official 160.00

William V MacGill & Co. Medical Supplies 66.00

Wilson Repair Repairs 60.00

Woodbury Central Community School Open Enrollment 13,805.15

Zahnley, Douglas Official 80.00

Published in The Record

Thursday, February 18, 2021