Kingsley-Pierson School Board Minutes & Bills — February 8, 2021

Kingsley-Pierson Community School
UNAPPROVED MINUTES OF A REGULAR MONTHLY MEETING
OF THE KINGSLEY-PIERSON COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT
February 8, 2021
CONFERENCE ROOM – KINGSLEY

1. CALL TO ORDER
• The meeting was called to order by President Bubke at 7:00 p.m.

2. ROLL CALL
• Present: Members Haggin, Pratt and Collins. Virtual: Herbold

3. AGENDA
• Motion was brought by Collins, seconded by Pratt, to approve the agenda. All voted aye, motion carried.

4. APPROVAL OF MINUTES
• Motion was made by Collins, seconded by Haggin to approve the January minutes. All voted aye, motion carried.

5. SUMMARY LIST OF BILLS
• Motion was brought by Pratt, seconded by Collins, to approve listed bills in the amounts of $164,626.15 from the general fund, $14,057.56 from the schoolhouse funds, $26,765.03 from lunch fund, $84.93 Pierson activity fund, $9,398.22 from the Kingsley activity fund and $914,926.20 from Sales Tax Bond fund. All voted aye, motion carried.

6. FINANCIAL REPORT
• Revenues on track with budget seven months into the year. Expenses were higher due to 120 chrome books purchased through Federal funds. Open enrollment and special education billings were sent to districts. Equipment Breakdown insurance update $22,000 paid in claims. Motion was brought by Collins, seconded by Pratt, to approve the financial report. All voted aye, motion carried.

7. COMMUNICATIONS:
Principal Wiese
• MS Wrestling season is in full swing with 20 wrestlers, 8 cheerleaders and managers. FAST testing for Reading and math continues for grades K-6. I.S.A.S.P testing for grades 3rd-11th will start in April. Kindergarten Round-Up hopefully set for April 9 or 16 at 9 a.m. or 1 p.m. 8th grade Heroes Day scheduled for May. Congratulations to students participating in the 32nd Annual Youth Art Exhibition. Nine students from K-4th grade received awards. MS Tag Lego League Virtual Competition will be on February 20th in Pierson. Candy sales for the MS Fundraiser will be this spring. Parent Teacher Conferences will be March 16th and 18th. No school on March 19th.

Supt. Bailey
• Congratulations to the two Speech groups who performed last week! These students will perform for the student body during advisor time. Congratulations to the HS Wrestlers who wrestled at sectionals. Three wrestlers will advance to districts. The basketball regular season will come to a close Tuesday night vs. EPJ. KP Boys basketball will host Siouxland Christian February 15th for regionals. KP Girls basketball will have a bye the first round of regionals. They will play the winner of the Boyer Valley vs. River Valley game. KP has informally talked with River Valley about sharing high school football. This past season, we shared middle school football. We talked about being locked into a 2 year cycle into the 2A class due to student numbers. A recommendation was made to revisit the student numbers and possibility of sharing again in 2 years. The River Valley superintendent has accepted the superintendent’s position in Hinton. There is an opportunity for our district to share a superintendent and gain an additional administrator. The board will have a meeting to discuss the details. Staff COVID vaccinations will be February 15th and the second dose will be March 18th.

8. OLD BUSINESS
Return To Learn Plan
• Our numbers have stayed consistently low over the last month. The kids have been great. Motion made by Collins, seconded by Haggin to continue with wearing masks as the previous months. All voted aye, motion carried. The Board will re-evaluate at the March’s board meeting.

9. NEW BUSINESS
19/20 Audit Approval
• Motion by Pratt, seconded by Collins to approve the 2019-2020 audit. The board requested a follow-up report from the auditor in regards to how to remove the segregation of duties comment from the audit report. All voted aye, motion carried.
Designate Banks and Official Depositories for 2020-2021 fiscal year.
• Motion by Collins, seconded by Pratt to approve MidStates Bank in the amount of $9,000,000 and United Bank of Iowa in the amount $500,000 for the designated banks and official depositories for 2020-2021 fiscal year. All voted aye, motion carried.

Resignation
• Motion by Pratt, seconded by Collins to approve the resignation of Seth Snakenburg as the HS assistant volleyball coach. Thanks to Seth for the work done in Volleyball.
Contract Recommendation
• Motion by Collins, seconded by Pratt to approve Mr. Wiese as the MS girls track position pending no other qualified candidate is found. All voted aye, motion carried.

Facility Project
• In the new construction area, we received bids for the wifi access. The majority of this (70%) will be paid for through ERATE funding from the Government. Motion by Collins, seconded by Pratt to approve Rick’s Computer for $38,556.75 for WiFi access. All voted aye, motion carried.
• Gym Sound system and weight room sound system. Motion by Collins, seconded by Pratt to approve In Control Systems $24,124.92 to install the gym and weight room sound systems. All voted aye, motion carried.

Renewal of Current Athletic Sharing Agreement
• Motion to Collins, seconded by Pratt to approve the Woodbury Central renewal athletic sharing agreement track 20-21 and cross country 21-22 season. All voted aye, motion carried.

Fundraiser Requests
• Jr. Class Fundraiser – Chesterman Truck Load Pop Sales. Motion by Collins, seconded by Pratt to approve the Chesterman Truck Load Pop Sales fundraiser. All voted aye, motion carried.
• Jr. Class Fundraiser – Krispy Kreme Donuts. Motion by Collins, seconded by Pratt to approve the Krispy Kreme fundraiser. All voted aye, motion carried.

The Board will meet in exempt session on Thursday, February 11th at 6:00 a.m.

March Board Meeting is set for March 8th at 7 p.m.

10. ADJOURNMENT
• At 8:40 p.m., motion was brought by Collins, seconded by Pratt to adjourn the meeting. All voted aye, motion carried.

Laurie Schweitzberger, Board Secretary
Matt Bubke, Board President

K-P NEWSPAPER REPORT
Aberson, Berwyn Official    160.00
Aberson, Joshua Official    240.00
ACT Supplies    672.00
Ahlers & Cooney, P.C. Legal Services 502.50
American Pop Corn Co. Fund Raising Supplies    165.25
Auditor State Of Iowa Audit Filing Fee    425.00
Beelner’s Service Inc. Plumbing/Heating Repairs    1,177.66
Bohle Construction LLC  Services    2,040.00
Borchers, Bryan Official    110.00
Card Service Center Credit Card Payment    4,138.40
Certified Testing Services, Inc. Services    2,284.00
Cheeroutfitters.com  Supplies    84.93
Chesterman Fund Raising Supplies    706.80
Chet’s Supplies    13.27
Christensen, Chris  Reimbursement    100.00
Christians, Aaron Official    110.00
Chute, Erin Reimbursement    14.25
City Of Kingsley Water/Sewer    228.78
City Of Pierson Water/Sewer    99.78
Clark’s Hardware LLC  Supplies    76.01
Clayton Ridge Community School Open Enrollment    3,606.62
College Board Supplies    119.00
Control System Specialists  Heat-Vent Repairs/Service    1,178.40
Discount Magazine Subscription Service  Magazine Subscriptions    358.79
Drew, David Official    110.00
Eakes Supply Supplies    1,196.65
FEH Associates Inc.  Services    6,080.91
First Cooperative Association Fuel, Supplies    2,792.80
Frontier Communications Telephone Service    796.14
Gacke, Jeff James Official    195.00
Gordon Flesch Company Copier Service, Supplies    633.84
H & H Roofing Roofing Services    445.00
Hauff Mid-America Sports Inc.  Supplies    15.75
Henrich, Colin  Official    80.00
Hillyard/Sioux Falls  Janitorial Supplies    1,971.90
Home Depot U.S.A. Inc.  Supplies    787.71
Iowa Communications Network Services    54.04
K-P Music Boosters  Reimbursement    6.00
Klemmensen Commercial Doors Services    285.00
Kraft Kleaners LLC  Services    109.00
L & L Builders Co.  Services    912,642.20
Lammers Automotive Vehicle Repairs    252.65
Lawton-Bronson Schools Open Enrollment    5,106.24
Logra Learning LLC Instructional Services    21,090.00
Lunchtime Solutions Inc. Food Service    26,827.02
Malloy, John Official    220.00
Matheson Tri-Gas Inc.  Instr. Supplies    172.93
Mauch, Maggie Reimburse    18.72
McQueen’s Soft Water Corp. Services    28.35
Menards-Sioux City  Supplies    94.77
Mid American Energy Company  Gas/Elec Service    12,401.53
Midstates Bank/Randi Anstine  Postage 59.90
MOC Floyd Valley High School Entry Fees 80.00
Moville Record  Minutes/Bills 207.63
New Cooperative Inc.  Fuel, Maintenance Supply 136.96
Newell-Fonda Community School Entry Fee    45.00
Nolte, Cornman & Johnson P.C. Auditing Services    6,420.00
Northwest AEA Instr.  Supplies    236.25
OA/BCIG Community School  Entry Fee    125.00
Peschau, Jonathon  Snow Removal    2,873.75
Pfaffle, David Official    245.00
Pollow, Taylor Official    80.00
Presto X Company Pest Control    116.00
Ranniger, Royce  Official 110.00
Ray’s Midbell Music  Supplies 112.99
Remsen Union Community School  Open Enrollment    14,426.47
Rick’s Computers  Computer Supplies/Service    32,119.00
River Valley Community School Open Enroll/Spec Ed    26,606.70
Rockler Companies, Inc.  Supplies    989.98
Rolling Oil Co. Gasoline-Oil/Service    2,573.50
Sam’s Club/Gecf Supplies    606.40
Sanitary Services Garbage Service    595.90
School Specialty Inc. Instr. Supplies    371.62
Schultz, Kevin Official    110.00
Secure Benefits Systems Flex Plan Fees    4,623.22
Slaughter, Jason Official    110.00
Sleezer, Angelia  Reimbursement    105.69
Snakenberg, Seth  Reimbursement    153.81
Staples Advantage  Supplies    1,821.67
Sunnybrook Flowers, Supplies    85.00
Tangible Play, Inc.  Supplies    525.50
Trackwrestling.com  Track Scheduling Fees    75.00
Trophies Plus  Award Pins    14.22
Vonhagel, Curt  Official    195.00
Walsworth Yearbook    2,559.55
West Sioux High School  Entry Fee    60.00
Western Valley Conference conference gate receipts    2,275.00
Wiatel Services    426.39
Wielenga, Jodi  Official    110.00
Wiese, Rob  Reimburse    273.25
Willer, Chad  Official    160.00
William V MacGill & Co.  Medical Supplies    66.00
Wilson Repair  Repairs    60.00
Woodbury Central Community School  Open Enrollment    13,805.15
Zahnley, Douglas  Official    80.00

Published in The Record
Thursday, February 18, 2021

