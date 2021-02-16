Kingsley-Pierson School Board Minutes — February 11, 2021

Kingsley-Pierson Community School

UNAPPROVED MINUTES OF A SPECIAL MEETING OF

THE KINGSLEY-PIERSON COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT

February 11, 2021

CONFERENCE ROOM – KINGSLEY

1. CALL TO ORDER

• The meeting was called to order by President Bubke at 6:00 a.m.

2. ROLL CALL

• Present: Members Haggin, Collins, Pratt and Herbold

3. AGENDA

• Motion was brought by Herbold, seconded by Collins, to approve the agenda. All voted aye, motion carried.

4. Superintendent Contract and Sharing Agreement – Exempt Session 21.9:

• President Bubke stated the meeting would be going into an exempt session. An Exempt Session: Iowa law allows going into exempt session to discuss strategy in matters relating to employment conditions of employees of the governmental body who are not covered by collective bargaining agreement. This is less formal than a closed session and does not require taping or motions, just an announcement that an exempt session will be held.

President Bubke stated the meeting would come out of Exempt Session.

5. Superintendent Contract and Sharing Agreement – Open Session

• Motion was brought by Collins, seconded by Herbold to share a Superintendent with River Valley School District with specific contract recommendations to be discussed with both Board presidents at a later date. All voted aye, motion carried.

6. ADJOURNMENT

• At 7:05 a.m., motion was brought by Herbold, seconded by Pratt to adjourn the meeting. All voted aye, motion carried.

Laurie Schweitzberger, Board Secretary

Matt Bubke, Board President

Published in The Record

Thursday, February 18, 2021