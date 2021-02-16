Lawton-Bronson School Board Minutes — January 11, 2021

Lawton-Bronson Community School

Regular Board Meeting

Board Room – 100 Tara Way, Lawton, Iowa

Monday, January 11, 2021

7:00 p.m.

A. Call to Order

Meeting called to order at 7:00

B. Pledge of Allegiance

C. Roll Call

Amick, Sappingfield, Reinke, Woolridge and Scott all present

D. Welcome Visitors and Guests

E. Public Forum

F. Presentation of Audit Report

Laurie Siegel and Ryan Willey from KRP presented annual audit report

G. Approval of Agenda – Additions or deletions may be requested by Board members, visitors, or Administrators. An agenda which has been posted more than twenty-four hours prior to a scheduled meeting may be amended to include additional matters only if good cause exists requiring expeditious discussions or action on such matters.

Amick moved to approve the agenda. Woolridge seconded. All in favor.

Code of Iowa, Chapter 21 – Open Meetings Law

H. Communications

1. Board member updates

I. Reports

1. Superintendent/Elementary Principal Report

COVID numbers are still low

New legislation has been passed that requires a new policy regarding student seclusion and restraint

Governor Reynolds issued a proclamation opening up extracurricular activities to all spectators.

Teacher vaccinations will hopefully be at the end of February

Interviews for head softball coach will be this coming Thursday.

2. Secondary Principal Report

Scheduling for 2020-2021 has started

Iowa Assessments will be the week of April 26. Students in grades 7-11 will participate

Great Start WIT program has 96 students signed up for college classes which is a savings of roughly $57,000 to their families

Teachers were trained in mental health first aid this fall and we will be continuing to work on a suicide prevention program

3. Monthly Financial Report

Anderson presented monthly financial reports

4. Board Bill Auditor Report

All questions were answered

J. Consent Agenda

1. Approve minutes of previous meeting

2. Approve bills payable

3. Approve budget summaries

Reinke moved to approve consent agenda. Sappingfield seconded. All in favor.

K. New Business

1. Approve application for at-risk/dropout prevention

Sappingfield moved to approve the at-risk/dropout prevention application in the amount of $171,397. Woolridge seconded. All in favor.

2. Approve amendment of board policy

Amick moved to approve the board policy regarding physical restraint and seclusion. Reinke seconded. All in favor.

3. Approve closing of checking accounts

Woolridge moved to approve closing the preschool and fitness center checking accounts. Sappingfield seconded. All in favor.

4. Discuss attendance guidelines for extracurricular activities

L. Personnel

1. Approve early retirement application

Sappingfield moved to approve the early retirement application for Tom Dennis. Reinke seconded. All in favor.

2. Approve resignation of football coach

Amick moved to approve the resignation of Jamey Lloyd. Woolridge seconded. All in favor.

3. Approve hiring of football coach

Woolridge moved to approve Jason Garnand. Amick seconded. All in favor.

4. Approve hiring junior high girls assistant track coach

Sappingfield moved to approve Austin Busch. Reinke seconded. All in favor.

5. Approve hiring junior high boys assistant track coach

Sappingfield moved to approve Steve Anthony. Amick seconded. All in favor.

Sappingfield moved to adjourn. Woolridge seconded. All in favor.

M. Adjourn

Meeting adjourned at 8:24

Rick Scott, Board President

Ryan Anderson, Board Secretary

