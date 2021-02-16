Lawton-Bronson School Board Minutes — January 11, 2021
Lawton-Bronson Community School
Regular Board Meeting
Board Room – 100 Tara Way, Lawton, Iowa
Monday, January 11, 2021
7:00 p.m.
The Lawton-Bronson Community Schools District will prepare all students to contribute productively to the global world of work and community.
A. Call to Order
Meeting called to order at 7:00
B. Pledge of Allegiance
C. Roll Call
Amick, Sappingfield, Reinke, Woolridge and Scott all present
D. Welcome Visitors and Guests
E. Public Forum
F. Presentation of Audit Report
Laurie Siegel and Ryan Willey from KRP presented annual audit report
G. Approval of Agenda – Additions or deletions may be requested by Board members, visitors, or Administrators. An agenda which has been posted more than twenty-four hours prior to a scheduled meeting may be amended to include additional matters only if good cause exists requiring expeditious discussions or action on such matters.
Amick moved to approve the agenda. Woolridge seconded. All in favor.
Code of Iowa, Chapter 21 – Open Meetings Law
H. Communications
1. Board member updates
I. Reports
1. Superintendent/Elementary Principal Report
COVID numbers are still low
New legislation has been passed that requires a new policy regarding student seclusion and restraint
Governor Reynolds issued a proclamation opening up extracurricular activities to all spectators.
Teacher vaccinations will hopefully be at the end of February
Interviews for head softball coach will be this coming Thursday.
2. Secondary Principal Report
Scheduling for 2020-2021 has started
Iowa Assessments will be the week of April 26. Students in grades 7-11 will participate
Great Start WIT program has 96 students signed up for college classes which is a savings of roughly $57,000 to their families
Teachers were trained in mental health first aid this fall and we will be continuing to work on a suicide prevention program
3. Monthly Financial Report
Anderson presented monthly financial reports
4. Board Bill Auditor Report
All questions were answered
J. Consent Agenda
1. Approve minutes of previous meeting
2. Approve bills payable
3. Approve budget summaries
Reinke moved to approve consent agenda. Sappingfield seconded. All in favor.
K. New Business
1. Approve application for at-risk/dropout prevention
Sappingfield moved to approve the at-risk/dropout prevention application in the amount of $171,397. Woolridge seconded. All in favor.
2. Approve amendment of board policy
Amick moved to approve the board policy regarding physical restraint and seclusion. Reinke seconded. All in favor.
3. Approve closing of checking accounts
Woolridge moved to approve closing the preschool and fitness center checking accounts. Sappingfield seconded. All in favor.
4. Discuss attendance guidelines for extracurricular activities
L. Personnel
1. Approve early retirement application
Sappingfield moved to approve the early retirement application for Tom Dennis. Reinke seconded. All in favor.
2. Approve resignation of football coach
Amick moved to approve the resignation of Jamey Lloyd. Woolridge seconded. All in favor.
3. Approve hiring of football coach
Woolridge moved to approve Jason Garnand. Amick seconded. All in favor.
4. Approve hiring junior high girls assistant track coach
Sappingfield moved to approve Austin Busch. Reinke seconded. All in favor.
5. Approve hiring junior high boys assistant track coach
Sappingfield moved to approve Steve Anthony. Amick seconded. All in favor.
Sappingfield moved to adjourn. Woolridge seconded. All in favor.
M. Adjourn
Meeting adjourned at 8:24
Rick Scott, Board President
Ryan Anderson, Board Secretary
