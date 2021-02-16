| logout
Maple Valley/Anthon-Oto Meeting Notice (Monday, February 22)
Maple Valley-Anthon Oto
NOTICE TO THE PUBLIC
The Negotiations Team representing the Maple Valley-Anthon Oto Community School District Board of Education will meet with representatives of the Maple Valley-Anthon Oto Education Association as part of the collective bargaining process for the purpose of negotiating salary and benefits for the 2021-2022 school year for the Professional Certified Staff.
Time and Place
6:00 p.m. — Monday, February 22nd
Board Room at Central Office, 501 S. 7th Street, Mapleton, Iowa
Agenda
Representatives from the Maple Valley-Anthon Oto Education Association will share their initial proposal.
Representatives from the Maple Valley-Anthon Oto School District Board of Education will share their initial proposal.
Published in The Record
Thursday, February 18, 2021