Moville City Council — Notice to Fill Council Vacancy
Moville City Council
LEGAL NOTICE
Notice to Fill Vacancy of Council Seat
TO THE PUBLIC:
The City Council of the City of Moville intends to fill the vacancy of a Council Seat by appointment at the March 3, 2021 council meeting. The Council Seat will be up for general election in November 2021. The electors of the City have the right to file a petition requiring that the vacancy be filled by a special election.
City of Moville
By: /s/ Jim Fisher
Jim Fisher, Mayor
Attest: /s/ Jodi Peterson
Jodi Peterson, City Clerk
City of Moville
Published in The Record
Thursday, February 18, 2021