Moville City Council — Notice to Fill Council Vacancy

Moville City Council

LEGAL NOTICE

Notice to Fill Vacancy of Council Seat

TO THE PUBLIC:

The City Council of the City of Moville intends to fill the vacancy of a Council Seat by appointment at the March 3, 2021 council meeting. The Council Seat will be up for general election in November 2021. The electors of the City have the right to file a petition requiring that the vacancy be filled by a special election.

City of Moville

By: /s/ Jim Fisher

Jim Fisher, Mayor

Attest: /s/ Jodi Peterson

Jodi Peterson, City Clerk

City of Moville

Published in The Record

Thursday, February 18, 2021