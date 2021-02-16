Probate — Beverly Hannah

Public Notice

IN THE DISTRICT COURT

OF THE STATE OF IOWA

IN AND FOR WOODBURY COUNTY

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF BEVERLY J. HANNAH, Deceased.

CASE NO. ESPR056092

Notice Of Probate Of Will, Of Appointment Of Executors, And Notice To Creditors

To All Persons Interested in the Estate of Beverly J. Hannah, Deceased, who died on or about January 21, 2021:

You are hereby notified that on February 1, 2021, the Last Will and Testament of Beverly J. Hannah, deceased, bearing date of August 15, 1997,* was admitted to probate in the above named court and that Michael Hannah and Bradley Hannah were appointed executors of the estate.

Any action to set aside the will must be brought in the district court of said county within the later to occur of four months from the date of the second publication of this notice or one month from the date of mailing of this notice to all heirs of the decedent and devisees under the will whose identities are reasonably ascertainable, or thereafter be forever barred.

Notice is further given that all persons indebted to the estate are requested to make immediate payment to the undersigned, and creditors having claims against the estate shall file them with the clerk of the above named district court, as provided by law, duly authenticated, for allowance, and unless so filed by the later to occur of four months from the date of the second publication of this notice or one month from the date of mailing of this notice (unless otherwise allowed or paid) a claim is thereafter forever barred.

Notice is hereby given that a Small Estate Administration is contemplated.

Dated: February 4, 2021

Executors of the Estate

Michael Hannah & Bradley Hannah

333 Elm Street, Moville, IA 51039

5812 Lorraine Avenue, Sioux City, IA 51006

Ryan D. Beardshear, ICIS#: AT0012530

Attorney for the Executors

Metcalf & Beardshear

P.O. Box 454

Moville, Iowa 51039

Date of second publication:

February 18, 2021

Probate Code Section 304

*Designate Codicil(s) if any, with date(s).

Published in The Record

Thursday, February 11, 2021

and Thursday, February 18, 2021