Probate — Lois Smith
Public Notice
IN THE DISTRICT COURT
OF THE STATE OF IOWA
IN AND FOR WOODBURY COUNTY
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF LOIS D. SMITH, Deceased
CASE NO. ESPRO56100
Notice Of Proof Of Will Without Administration
To All Persons Interested in the Estate of Lois D. Smith, Deceased, who died on or about January 17, 2021.
You are hereby notified that on February 9, 2021, the last will and testament of Lois D. Smith, deceased, bearing the date of September 29, 2016,* was admitted to probate in the above named court and there will be no present administration of the estate.
Any action to set aside the will must be brought in the district court of the county within the later to occur of four months from the date of the second publication of this notice or one month from the date of mailing of this notice to all heirs of the decedent and devisees under the will whose identities are reasonably ascertainable, or thereafter be forever barred.
Dated on February 8, 2021.
_______________________
Steven C. Smith, Proponent
James R. Westergaard, ICIS#: AT0008409
Attorney for estate
Gaukel, Nevins & Westergaard P.C.
P.O. Box 198
Mapleton, Iowa 51034
Date of second publication:
February 25, 2021
*Designate Codicil(s) if any, with date(s).
Probate Code Section 305
Published in The Record
Thursday, February 18, 2021
Thursday, February 25, 2021