Probate — Lois Smith

Public Notice

IN THE DISTRICT COURT

OF THE STATE OF IOWA

IN AND FOR WOODBURY COUNTY

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF LOIS D. SMITH, Deceased

CASE NO. ESPRO56100

Notice Of Proof Of Will Without Administration

To All Persons Interested in the Estate of Lois D. Smith, Deceased, who died on or about January 17, 2021.

You are hereby notified that on February 9, 2021, the last will and testament of Lois D. Smith, deceased, bearing the date of September 29, 2016,* was admitted to probate in the above named court and there will be no present administration of the estate.

Any action to set aside the will must be brought in the district court of the county within the later to occur of four months from the date of the second publication of this notice or one month from the date of mailing of this notice to all heirs of the decedent and devisees under the will whose identities are reasonably ascertainable, or thereafter be forever barred.

Dated on February 8, 2021.

_______________________

Steven C. Smith, Proponent

James R. Westergaard, ICIS#: AT0008409

Attorney for estate

Gaukel, Nevins & Westergaard P.C.

P.O. Box 198

Mapleton, Iowa 51034

Date of second publication:

February 25, 2021

*Designate Codicil(s) if any, with date(s).

Probate Code Section 305

Published in The Record

Thursday, February 18, 2021

Thursday, February 25, 2021