Trust Notice — Lois Smith

Trust Notice

IN THE MATTER OF THE TRUST:

LOIS D. SMITH REVOCABLE TRUST

To all persons regarding Lois D. Smith, deceased, who died on or about January 17, 2021.

You are hereby notified that Steven C. Smith is the trustee of the Lois D. Smith Revocable Trust, dated on September 29, 2016.

Any action to contest the validity of the trust must be brought in the District Court of Woodbury County, Iowa, within the later to occur of four (4) months from the date of second publication of this notice or thirty (30) days from the date of mailing this notice to all heirs of the decedent settlor and the spouse of the decedent settlor whose identities are reasonably ascertainable. Any suit not filed within this period shall be forever barred.

Notice is further given that any person or entity possessing a claim against the trust must mail proof of the claim to the trustee at the address listed below via certified mail, return receipt requested, by the later to occur of four (4) months from the second publication of this notice or thirty (30) days from the date of mailing this notice if required or the claim shall be forever barred unless paid or otherwise satisfied.

Dated on February 8, 2021

Lois D. Smith Revocable Trust

Steven C. Smith

2421 Grundy Ave.

Hornick, IA 51026

James R. Westergaard, #AT0008409

Attorney for Trustee

P.O. Box 198

Mapleton, Iowa 51034

Date of second publication:

February 25, 2021

Published in The Record

Thursday, February 18, 2021

Thursday, February 25, 2021