Woodbury Central Notice of Hearing (Gym Cooling Retrofit)

Woodbury Central Community School District

Automatic Temperature Control & Gym Cooling Retrofit — Moville, Iowa

SECTION 00 11 14 – NOTICE OF HEARING

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

To Whom It May Concern:

The Woodbury Central Community School District shall hold a public hearing on the proposed plans, specifications, proposed form of contract and the estimated cost of said improvements. At said hearing any interested person may appear and file objections to the proposed plans, specifications, form of contact or estimated cost of said improvements.

Project Identification: Woodbury Central Community School District Automatic Temperature Control & Gym Cooling Retrofit, #2043

Project Location: 408 S. 4th Street, Moville, IA 51039

Hearing Date: Monday, March 8, 2021

Hearing Location: Woodbury Central Community School Board Room, 408 S. 4th Street, Moville, IA 51039

Published upon order of the Woodbury Central Community School District.

END OF SECTION 00 11 14

Published in The Record

Thursday, February 18, 2021

Thursday, February 25, 2021