Woodbury Central Notice of Hearing (Gym Cooling Retrofit)
Woodbury Central Community School District
Automatic Temperature Control & Gym Cooling Retrofit — Moville, Iowa
SECTION 00 11 14 – NOTICE OF HEARING
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
To Whom It May Concern:
The Woodbury Central Community School District shall hold a public hearing on the proposed plans, specifications, proposed form of contract and the estimated cost of said improvements. At said hearing any interested person may appear and file objections to the proposed plans, specifications, form of contact or estimated cost of said improvements.
Project Identification: Woodbury Central Community School District Automatic Temperature Control & Gym Cooling Retrofit, #2043
Project Location: 408 S. 4th Street, Moville, IA 51039
Hearing Date: Monday, March 8, 2021
Hearing Location: Woodbury Central Community School Board Room, 408 S. 4th Street, Moville, IA 51039
Published upon order of the Woodbury Central Community School District.
END OF SECTION 00 11 14
Published in The Record
Thursday, February 18, 2021
Thursday, February 25, 2021