Woodbury Central Notice of Letting (Bus Maintenance Garage)

WOODBURY CENTRAL SCHOOL DISTRICT

BUS MAINTENANCE GARAGE — MOVILLE, IOWA

NOTICE OF LETTING

REQUEST FOR BIDS

Sealed bids for installation of a new HVAC system for the HS Gym for Woodbury Central Community School District will be received by the School Board, 408 South 4th Street, Moville, Iowa, until 2:00 p.m., Local Time, Thursday, March 4, 2021.

PRE-BID MEETING

A pre-bid meeting will be held for bidders at Woodbury Central School Commons, 408 S. 4th St., Moville, IA 51039 on Wed., Feb. 24, 2021 at 2:00 pm. Prospective prime bidders are requested to attend.

Bids will be opened by the Superintendent or designee and publicly read at said time and date. The proposals will be acted upon by the School Board at the next Board meeting on March 8, 2021, at 7:30 p.m., or at such later time and place as may then be fixed.

All bids shall be in accordance with Bidding Documents prepared by Engineering Design Associates, Inc. (EDA Inc.) which Bidding Documents are made a part of this Notice by reference thereto.

Bidding Documents may be viewed at the following building exchanges:

• Sioux City Construction League, 3900 Stadium Drive, Sioux City, IA 51106

• Plains Builders Exchange, 220 N. Kiwanis Avenue, Sioux Falls SD 57104

• Sioux Falls Builders Exchange, 1418 “C” Avenue, Sioux Falls SD 57104

• Master Builders of Iowa, 221 Park Street, Des Moines IA 50309

• Dodge Data & Analytics, Arlington, Texas

• Sioux City Blueprint, Sioux City, Iowa

Each bid must be accompanied in a separate envelope by one of the following: a deposit of money, Certified Check, Cashier’s Check or Credit Union Certified Share Draft, to be executed by a corporation authorized to contract as a surety in the State of Iowa, in an amount equal to five percent (5%) of the amount of the bid, made payable to Woodbury Central Community School District as guarantee that the Bidder will enter into a contract and file bonds satisfactory to the Board of Education assuring the faithful fulfillment of the Contract, the provisions of this Notice, and the Contract Documents as required by law, within ten (10) days after acceptance of his bid.

Bid security of the two lowest Bidders will be retained until Contract has been awarded and executed, but no longer than thirty (30) days after opening of bids. No bidder may withdraw his bid within thirty (30) days after opening of bids.

The successful bidder will be required to furnish a Performance Bond and Labor and Payment Bond in an amount equal to one hundred percent (100%) of the Contract Sum which shall guarantee the faithful performance of the Contract and terms and conditions therein contained and the maintenance of improvements pursuant to the provisions of the Contract Documents.

By virtue of statutory authority, preference will be given to products and provisions produced within the State of Iowa, to the extent lawfully required under Iowa statutes.

Monthly estimates will be paid to the Contractor as the work progresses in amounts equal to ninety-five percent (95%) of the Contract value of the work completed during the preceding calendar month, including the actual cost (exclusive of overhead or profit to the Contractor) of the materials and equipment of a permanent nature to be incorporated in the work and delivered to and stored at the job site. Such monthly payments shall in no way be construed as an act of acceptance for any part of the work partially or totally completed.

Final payment of the five percent (5%) due the Contractor will be made thirty (30) days after final acceptance of the work under the Contract by the Owner if no claims are on file and after receipt of satisfactory evidence that all claims pertaining to such Contract have been paid in full as provided in the Contract Documents for said work.

This project shall begin June 1, 2021 and be substantially complete by August 6, 2021.

Woodbury Central Community School District, herein referred to as the Owner, reserves the right to reject any or all bids and waive any or all formalities in connection therewith. By order of the School Board, Woodbury Central Community School, Moville, Iowa.

Published in The Record

Thursday, February 18, 2021

and Thursday, February 25, 2021